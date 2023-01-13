Read full article on original website
UNK swimmers compete in California; Stars' Klinginsmith to enter wrestling Hall of Fame; Duda named Nebraska Sportscaster of the Year
IRVINE, Calif. — The University of Nebraska at Kearney women's swim team returned to the pool after a long break to finish third at the OC Invitational on Saturday. The Lopers got some training in before taking part in a seven-team meet — held outside — and hosted by Division II Concordia-Irvine.
Two Colorado juveniles apprehended after high-speed chase in Buffalo County
KEARNEY – Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have apprehended two juveniles from Colorado after a pursuit in central Nebraska Monday night. At approximately 9:35 p.m., a trooper observed an eastbound Nissan Pathfinder traveling on Interstate 80 at approximately 35 miles per hour. The trooper attempted a traffic stop near Kearney, at mile marker 276, but the vehicle accelerated and fled at a high rate of speed. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
KHS swimmers second, third at Columbus meet
COLUMBUS — The Kearney High girls finished second and the boys were third at the Gene Cotter Invitational swim meet Friday and Saturday in Columbus. In the girls' team standings, Grand Island took first place with 246 points. Kearney was second with 197 and Fremont was third with 169.
UNK's Wes Ferguson wins mile, 800 in Lincoln
LINCOLN — Defending NCAA Division II 800-meter national champion Wes Ferguson won two events as the University of Nebraska at Kearney track and field team returned to action at The Graduate Classic in Lincoln. Ferguson started a productive weekend by winning the mile in 4 minutes, 13.92 seconds on...
Family, authorities continue search for missing Aurora elderly couple
The Aurora Police Department is asking the public to help locate a missing elderly couple. Bob and Loveda Proctor, 89 and 92, respectively, were last seen Thursday afternoon in Grand Island, where they had lunch at Applebee’s. According to their son, Victor Proctor, the couple has no cell phone or credit card with them, and their dog and medications are still at home, indicating the absence wasn’t planned.
Interested in theater? Crane River Theater to hold auditions for summer shows
KEARNEY – Crane River Theater is seeking talented artists for its 2023 summer shows. It is looking for actors, dancers and technicians, high school age and up, for its productions of “The SpongeBob Musical” and “Shrek the Musical.”. Auditions are set for 2-6 p.m. Feb. 12...
Kearney in declared snow emergency
KEARNEY – The city of Kearney Street Division announces that in anticipation of the snow event, a Snow Emergency is in effect beginning Wednesday at 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. Thursday,. There is no parking on Emergency Snow Routes during this snow emergency. Violators will be towed and ticketed.
Kearney Concert Association continues strong with 4 concerts remaining this season
KEARNEY – Even though the season has already started, Carol Ellenwood wants to remind patrons that they can enjoy the remainder of the Kearney Concert Association’s season of musical concerts at an affordable price. With four concerts scheduled between February and May, Kearney Concert Association board members hope...
Jan. 17, 2023 evening weather update for Kearney
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 24F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 95% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from WED 12:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Weather Service issues storm warning ahead of snowfall in Kearney area
The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a number of advisories ahead of expected snow. The service said in its advisory the watch and warning areas include Buffalo, Hall, Howard, Merrick, Hamilton, Adams, Phelps, Clasy, Furnas, Harland, Franklin, Webster, Phillips, Smith, Rooks, Nance and Nuckolls counties. “A winter storm...
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2023 in Kearney, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Cool temperatures will blanket the Kearney area Monday. It looks to reach a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Kearney Public Library to host monthly Family Game Night
KEARNEY – Mark your calendar for a fun evening of games at Kearney Public Library. Join us on Tuesday, Jan. 24 for Family Game Night from 6:30-8 p.m. We’ll provide board games, card games and many types of puzzles and brain teasers. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts...
Kearney neighbors: Obituaries for January 18
Read through the obituaries published today in Kearney Hub. (32) updates to this series since Updated 26 min ago.
Visually impaired support group won't meet this month
KEARNEY – The Kearney Chapter of the Nebraska Visually Impaired Peer Support Group will not meet this month. Its next meeting will be at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 16 at the Elaine Wiseman Pavilion at Kearney Manor, 2715 I Ave. For more information, call Judy Beck at 308-293-8922. FAVE 5:...
Axtell girls fall in overtime, boys break losing streak
AXTELL — Axtell split a doubleheader with Arapahoe on Tuesday, with the girls falling 63-58 in overtime and the boys winning 58-47. Off two made free throws in the closing seconds of the fourth quarter, Axtell put itself in position for a win while leading by three points. Arapahoe had different plans, as Emerson Swanson banked in a 3-pointer coming out of a timeout to send the game to overtime, where the Warriors outscored the Wildcats 12-7.
Second-half rallies lift S-E-M over Pleasanton
SUMNER — S-E-M found the secret to success in the halftime locker room on Saturday. The Mustangs trailed Pleasanton at halftime in both games Saturday before going on third-quarter runs to claim key Fort Kearny Conference victories. The S-E-M boys started the second half on a 15-0 run that...
