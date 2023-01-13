ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

wvxu.org

How the pandemic helped close the employment gap for people with disabilities

People with disabilities traditionally have much higher rates of unemployment than everyone else. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce last year urged employers to increase their potential hiring pools by “removing barriers to entering the workforce.” And people with disabilities are among the largest — if not the largest — minority group facing barriers.
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

Advocates say a new Ohio law puts up barriers to affordable housing

Some developers say a new Ohio law could be a big barrier to affordable housing projects. Meanwhile, housing advocates worry it could make millions of dollars in rent assistance impossible to distribute. Among the changes in Ohio House Bill 45, which Gov. Mike DeWine signed into law, is a rule...
OHIO STATE
WLWT 5

Legal problems piling up for Cincinnati property owner

CINCINNATI — A property owner is on probation after the city says he failed to provide heat to tenants after being ordered to do so. Avid Ohad was sentenced last week. Days prior, the city of Cincinnati filed a complaint against one of Ohad's business entities. The filing is part of the city's efforts to crack down on "negligent" and "bad-acting landlords."
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

Courtis Fuller on 'extended medical leave'

WLWT-TV weekend anchor missed Martin Luther King Jr. Day events for the first time in 30 years. WLWT-TV's Courtis Fuller, a surprise honoree at the 2015 King Legacy Award Breakfast for his commitment to local Martin Luther King Day events, could not attend Monday's festivities for health reasons. "I’m off...
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

New year means new airlines, new flights and new technology for CVG

The Cincinnati Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) is looking to lower passenger stress levels in 2023 through innovation. CVG lays claim to be the first to try “Grab and Go” robots which serve travelers in Concourse B. (now Pittsburgh and Rome, Italy have them) Customers order from a mobile app and the robot brings food right to the gate.
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

Metro picks its two Bus Rapid Transit corridors

Hamilton Avenue and Reading Road will be the first corridors for Metro's Bus Rapid Transit service. Metro started looking at four possible routes last fall, and selected Hamilton and Reading for the enhanced service, which includes more buses, fewer stops, smart traffic signals and some dedicated bus lanes. A release...
READING, OH
Fox 19

Hamilton’s historical train depot gets new home

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - After decades of waiting, the old Train Depot in Hamilton was moved to its new home. More than 100 years of history rolled down Martin Luther King Boulevard in Hamilton on Tuesday. “This is a monumental day for our city, for our residents, and our businesses,”...
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati police searching for missing Evanston teenager

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are asking for help finding a missing teenager out of Evanston Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Joseph Williams, 14, was last seen on the 1700 block of Hewitt Avenue in Evanston on Jan. 15...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Experts warn of mental health 'crisis' from TikTok

CINCINNATI (CNN Newsource/WKRC) - Reports indicate that teen addition and depression is rising in connection to apps such as TikTok. In just five years, TikTok has grown to over one billion users worldwide. Last month, the U.S. government banned TikTok on federal devices, citing national security concerns from the app's...
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Florence honks hello to new Ford’s Garage location on Houston Road

Ford nostalgia? Check. One hundred different types of beer? Check. Half-pound angus burgers? Check. Whatever a person might need for a night out with their family, Ford’s Garage has them covered. Luckily for Florence residents, a new location just opened at 4911 Houston Road. Today is their first official day of business.
FLORENCE, KY

