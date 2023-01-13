Be ready with rain gear and umbrellas today. Wednesday will be a wet day. We will watch air temperatures closely over far northern Missouri where locations along and north of US HWY 36, like Macon and Monroe City, could briefly see a wintry mix due to air temps of 30-32 degrees until 8am. After 8am, everywhere in our immediate viewing area will be several degrees above freezing for the remainder of today -> no issues with winter weather here.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO