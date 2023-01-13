ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler County, FL

James Hawk
3d ago

I have seen her a few times off Port Canaveral North, she always seems so docile and sad at the same time but knowing your family is locked up in a swimming pool in Orlando with jet aircraft flying over all the time and people poking the glass at your family they are not able to swim freely that is sad. could always catch fish when I seen her I swear she drove the fish to me.

captain
3d ago

Cause of death was probably the same thing that caused the whales in New Jersey to beach themselves

David Walker
3d ago

Regardless of cause, I'm sorry this creature has died, life is cyclical.

