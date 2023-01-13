Read full article on original website
James Hawk
3d ago
I have seen her a few times off Port Canaveral North, she always seems so docile and sad at the same time but knowing your family is locked up in a swimming pool in Orlando with jet aircraft flying over all the time and people poking the glass at your family they are not able to swim freely that is sad. could always catch fish when I seen her I swear she drove the fish to me.
captain
3d ago
Cause of death was probably the same thing that caused the whales in New Jersey to beach themselves
David Walker
3d ago
Regardless of cause, I'm sorry this creature has died, life is cyclical.
fox35orlando.com
SeaWorld: Killer whale found dead on Florida beach was not pregnant, showed signs of 'various illnesses'
PALM COAST, Fla. - The death of a killer whale found stranded on a beach in Flagler County may have been due to various illnesses, SeaWorld said in a statement. The female orca whale was found dead in Palm Coast on Jan. 11 after beaching itself on the shore. The whale was almost 22-feet in length and weighed 9,000 pounds.
fox35orlando.com
Florida residents wake up to frost on cars, lawns: Here's how the weather phenomenon forms
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Central Florida started the week off with freezing temperatures and many residents likely woke up to ice on their cars and lawns. Local temperatures dipping into the 20s and 30s combined with a still atmosphere produced quite a bit of frost across the area. Frost developed...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida
If you live in Florida and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every single day.
WESH
Operation Viper: FWC investigation leads to arrests of snake trafficking suspects
Florida — Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's "Operation Viper" investigation led to arrests for illegal trafficking of snakes. The investigation started in 2020 after FWC was notified of dangerous and venomous reptiles being sold and purchased. FWC said among the 200 snakes that were recovered by investigators were...
WESH
New Buc-ee's location may be opening soon in this Central Florida county
OCALA, Fla. — An exciting prospect in Marion County: Leaders are expected to soon discuss a zoning request to put in a Buc-ee's gas station in Ocala. The request is for a more than 30-acre site just east of I-75, not far from Highway 326. It would include an...
Victim identified in deadly shooting along busy Seminole County road
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Update: The victim in Monday morning’s shooting in Seminole County has been identified as 31-year-old Princess Tolliver, of Tallahassee. At least one person is dead after a shooting along a busy Seminole County road early Monday, deputies said. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS...
10NEWS
Police search for pawn shop burglars out of Central Florida
SANFORD, Fla. — The Sanford Police Department is searching for a group of people involved in a pawn shop burglary that happened back in December. On Dec. 13, officers responded to a burglary alarm at Value Pawn & Jewelry, located at 2300 S. French Ave. in Sanford. Surveillance video...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 7 Best Winter Park Restaurants | Winter Park, FL
Located just a few miles North of the City of Orlando, Winter Park’s 30,000 residents enjoy abundant outdoor spaces, a decadent Saturday morning Farmer’s market, and more museums than you would ever expect to see in such a small area. The Charles Hosmer Morse Museum displays the largest collection of Tiffany glass in the world and the Albin Polasek Museum and Sculpture Gardens was donated by the artist’s wife following the death of this incredible Czech American talent.
Florida teen charged with killing boyfriend after he dies during burglary she allegedly planned
A 19-year-old Florida is facing a second-degree murder charge in the death of her boyfriend, who lost his life when the couple botched a burglary they were attempting to commit.
Sunday forecast: Chilly night ahead, some freeze warnings
ORLANDO, Fla. — Meteorologist George Waldenberger said for one more time this weekend, we have a chilly night ahead. And although it will not be as cold as Saturday night, frost will be possible in many neighborhoods by Monday morning. Frost advisories are up for the metro Orlando area,...
villages-news.com
Spanish Springs window smashing suspect strikes again at Wawa
A suspect arrested late last year after a window smashing spree at Spanish Springs has apparently struck again at a local Wawa. A man was sitting in his black 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe at 4:45 a.m. Sunday at Wawa at 13535 U.S. Hwy. 441 in Lady Lake when he was surprised by a “loud noise” from the back of his vehicle, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The man discovered a whole window had been shattered at the rear of his vehicle.
WESH
Deputies identify woman killed in Seminole County shooting that injured 5 others
SANFORD, Fla. — A woman is dead and five others are hurt after a shooting early Monday morning in Seminole County. According to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the area of CR46-A and Rinehart Road in Sanford around 2:30 a.m. for a shooting involving two vehicles.
fox35orlando.com
Freezing cold in Florida: Is snow possible this weekend? Here's what the forecast says
ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida is getting another taste of winter as a strong cold front brings freezing temperatures to the area this weekend. Saturday started off very chilly in the 30s and 40. Highs today in Central Florida aren't expected to leave the 50s, so be sure to wear a sweater or jacket.
WESH
Woman celebrates 113th birthday in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A major milestone for a woman believed to be Florida's oldest living resident — she just celebrated her 113th Birthday in Volusia County. Ada Felicita Zambrano-Loor celebrated 113 years in Orange City at one of her favorite restaurants – Olive Garden!. The Deltona...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in The Villages, FL
Hunt for free things to do in The Villages, and you’ll certainly appreciate why it’s been dubbed “Florida's Friendliest Hometown.”. A census-designated place (CDP), The Villages spreads over an area of about 32 square miles. Its acreage was carved from slices from three central Florida counties—Sumter, Marion,...
flaglerlive.com
Jersey Mike’s Opens at Palm Coast’s Island Walk, Near Brass Tap, on Wednesday
Jersey Mike’s Subs will open its first location in Palm Coast or Flagler County on Wednesday at Island Walk, where it’ll be sandwiched between Brass Tap and Tropical Cafe on one side and Metro Diner on the other. FlaglerLive reported Jersey Mike’s was on its way last July,...
palmcoastobserver.com
Palm Coast man, 21, charged with firing handgun during argument with girlfriend
A 21-year-old man fired a handgun into the air during an argument with his girlfriend in Palm Coast's Woodlands neighborhood on Jan. 11, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office. The suspect, Jordan Munoz, was angry about his girlfriend communicating with another man, according to the woman's account to deputies....
FHP investigates deadly Lake County single-car crash
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened Sunday night in Lake County. The crash happened around 7:35 p.m. near the intersection of State Road 46 and State Road 453. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Troopers said a Ford...
Deputies investigating deadly shooting in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County deputies are investigating an overnight shooting that left one person dead. Deputies were called to the area of County Road 46A and Rinehart Road after getting reports of a shooting between several people in two cars. See map of location below:. When deputies...
VIDEO: After Being Chased For 30 Miles By A Helicopter, Hiding In The Woods, Florida Man Arrested
A Florida man with a warrant tried to outrun Air One Helicopter for about 30 minutes Friday afternoon but ultimately decided to surrender to deputies on the ground. Kyle Bellantoni, 29, was wanted on charges of violation of probation for aggravated assault with a deadly
