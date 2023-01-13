Read full article on original website
Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys
Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott
The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance. Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
thecomeback.com
Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys
Troy Aikman says Tom Brady is the most unathletic quarterback in the NFL. The post Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Josh Allen’s stern message after Bills survive Wild Card scare vs. Dolphins
The Buffalo Bills entered their Wild Card Game against the Miami Dolphins as heavy favorites. However, the Bills barely managed to scrape by with a 34-31 win. The manner of victory doesn’t matter to Bills fans, and it certainly doesn’t matter to Josh Allen. The Bills quarterback only cares about the end result, not the way the victory looks.
Dolphins kept having 1 major issue in playoff loss to Bills
The Miami Dolphins should be lauded for coming so close against the Buffalo Bills in their 34-31 AFC Wild Card Playoff game on Sunday, but that won’t stop their fans from complaining about one major issue the team kept having. The Dolphins kept taking so long to get their play calls in that it became... The post Dolphins kept having 1 major issue in playoff loss to Bills appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
gamblingnews.com
Jacksonville Jaguars vs Kansas City Chiefs Divisional Odds, Time, and Prediction
After beating the favored Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card round by just one point, the Jacksonville Jaguars are now praying for another miracle. If they beat the No. 1 Super Bowl favorites – the Kansas City Chiefs – this coming Saturday, they’re going to advance to the AFC Championship for the first time in the 21st century. So, can they pull it off?
Look: NFL World Reacts To Jaylen Waddle Announcement
Dolphins star receiver Jaylen Waddle could be done for the day after suffering a shoulder injury in Sunday's wild card matchup with the Bills. Per the team, Waddle is questionable to return after coming down hard on a third-down pass breakup. The NFL world reacted to the news on Twitter. "His ego ...
Tua Tagovailoa Reportedly Makes Decision On 2023 Season
Tua Tagovailoa may not suit up for the Dolphins again in 2022, but it appears the team intends on Tua being the starter in 2023, according to reports. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Tua is expected back as Miami's starter next season despite serious concerns about his various head injuries over the past ...
Bills' Josh Allen breaks NFL legend's record in multiple touchdown performance vs Dolphins
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills beat the Miami Dolphins, and the quarterback broke a mark originally held by former Dolphins star Dan Marino.
atozsports.com
Two factors that give the Bills a 13-0 advantage over the Bengals
The Buffalo Bills squeaked by the Dolphins to move on to the next round of the playoffs, beating Miami 34-31. Once the Bengals beat the Ravens and the schedule was announced for the next round of matchups, an interesting stat made its way across social media. An impressive feat. The...
atozsports.com
Chiefs get pleasant surprise on Sunday night
The Kansas City Chiefs got a pleasant surprise on Sunday night, and they didn’t even play a game. When you have a bye week in the first round of the playoffs, you have the luxury of getting to watch the other games going on around the league. I think we all saw some things on Sunday that would make Chiefs fans feel a bit better about the possible AFC Championship game.
FOX Sports
Super Bowl LVII contenders re-ranked after wild-card round
The best weekend of the NFL calendar will soon be upon us. The NFL divisional playoffs — with four games over two days — is the top the league has to offer. As we head into this upcoming weekend of action, how confident am I in each of the eight remaining squad's chances at winning the Super Bowl?
Jaguars Signed Notable Quarterback On Sunday Afternoon
As the Jacksonville Jaguars focus on the playoffs, they also have an eye on the future. Jacksonville has signed for University of Ohio and CFL quarterback Nathan Rourke to what appears to be a futures deal. Rourke, who had a breakout 2022 season for the B.C. Lions, announced he was signing ...
Report: Tom Brady Has 1 'Most Likely' Team For Next Season
Tom Brady could leave the Tampa Bay Buccaneers even if he returns for a 24th NFL season. The legendary quarterback is a free agent this offseason, and he should draw several suitors even as the league's oldest player coming off a down year for his lofty standards. However, Rob Maaddi of the ...
Report reveals Dolphins’ QB plan for 2023
Tua Tagovailoa may not play again for the Miami Dolphins this season, but he is reportedly still part of the team’s long-term plans. Tagovailoa is expected to return as Miami’s starting quarterback in 2023, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The Dolphins are pleased with the way Tagovailoa has developed under head coach Mike McDaniel and... The post Report reveals Dolphins’ QB plan for 2023 appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Tom Brady addresses future after playoff loss to Cowboys
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were soundly defeated in the final game of Wild Card Weekend on Monday, falling 31-14 to the Dallas Cowboys. In the game’s final minutes, one natural question took over. Would this be the final game in the storied career of Tom Brady? Different theories were floated by football Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses future after playoff loss to Cowboys appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ESPN Computer Predicts Divisional Round Game Winners
The Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs is here. Only eight teams still have Super Bowl dreams. ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI), includes projections for this weekend's games and beyond. The FPI has calculated the odds for each team left in the postseason of making their respective conference ...
msn.com
Dolphins announce terrible news before Wild Card game
The Miami Dolphins were already entering their Wild Card game short-handed. The team announced earlier in the week that third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson would be starting against the Buffalo Bills. The Dolphins communicated even more bad news for the offense this weekend. According to NFL insider Armando Salguero, the Dolphins...
