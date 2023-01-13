Read full article on original website
Best shooter games for Android
Like action games, some of the best shooter games for Android can be some of the most fun if you enjoy things like fast-paced combat, multiplayer gameplay, and general moment to moment action. This day and age there are literally tons of options in just about every game genre on Android, and this includes shooters.
Stadia gives us one more game before it dies
We all had high hopes for Google’s Stadia cloud-based gaming service. However, the announced last year that it was pulling the plug on the service. This upset users, as the service wasn’t all that old. While the company has been getting ready to send the services down the river, it launched a surprise game. Google just released Worm Game to Stadia days before its demise.
How to activate Bluetooth on your Stadia controller
The time is nigh, Stadia fans, we’ve reached the eve of the Stadia service shutting down and after tomorrow it’s gone for good, but now you can activate Bluetooth mode on the controller so it’s still usable wirelessly. When Google launched Stadia all the way back in...
YouTube is experimenting with free ad-supported TV channels
Just before the launch of its Primetime channels, YouTube is reportedly testing a new ad-supported TV feature that allows users to pick and choose from a selection of content from media companies, with the possibility of making it available for free to the public in the future. This move comes as other streaming giants, such as Netflix, HBO Max, Disney Plus, and Peacock, are introducing cheaper or free ad-supported tiers.
Save big on these EPOS gaming headsets through January
EPOS is having a promo on gaming headsets for this month only, and these are some of the best ones the company offers. This includes deals on the GSP 670 and the GSP 370, as well as the Game Zero. While we’ve not tried the Game Zero, we have tried the GSP 370 and GSP 670. In fact the GSP 670 was our favorite gaming headset for quite some time. And it’s still on our best gaming headsets list.
Playing at social casinos on Android devices
Social casinos allow players to enjoy online casino games for free. This makes the gaming model more acceptable and less risky for casino enthusiasts in most parts of the US. Social casinos not only offer free gaming entertainment, but are also very convenient, as players can run these games from their mobile devices.
Global version of RedMagic 8 Pro gaming phone is official
The RedMagic 8 Pro became official at the very end of last year in China. We knew that the global version of the RedMagic 8 Pro is coming, and that’s exactly what just happened. The company announced all the details. The global variant of RedMagic 8 Pro is now...
Microsoft is laying off 10,000 workers
Microsoft is cutting 10,000 workers over the next eight months, the software giant said in a securities filing Wednesday. The company said the cuts, some of which begin immediately, represent "less than 5 percent of our total employee base."The company hired rapidly during the pandemic to keep up with intense customer demand. Since 2019, Microsoft added about 75,000 employees, according to Wedbush analysts. But with the economy now slowing and a potential recession on the horizon, Microsoft's customers are trying "to do more with less," the company said. Laid-off workers will receive 60 days' notice, six months' health care coverage and...
Top 10 mobile application development companies: IT firms most reviewed on Clutch
Mobile development is extremely popular. Application downloads exceed 230 billion annually, and the demand for fresh ideas never falters. The market for digital smartphone solutions is huge, and understanding the strengths of mobile products helps businesses create competitive applications. Approximately 90% of consumers delete a mobile product after 30 days if they find it dull. That is why the initiators of a project should not only have a brilliant idea but also select a reliable technological partner. According to Clutch, there are about 4,000 mobile developers in the world. To simplify your search, we will tell you about the top 10 mobile application development companies that have numerous reviews on this trustworthy rating platform.
Swiss company goes against Google & Apple with privacy-focused OS
There is a new Swiss startup out there, and it’s looking to compete with Google and Apple with its privacy-focused OS. The company’s name is Apostrophy, and it wants to charge you a subscription fee. This Swiss company will launch a privacy-focused OS to compete with Google &...
Asus releases Android 13 to the Zenfone 8 and Flip
Android 13 was released a couple of months ago, and it’s making its way over to more non-Pixel devices. Soon after releasing the update to the Zenfone 9 phones, Asus is trickling the software down to the older generation of phones. The company just launched Android 13 for the Zenfone 8 and Zenfone 8 Flip.
Xiaomi 13 Ultra may be coming in April after all, but why?
The Xiaomi 13 Ultra rumored for a long time at this point, and it may launch in April after all. Well, at least if this new tip is to be believed. A Chinese tipster claims that the Xiaomi 13 Ultra will launch in April at the latest. Some recent rumors suggested that the phone’s launch has been pushed back.
Apple just destroyed Intel again with M2 Pro & M2 Max MacBook Pros
Apple has just dropped a press release today, announcing new MacBook Pros and a new Mac Mini. Powered by the new M2 Pro and M2 Max chipsets from the company. This refresh is actually a pretty big one, as it now doubles the unified memory bandwidth, going of 96GB of unified memory. We’re getting closer to the Mac Pro, but not quite there yet.
Apple's next MacBook Pro refresh will use 3nm chips
While Apple announced the M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pros today, that’s not stopping the rumor mill from churning about the 2024 models. According to supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple’s 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro’s will use the M3 Pro and M3 Max chipsets, based on TSMC’s 3nm process.
OPPO Find X6 to include a gigantic camera bump: gallery
The alleged OPPO Find X6 prototype has surfaced online, and it has a gigantic camera bump. If you check out the images in the gallery below the article, you’ll be able to see the device. The OPPO Find X6 will include a gigantic camera bump, it seems. Four images...
New iPhones may feature years-old zoom camera tech from Samsung
Apple’s next-gen iPhones may feature a camera technology from its arch-rival Samsung. According to the Korean media, the iPhone 15 Pro Max will employ actuators for the “Folded Zoom” periscope telephoto lens made by South Korean firms LG Innotek and Jahwa Electronics. The latter reportedly developed its actuator technology in collaboration with Samsung.
Google Discover gets three-column UI ahead of Pixel Tablet launch
The Google Discover app now has a three-column UI that allows watching more content on a single page. The update is now available for download. Since I/O 2022, Google has started to update and optimize its apps for larger screens. This has reinforced the speculations that the company may be laying the ground for unveiling the Pixel Tablet, a highly anticipated product from the Pixel family. Other Android tablets like Samsung Tab S8 are also getting the optimizations.
Galaxy Z Fold 5 prototype is a lot thinner than the Fold 4
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 prototype has seemingly appeared at CES 2023, reports Naver. This Korean publication even shared an image comparing that prototype with the current-gen flagship foldable. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 prototype is a lot thinner than the Galaxy Z Fold 4, as you can see above.
OnePlus Nord CE 3 design fully revealed as live images appear
The OnePlus Nord CE 3 design has been fully revealed as live images of the device appeared online. This phone’s codename is ‘Larry’, and it’s expected to become official in the near future. That being said, You’ll find a bunch of images in the gallery below...
TAG Heuer launches new expensive Wear OS watches
TAG Heuer has just launched three new models of the Connected Calibre E4 smartwatch it released last year, including new ‘Sport’ and ‘Golf’ models. All three new models are more expensive than the originals, and there is a reason for that. At least by TAG Heuer’s standards. You may not remember from last year’s launch, that the base model of the Connected Calibre E4 started at around $1,850. And we wouldn’t blame you for losing track of that information and forgetting about it altogether.
