Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro sworn in, offers message of ‘real freedom,’ rejection of extremism

After being sworn in as the 48th governor of Pennsylvania, Democrat Josh Shapiro said voters chose him as a bipartisan embrace of progressive politics over extremist ideas. “You also sent a clear message — Democrats, Republicans and independents — when you came together to resoundingly reject extremism here in Pennsylvania,” Shapiro said.
Democrat Josh Shapiro to become 48th Pennsylvania governor, stress bipartisan aims

The 49-year-old will come into office with more experience in state government than any of his recent predecessors, including eight years as a state lawmaker. Democrat Josh Shapiro will become the 48th governor of Pennsylvania at Tuesday’s inaugural ceremony at the state Capitol, taking the oath of office on a cold winter day in the nation’s fifth-most populous state on the heels of his blowout win in November’s election.
Secrecy has dominated Josh Shapiro’s transition to Pa. governor. It may be a sign of what’s to come.

Incoming Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro has an unusually opaque transition team, featuring NDAs and secretive funders. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. For nearly two months, a team of advisors has been working...
Special elections to fill Pa. House seats vacated by Democrats should be held Feb. 7, court rules

The outcome of these races will likely determine which party holds the majority in the state House, which is currently at a standstill amidst a partisan power struggle. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media.
With COVID-era foreclosure protections expired, filings are climbing in Pennsylvania — though aid is available

Pennsylvania received $350 million in federal assistance to aid homeowners; the money must be spent by September 2025. With the expiration of COVID-era foreclosure protections, the number of residential foreclosure filings is creeping back up, both statewide and in Allegheny County. However, foreclosure filings remain mostly below “normal” pre-COVID levels,...
Josh Shapiro mines agency experience for public safety nominees

Pennsylvania’s public safety agencies will be led by long-serving state employees who have risen through the ranks, incoming Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro announced Friday as he fills out his Cabinet before being sworn in. Instead of bringing in outsiders, Shapiro dipped into the upper ranks of the Department of...
Josh Shapiro taps ex-lawmakers, university officials for Cabinet

Two just-retired state lawmakers will help fill out the Cabinet of the incoming Democratic governor, Josh Shapiro, who also said Thursday that he will pluck a pair of nominees from the University of Pennsylvania and Carnegie Mellon University who each held senior federal government posts. Former Republican Sen. Pat Browne...
How a constitutional amendment gets on the ballot in Pennsylvania

It’s a lengthy process that requires passage in two legislative sessions and advertising by the Pennsylvania Department of State. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. In 2020, Pennsylvania Republicans grew deeply frustrated...
Val Arkoosh to lead Pennsylvania Department of Human Services

Dr. Val Arkoosh, an anesthesiologist who led Pennsylvania’s third-most populous county through the pandemic before mounting a failed run for U.S. Senate, will be nominated to lead the sprawling Department of Human Services under the incoming Democratic governor, Josh Shapiro. Wednesday’s announcement by Shapiro also included his picks to...
Pennsylvania Senate delays Larry Krasner impeachment trial amid court case

Pennsylvania’s state Senate voted Wednesday to postpone a trial seeking to remove Philadelphia’s progressive district attorney on the heels of a court ruling that said the impeachment articles don’t meet the constitutionally required standard. The motion was approved unanimously in the Republican-controlled Senate and indefinitely postpones the...
Allegheny County’s Dr. Debra Bogen tapped as new Pa. Secretary of Health

Pennsylvania Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro appointed Allegheny County Health Department director Dr. Debra Bogen to be the state’s secretary of Health, the incoming administration announced Wednesday morning. Shapiro announced four other health and human services cabinet positions on Wednesday. Dr. Val Arkoosh will be appointed Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department...
Pennsylvania Game Commission looking for help from public on turkeys

The Pennsylvania Game Commission wants to know more about the behavior and habits of the state’s wild turkeys. To assist in their research, the Game Commission is asking Pennsylvanians to report sightings of flocks of turkeys to include the date and location. The information will be used to trap the turkeys and put bands on their legs so they can be tracked.
