Read full article on original website
Related
KLTV
Longview man accused of shooting woman during family disturbance in Diana
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview man is in jail after officials say he shot a woman on Monday during a family disturbance. On Jan. 16 at 3:18 p.m., Upshur County deputies were called to a shooting in the 13000 block of SH 154E in Diana. When they got there they found that a 28-year-old woman from Center had been shot during a family disturbance. She is in a Longview hospital and is stable, the sheriff’s office says.
KLTV
Tyler man accused of burning child in tub wants trial
KTRE’s Avery Gorman reports on the remodeling project underway by The City of Chireno to create a senior center. The facility will be located in the back portion of the city’s current community center. 'Blue Blood Drive' held in honor of Panola County deputy killed in action. Updated:...
KSLA
HCSO: missing teen found by Carthage Police Department
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - The Harrison County Sherrif’s Office is looking for a 17-year-old girl who was last seen leaving her home. According to HCSO, the runaway teen has been located by the Carthage Police Department. They thank the community for helping locate her. The girl was last...
ktalnews.com
Longview man dies in crash near Marshall
MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – A Longview man died Saturday after crashing into a concrete barrier on I-20. Officials say Stephen C. Stec drove west in a 2015 GMC Terrain when he left the lane around 10:30 a.m. They say he entered the median before sliding sideways and crashing into a concrete barrier on the passenger side.
KLTV
Nacogdoches County deputies seize 31 gallons of prescription medicine after chase
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office seized more than 31 gallons of prescription Promethazine following a high-speed chase that began in their county, went through Rusk County, and ended in Panola County on Jan. 12. Demarco Bell, 28, of Chicago, Illinois, and Jaylen Joshua Johnson, 22,...
KLTV
18 wheeler hauling backhoe hit by train near Jefferson
At around 9:20 p.m. the SWAT team was able to use callout methods and tactical resources to pinpoint the man’s location in the residence, went into the house and took custody of him. No one was injured in the incident, Sheriff Dickson said. |. “We decided to raise money...
KLTV
WEBXTRA: Train collides with 18-wheeler north of Marshall
At around 9:20 p.m. the SWAT team was able to use callout methods and tactical resources to pinpoint the man’s location in the residence, went into the house and took custody of him. No one was injured in the incident, Sheriff Dickson said. |. “We decided to raise money...
Train, 18-wheeler crash in Harrison County impacting traffic
MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Off of US 59 North and FM 1997 near Marshall, there has been a “major accident” involving a train and an 18-wheeler. Harrison County Sheriff’s Office asked drivers in a release to use an alternate route. Further details were not yet available. KETK will update this article as we learn more.
2 injured after shooting at Jucys Taco in Marshall
MARSHALL, Texas — The Marshall Police Department responded to a shooting that occurred on Sunday at Jucys Taco in Marshall. Two people inside the restaurant were injured and transported to a hospital for medical care. Deputies searched the area to locate the suspect. CBS19 will update this article as...
Explosion in school bus turned home injures 1, fire determined to be accidental
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One woman was hospitalized with second-degree burns after a bus explosion in Smith County, and the fire has been determined as accidental. According to the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office, officials responded to the scene Saturday night in the 4000 block of Canyon Circle where a school bus that had […]
KLTV
Smith County DA gets continuance in case against former deputy constable
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County judge has granted a continuance in the case against a former deputy constable who testified against her employer in December. LaQuenda Rena Banks, 43, of Tyler, appeared in Judge Debby Gunter’s court on Tuesday. Banks is charged with theft and official oppression in connection with a theft case which occurred during an eviction in October of 2021.
2 men arrested, 1 at large after 31 gallons of prescription medicine seized in East Texas
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two men were identified after allegedly leading East Texas law enforcement on a chase and having 31 gallons of prescription medicine. The pursuit spanned across Nacogdoches, Rusk and Panola Counties on Jan. 12, said the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office. Demarco Bell, 28, of Chicago, Illinois, and Jaylen Joshua Johnson, 22, […]
KLTV
Cherokee County regional SWAT team takes standoff suspect into custody
“We decided to raise money because we knew that the dogs that were there needed to be adopted and that they probably needed more money because it’s pretty expensive to to feed dogs and give them baths," one student said. |. DPS says the trailer of the truck was...
KSLA
Fatal crash in Harrison County leaves 1 dead
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a man is dead after a single-vehicle wreck that occurred at 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 14. The incident occurred on I-20 West, four miles east of Marshall. Officials say Stephen C. Stec, 21, was driving on the...
1 killed in weekend crash near Marshall
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 21-year-old man is dead after a Saturday morning single-car crash on I-20 near Marshall. According to DPS, a preliminary crash investigation found that Stephen Stec, of Longview, was driving his GMC Terrain west on I-20 when the car entered the center median. Officials said the car slid sideways after […]
3 people in custody after standoff situation in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — Three people were arrested after a search warrant turned into a standoff situation in Cherokee County. Sheriff Brent Dickson with Cherokee County said a search warrant issued and executed by the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office and the Jacksonville Police Department on CR 4126 at around 5:30 p.m. The search warrant was issued for stolen property in the area.
scttx.com
Extensive Investigation into Fuel Theft Leads to Arrest in Timpson
January 17, 2023 - A several month investigation into the alleged theft of a large quantity of fuel from a service station in Shelby County has resulted in the arrest of one individual by Shelby County Constables. The investigation culminated on Friday, January 13, 2023, in the arrest of an...
scttx.com
Truck Collides with Wall on U.S. 96 North
January 17, 2023 - U.S. Highway 96 North across the road from the Center Country Club was the scene of a single-vehicle crash between a pickup truck and a stone wall January 15, 2023. Emergency responders arriving at the scene found a pickup truck which had collided on its driver's...
KSLA
Coroner identifies man shot during altercation
Louisiana Senator Cleo Fields will deliver the keynote address, and five students will be awarded the scholarships. The parade has been rolling since 2000 and will begin on the corner of Common and Milam Street. Mayor Arceneaux speaks on city's MLK Day project. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. “We ought...
KLTV
Tyler Civil Air Patrol cadets receive awards presented by Congressman Nathaniel Moran
At around 9:20 p.m. the SWAT team was able to use callout methods and tactical resources to pinpoint the man’s location in the residence, went into the house and took custody of him. No one was injured in the incident, Sheriff Dickson said. |. “We decided to raise money...
Comments / 5