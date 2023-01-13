Read full article on original website
Vivek Malek sworn in as Missouri's 48th state treasurer
JEFFERSON CITY − Vivek Malek, the first minority Missourian to hold a top statewide executive branch office, was sworn in as treasurer Tuesday afternoon at the state Capitol. Malek, 45, steps in as Missouri's 48th state treasurer after he was appointed in December by Gov. Mike Parson. Malek outlined...
Columbia City Council votes to send marijuana tax question to voters, expands public park offering
COLUMBIA — The Columbia City Council on Tuesday unanimously chose to send the question of whether to impose an additional 3% tax on marijuana sales in the city to voters. The election is scheduled to take place on April 4. With all other taxes taken into account, the tax...
Here's what you need to know: Wednesday, Jan. 18
The Columbia City Council on Tuesday voted to send to residents the question of whether to impose an additional 3% tax on marijuana sales in the city. With all other taxes taken into account, the tax rate in Columbia could soar as high as 17% if passed. The funds raised...
Columbia City Council to discuss marijuana tax, hear plans for construction projects
COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia is expected to vote Tuesday on whether or not to put the issue of a recreational marijuana sales tax on its April municipal ballot. The passing of Amendment 3 in November legalized recreational marijuana for adult use, promising cities the option of implementing their own tax on all sales of marijuana. It also implemented a state sales tax of 6%.
CPS board candidate Dean Klempke Jr. drops out of race Monday
Dean Klempke Jr. is dropping out of the Columbia School Board race, he announced in a Facebook post Monday evening. Klempke, a retired school teacher and realtor, attributed the decision to a lack of preparation on his part. "At this time, I am very unprepared for a school board run....
Nearly 300,000 deer harvested during Missouri's 2022-23 hunting season
MISSOURI − The Missouri Department of Conservation reported nearly 300,000 deer were harvested during the 2022-23 deer-hunting season, which ended Jan. 15. In total, 140,736 were antlered bucks, 27,029 were button bucks, and 131,956 were does. Franklin County hunters led the state with 6,471 deer harvested, followed by Callaway...
Former Phi Gamma Delta member charged with hazing pushes for out-of-county jury
COLUMBIA - Benjamin Karl, one of the former MU Phi Gamma Delta members charged with felony hazing, made an appearance at the Boone County Courthouse Tuesday. This comes after a Boone County grand jury indicted eight of the 11 former FIJI brothers in September for their alleged involvement in a hazing incident in October 2021.
Boone County ARPA applications open for businesses and organizations
BOONE COUNTY - The Boone County Commission has opened applications for the first round of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding. ARPA was signed into law in March 2021 and established the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds program, which provides funding for pandemic rescue and recovery efforts. The...
The District businesses encouraged to apply for camera grant program
COLUMBIA - The Downtown Community Improvement District (CID) opened applications for its short-term Camera Grant Program Tuesday. The program will reimburse up to $2,000 worth of exterior camera costs for businesses in The District. CID is also only allocating $30,000 total for the program. The goal for the program is...
Nominations now accepted for Columbia's 2023 Howard B. Lang Jr. award
COLUMBIA - Nominations are now being accepted for the city of Columbia's 2023 Howard B. Lang Jr. award for outstanding volunteer service. The award recognizes an outstanding volunteer for their contribution to the city. Howard Lang Jr. served as mayor of Columbia from 1953 to 1957. Leo Hill, Columbia's city...
Columbia City Council to discuss marijuana tax, park improvements
COLUMBIA - Columbia City Council is set to meet Tuesday, Jan. 17. During the meeting, there will be multiple public hearings and discussions. Here are some of the big topics for discussion. Changes to marijuana tax and city code. The City Council will vote Tuesday whether or not to impose...
Columbia City Council to discuss taking over maintenance of Business Loop 70
Columbia City Council members discussed a proposal from the Downtown Leadership Council (DLC) to assume control of Business Loop 70. MoDOT currently controls maintenance and upkeep of the Business Loop. City Manager De'Carlon Seewood thinks the city should not take over operating the Business Loop until the state fund improvements...
Audrain County Shelter Resource Coalition opens transitional housing facility
MEXICO - The Audrain County Shelter Resource Coalition (ACSRC) has opened its transitional housing facility, The Summit, in Mexico. The facility is for those who may be experiencing homelessness, or have a place to stay but not a place to call their own. The facility has some requirements, and residents...
Scammer impersonates Boone County Sheriff's Office, asks residents for up to $800
COLUMBIA − A male scammer impersonating a "Cpt. Jason Reynolds" from the Boone County Sheriff's Office has called multiple Columbia residents over the past few days threatening jail time and asking for up to $800 to clear their name. According to Columbia resident Nancy Holliday, the scammer opened the...
Police release name of victim in Jefferson City weekend shooting
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City police have released the name of the victim killed in a shooting near the intersection of Broadway and Atchison Streets over the weekend. Michael Burns, 27, was shot and killed Saturday afternoon, police said Monday. His next of kin have been notified. Officers say they...
Columbia honors MLK with walk and memorial
COLUMBIA - The Parks and Recreation Department hosted its annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Candlelight Walk and Memorial Celebration Monday. People gathered at the Armory in downtown Columbia, including Mayor Barbara Buffaloe and Councilmember Nick Foster. Organizers passed out candles and said prayers before the group walked down Ash Street to St. Luke's United Methodist Church.
Forecast: This will be a rainy Wednesday, tracking more precip this weekend
Be ready with rain gear and umbrellas today. Wednesday will be a wet day. We will watch air temperatures closely over far northern Missouri where locations along and north of US HWY 36, like Macon and Monroe City, could briefly see a wintry mix due to air temps of 30-32 degrees until 8am. After 8am, everywhere in our immediate viewing area will be several degrees above freezing for the remainder of today -> no issues with winter weather here.
Columbia Job Center holds hiring events for Swift Prepared Foods
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Job Center, in partnership with Swift Prepared Foods, will host three hiring events in the coming weeks as Swift prepares to open its new facility. More than 100 entry-level to management jobs are available to apply for at the meat company. Hiring events will be held...
MU launches residential program for students with intellectual and developmental disabilities
COLUMBIA − A new residential program for post-secondary students with intellectual and developmental disabilities will come to MU this fall, the university announced Tuesday. MU's College of Education and Human Development will launch PAWS - Preparing Adults for Work and Society. PAWS will promote job skills, independent living skills...
Father Tolton Catholic High School sweeps tri-meet with Macon and Fatima
COLUMBIA-Father Tolton Catholic High School hosted tri-dual wrestling meet with Macon and Fatima tonight. Fatima got off to a hot start as Tucker Tune pinned Tanner Still of Macon. Fatima won the first dual against Macon 48-24. Macon did not bounce back in the second match, losing 54-22 to Tolton....
