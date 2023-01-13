Donald Trump Eyeing MAGA House Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene To Be His Running Mate For 2024 Presidential Campaign

Mega

Former President Donald Trump is reportedly eyeing GOP House Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to be his running mate for the 2024 presidential election, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The surprising update comes only two months after Trump officially announced his 2024 bid for the White House during a rowdy speech at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida in November.

According to Daily Beast , which first reported on the development on Thursday, Greene is currently at the top of Trump’s list as he continues to consider a list of potential running mates to join him as he works to become the Republican candidate for president in one year’s time.

Greene’s spot at the top of Trump’s list comes after the outspoken Georgia House Rep. championed Kevin McCarthy as the newest House Speaker.

She has also remained one of the strongest supporters of Trump, having spoken at countless of the former president’s rallies and garnered her own substantial support from a large majority of MAGA voters.

Also included on Trump’s list as he eyes running mates for his 2024 White House bid include Elise Stefanik , Tulsi Gabbard , Kristi Noem and failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake .

Stefanik, a popular New York lawmaker, became the first GOP member of Congress to endorse Trump when the businessman-turned-politician announced his 2024 White House bid in November.

Gabbard, who was a longtime Democratic congresswoman before recently changing her political affiliation to independent, reportedly caught Trump’s eye after becoming a Fox News contributor who remained loyal to the former commander-in-chief even as he faced legal trouble and a sharp decline in popularity.

As for Noem and Lake, both Republicans have remained loyal to Trump since his departure from office in January 2021.

Noem made headlines at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic by echoing Trump’s claims that wearing masks and socially distancing “didn’t work.” She also pushed the former president’s claims that ingesting Hydroxychloroquine would work as a “miracle drug” to prevent the deadly virus.

Kari Lake, who recently lost her gubernatorial bid in Arizona to Democrat Katie Hobbs , has not only argued that the midterm elections were stolen but she also has consistently claimed the 2020 presidential election between Trump and then-candidate Joe Biden was stolen in Biden’s favor.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump is currently forced to find a new running mate for 2024 because his former running mate-turned-vice president – Mike Pence – is allegedly preparing to announce his own bid for the White House.

“And for me and my family, we will be reflecting about what our role is in that,” Pence told ABC News in late 2022 regarding a potential run for president in 2024. “We're giving it consideration in our house. Prayerful consideration.”