Super Bowl Sunday is a month away, which means Super Bowl TV deals are heating up with massive savings on stunning displays from brands like Samsung, Sony, LG, and more. Best Buy is offering some of the best bargains we've spotted, like the LG 65-inch C2 OLED TV on sale for $1,799.99 (opens in new tab) (was $2,099.99). That's just $100 more than the record-low price we saw during Black Friday and one of the best Super Bowl TV deals we've seen so far.

2 DAYS AGO