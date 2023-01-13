Read full article on original website
Game Day Firecracker Meatballs 🏈Ridley's WreckageCincinnati, OH
Bitterness From the Baltimore RavensFlurrySportsBaltimore, MD
Police Find Missing Dayton, Ohio Woman's Vehicle Abandoned In Middletown. Where Is Cierra?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDayton, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Restaurant Review--Otto's in CovingtonLibby Shively McAvoyCovington, KY
wvxu.org
How the pandemic helped close the employment gap for people with disabilities
People with disabilities traditionally have much higher rates of unemployment than everyone else. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce last year urged employers to increase their potential hiring pools by “removing barriers to entering the workforce.” And people with disabilities are among the largest — if not the largest — minority group facing barriers.
wvxu.org
Here's how Cincinnati is changing the process for nonprofits to get city funding
The process for outside organizations to get funding from the city of Cincinnati is changing ahead of the next budget in July. The new process requires organizations to formally apply for a one-time grant, instead of lobbying council members directly, like they do now. The city budget has two mechanisms...
wvxu.org
Advocates say a new Ohio law puts up barriers to affordable housing
Some developers say a new Ohio law could be a big barrier to affordable housing projects. Meanwhile, housing advocates worry it could make millions of dollars in rent assistance impossible to distribute. Among the changes in Ohio House Bill 45, which Gov. Mike DeWine signed into law, is a rule...
wvxu.org
A federal plan aims to reduce and eventually eliminate homelessness. How will it work here?
The Biden administration wants to cut homelessness by 25% in the next three years, and eventually eliminate it entirely. It outlined how it plans to do that in a new strategy called, "All In: The Federal Strategic Plan to Prevent and End Homelessness," which was released Dec. 19. Among the...
WLWT 5
Legal problems piling up for Cincinnati property owner
CINCINNATI — A property owner is on probation after the city says he failed to provide heat to tenants after being ordered to do so. Avid Ohad was sentenced last week. Days prior, the city of Cincinnati filed a complaint against one of Ohad's business entities. The filing is part of the city's efforts to crack down on "negligent" and "bad-acting landlords."
wvxu.org
Courtis Fuller on 'extended medical leave'
WLWT-TV weekend anchor missed Martin Luther King Jr. Day events for the first time in 30 years. WLWT-TV's Courtis Fuller, a surprise honoree at the 2015 King Legacy Award Breakfast for his commitment to local Martin Luther King Day events, could not attend Monday's festivities for health reasons. "I’m off...
WKRC
Report: Americans spending over $300 more per month since last year, due to inflation
CINCINNATI (CNN Newsource/WKRC) - The typical American is spending an extra $371 per month compared to last year due to inflation, according to Moody's Analytics. This report indicates that the cost-of-living appears to be easing. At the inflation peak in June 2022, Moody's Analytics says the average family spent an extra $502, compared to the year before.
wvxu.org
New year means new airlines, new flights and new technology for CVG
The Cincinnati Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) is looking to lower passenger stress levels in 2023 through innovation. CVG lays claim to be the first to try “Grab and Go” robots which serve travelers in Concourse B. (now Pittsburgh and Rome, Italy have them) Customers order from a mobile app and the robot brings food right to the gate.
wvxu.org
Metro picks its two Bus Rapid Transit corridors
Hamilton Avenue and Reading Road will be the first corridors for Metro's Bus Rapid Transit service. Metro started looking at four possible routes last fall, and selected Hamilton and Reading for the enhanced service, which includes more buses, fewer stops, smart traffic signals and some dedicated bus lanes. A release...
wdrb.com
'Spaceship' spotted on Kentucky hillside is a house used for out-of-this world parties
COVINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- There are stories and even videos of the unexplained darting through the night sky. "I know we're not alone," said Kim Chase. On a Kentucky hillside, there are undeniable sightings that have people talking like aliens. "Nano, nano," visitor, Angela Jackson said with a smile. A...
Fox 19
Hamilton’s historical train depot gets new home
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - After decades of waiting, the old Train Depot in Hamilton was moved to its new home. More than 100 years of history rolled down Martin Luther King Boulevard in Hamilton on Tuesday. “This is a monumental day for our city, for our residents, and our businesses,”...
whbc.com
Shots Fired in Altercation at Cincinnati-Area Amazon Facility
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – A major disagreement between two Amazon drivers at a company distribution facility near Cincinnati lands one of them in jail. 23-year-old Shedrick Washington was arrested after police say he fired three shots into the victim’s Lincoln Town Car in...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Summerside Road in Union Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Summerside Road in Union Township. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police searching for missing Evanston teenager
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are asking for help finding a missing teenager out of Evanston Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Joseph Williams, 14, was last seen on the 1700 block of Hewitt Avenue in Evanston on Jan. 15...
Family of 24-year-old killed in West Price Hill searching for answers
Cincinnati police were alerted to the shooting by a ShotSpotter Alert and a 911 call. Officers found a 24-year-old man shot multiple times, Cincinnati police said.
Lawsuit: Madison House condos lost $5 million in value
Seven Madison House condo owners sued to remove the building's management in November, citing safety concerns. In December, 137 owners asked a Hamilton County court to end the controversy.
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Winton Meadows Court in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Reports of an assault with injuries on Winton Meadows Court in Fairfield. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
WKRC
Experts warn of mental health 'crisis' from TikTok
CINCINNATI (CNN Newsource/WKRC) - Reports indicate that teen addition and depression is rising in connection to apps such as TikTok. In just five years, TikTok has grown to over one billion users worldwide. Last month, the U.S. government banned TikTok on federal devices, citing national security concerns from the app's...
WLWT 5
Cincy Shirts selling 'Run Hubbard Run' shirts; portion of proceeds goes to his foundation
CINCINNATI — Popular clothing store Cincy Shirts released its latest T-shirt design, a tribute to Sam Hubbard's historic fumble return during Sunday's game. The design plays into Hubbard's 98-yard hustle down the field after recovering a fumble on the other side of the field during the game against the Ravens.
linknky.com
Florence honks hello to new Ford’s Garage location on Houston Road
Ford nostalgia? Check. One hundred different types of beer? Check. Half-pound angus burgers? Check. Whatever a person might need for a night out with their family, Ford’s Garage has them covered. Luckily for Florence residents, a new location just opened at 4911 Houston Road. Today is their first official day of business.
