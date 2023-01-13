ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

KLTV

Longview man accused of shooting woman during family disturbance in Diana

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview man is in jail after officials say he shot a woman on Monday during a family disturbance. On Jan. 16 at 3:18 p.m., Upshur County deputies were called to a shooting in the 13000 block of SH 154E in Diana. When they got there they found that a 28-year-old woman from Center had been shot during a family disturbance. She is in a Longview hospital and is stable, the sheriff’s office says.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Tyler man accused of burning child in tub wants trial

TYLER, TX
KSLA

HCSO: missing teen found by Carthage Police Department

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - The Harrison County Sherrif’s Office is looking for a 17-year-old girl who was last seen leaving her home. According to HCSO, the runaway teen has been located by the Carthage Police Department. They thank the community for helping locate her. The girl was last...
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
ktalnews.com

Longview man dies in crash near Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – A Longview man died Saturday after crashing into a concrete barrier on I-20. Officials say Stephen C. Stec drove west in a 2015 GMC Terrain when he left the lane around 10:30 a.m. They say he entered the median before sliding sideways and crashing into a concrete barrier on the passenger side.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

18 wheeler hauling backhoe hit by train near Jefferson

JEFFERSON, TX
KLTV

WEBXTRA: Train collides with 18-wheeler north of Marshall

MARSHALL, TX
CBS19

2 injured after shooting at Jucys Taco in Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas — The Marshall Police Department responded to a shooting that occurred on Sunday at Jucys Taco in Marshall. Two people inside the restaurant were injured and transported to a hospital for medical care. Deputies searched the area to locate the suspect. CBS19 will update this article as...
MARSHALL, TX
KLTV

Smith County DA gets continuance in case against former deputy constable

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County judge has granted a continuance in the case against a former deputy constable who testified against her employer in December. LaQuenda Rena Banks, 43, of Tyler, appeared in Judge Debby Gunter’s court on Tuesday. Banks is charged with theft and official oppression in connection with a theft case which occurred during an eviction in October of 2021.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

2 men arrested, 1 at large after 31 gallons of prescription medicine seized in East Texas

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two men were identified after allegedly leading East Texas law enforcement on a chase and having 31 gallons of prescription medicine. The pursuit spanned across Nacogdoches, Rusk and Panola Counties on Jan. 12, said the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office. Demarco Bell, 28, of Chicago, Illinois, and Jaylen Joshua Johnson, 22, […]
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
KSLA

Fatal crash in Harrison County leaves 1 dead

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a man is dead after a single-vehicle wreck that occurred at 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 14. The incident occurred on I-20 West, four miles east of Marshall. Officials say Stephen C. Stec, 21, was driving on the...
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

1 killed in weekend crash near Marshall

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 21-year-old man is dead after a Saturday morning single-car crash on I-20 near Marshall. According to DPS, a preliminary crash investigation found that Stephen Stec, of Longview, was driving his GMC Terrain west on I-20 when the car entered the center median. Officials said the car slid sideways after […]
MARSHALL, TX
CBS19

3 people in custody after standoff situation in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — Three people were arrested after a search warrant turned into a standoff situation in Cherokee County. Sheriff Brent Dickson with Cherokee County said a search warrant issued and executed by the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office and the Jacksonville Police Department on CR 4126 at around 5:30 p.m. The search warrant was issued for stolen property in the area.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
scttx.com

Extensive Investigation into Fuel Theft Leads to Arrest in Timpson

January 17, 2023 - A several month investigation into the alleged theft of a large quantity of fuel from a service station in Shelby County has resulted in the arrest of one individual by Shelby County Constables. The investigation culminated on Friday, January 13, 2023, in the arrest of an...
TIMPSON, TX
scttx.com

Truck Collides with Wall on U.S. 96 North

January 17, 2023 - U.S. Highway 96 North across the road from the Center Country Club was the scene of a single-vehicle crash between a pickup truck and a stone wall January 15, 2023. Emergency responders arriving at the scene found a pickup truck which had collided on its driver's...
CENTER, TX
KSLA

Coroner identifies man shot during altercation

SHREVEPORT, LA

