Pennsylvania speaker’s bipartisan group begins work on House rules
The new speaker of the Pennsylvania House said Tuesday that the first meeting of a bipartisan work group he assembled got off to a good start and that he’s hopeful they will help bridge the chamber’s partisan divide. Speaker Mark Rozzi, D-Berks, held the first meeting with the...
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro sworn in, offers message of ‘real freedom,’ rejection of extremism
After being sworn in as the 48th governor of Pennsylvania, Democrat Josh Shapiro said voters chose him as a bipartisan embrace of progressive politics over extremist ideas. “You also sent a clear message — Democrats, Republicans and independents — when you came together to resoundingly reject extremism here in Pennsylvania,” Shapiro said.
Democrat Josh Shapiro to become 48th Pennsylvania governor, stress bipartisan aims
The 49-year-old will come into office with more experience in state government than any of his recent predecessors, including eight years as a state lawmaker. Democrat Josh Shapiro will become the 48th governor of Pennsylvania at Tuesday’s inaugural ceremony at the state Capitol, taking the oath of office on a cold winter day in the nation’s fifth-most populous state on the heels of his blowout win in November’s election.
Pennsylvania state lawmakers convicted of a felony would be automatically expelled under new proposal
“Name another job, where you get convicted of a crime and can remain in that job for years? So why should elected leaders be treated any differently?”. A proposed constitutional amendment being considered in Harrisburg would bring more clarity for when a politician charged with a crime must be forced out of office.
Secrecy has dominated Josh Shapiro’s transition to Pa. governor. It may be a sign of what’s to come.
Incoming Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro has an unusually opaque transition team, featuring NDAs and secretive funders. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. For nearly two months, a team of advisors has been working...
Special elections to fill Pa. House seats vacated by Democrats should be held Feb. 7, court rules
The outcome of these races will likely determine which party holds the majority in the state House, which is currently at a standstill amidst a partisan power struggle. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media.
With COVID-era foreclosure protections expired, filings are climbing in Pennsylvania — though aid is available
Pennsylvania received $350 million in federal assistance to aid homeowners; the money must be spent by September 2025. With the expiration of COVID-era foreclosure protections, the number of residential foreclosure filings is creeping back up, both statewide and in Allegheny County. However, foreclosure filings remain mostly below “normal” pre-COVID levels,...
Tom Wolf’s time as Pa. governor is almost over. Here’s what he’ll be remembered for.
He leaves the commonwealth with a budget surplus and a number of far-reaching policy wins, including a major boost in public education spending. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Gov. Tom Wolf began...
Josh Shapiro mines agency experience for public safety nominees
Pennsylvania’s public safety agencies will be led by long-serving state employees who have risen through the ranks, incoming Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro announced Friday as he fills out his Cabinet before being sworn in. Instead of bringing in outsiders, Shapiro dipped into the upper ranks of the Department of...
Judges weigh GOP bid to delay 2 Pennsylvania state House special elections
With Democrats and Republicans nearly even in the state House, the two special elections could determine partisan control of the chamber. Preparations are far along for two Pittsburgh-area special elections that the Republican leader of the Pennsylvania House has filed a lawsuit to delay past their scheduled date in early February.
Josh Shapiro taps ex-lawmakers, university officials for Cabinet
Two just-retired state lawmakers will help fill out the Cabinet of the incoming Democratic governor, Josh Shapiro, who also said Thursday that he will pluck a pair of nominees from the University of Pennsylvania and Carnegie Mellon University who each held senior federal government posts. Former Republican Sen. Pat Browne...
How Pennsylvania Rep. Scott Perry gained the potential power to influence a federal investigation involving himself
It took 15 rounds of voting over three days – the most in 164 years – to elect Kevin McCarthy as House Speaker last week. To gain enough votes to claim victory, he made many key concessions to Republican Congressman Scott Perry and the Trump-aligned House Freedom Caucus he heads.
How a constitutional amendment gets on the ballot in Pennsylvania
It’s a lengthy process that requires passage in two legislative sessions and advertising by the Pennsylvania Department of State. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. In 2020, Pennsylvania Republicans grew deeply frustrated...
Ex-Pennsylvania DEP secretary: Agency’s underfunding will test its new leader
A former secretary of the Department of Environmental Protection says the new leader will have his management skills tested at an agency that’s been constrained by a decade of underfunding. The incoming Shapiro Administration wants Rich Negrin to head the agency. If he’s approved by the Senate, he’ll lead...
Val Arkoosh to lead Pennsylvania Department of Human Services
Dr. Val Arkoosh, an anesthesiologist who led Pennsylvania’s third-most populous county through the pandemic before mounting a failed run for U.S. Senate, will be nominated to lead the sprawling Department of Human Services under the incoming Democratic governor, Josh Shapiro. Wednesday’s announcement by Shapiro also included his picks to...
Pennsylvania Senate delays Larry Krasner impeachment trial amid court case
Pennsylvania’s state Senate voted Wednesday to postpone a trial seeking to remove Philadelphia’s progressive district attorney on the heels of a court ruling that said the impeachment articles don’t meet the constitutionally required standard. The motion was approved unanimously in the Republican-controlled Senate and indefinitely postpones the...
Allegheny County’s Dr. Debra Bogen tapped as new Pa. Secretary of Health
Pennsylvania Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro appointed Allegheny County Health Department director Dr. Debra Bogen to be the state’s secretary of Health, the incoming administration announced Wednesday morning. Shapiro announced four other health and human services cabinet positions on Wednesday. Dr. Val Arkoosh will be appointed Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department...
Pa. Republican lawmaker turns on Democrat he helped win Pa. speakership
The Pennsylvania state House Republican who recently nominated and voted for Democratic Rep. Mark Rozzi to serve as speaker wrote him Monday to say Rozzi was waffling on whether he will register as an independent and therefore should resign. The letter from Rep. Jim Gregory, R-Blair, who has worked closely...
New Pennsylvania state House speaker wants ‘work group’ after slow session start
Lawmakers were brought to the Capitol for a special session designed to speed passage of a two-year window for letting some victims of child sexual abuse file otherwise outdated lawsuits. Mark Scolforo/The Associated Press. A week after he was a surprise choice to become speaker of the state House of...
Pennsylvania Game Commission looking for help from public on turkeys
The Pennsylvania Game Commission wants to know more about the behavior and habits of the state’s wild turkeys. To assist in their research, the Game Commission is asking Pennsylvanians to report sightings of flocks of turkeys to include the date and location. The information will be used to trap the turkeys and put bands on their legs so they can be tracked.
