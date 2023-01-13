A suspect arrested late last year after a window smashing spree at Spanish Springs has apparently struck again at a local Wawa. A man was sitting in his black 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe at 4:45 a.m. Sunday at Wawa at 13535 U.S. Hwy. 441 in Lady Lake when he was surprised by a “loud noise” from the back of his vehicle, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The man discovered a whole window had been shattered at the rear of his vehicle.

