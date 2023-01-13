ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay Saint Louis, MS

Sheriff Arrests Woman for Forgery at Bank

On Tuesday, January 17, 2023 the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office arrested Melissa Maureen Winters who resides in the county on one felony count of Uttering Forgery. According to Sheriff Troy Peterson, on December 6, 2022, Winters went a local bank in Saucier, MS, and cashed a $6000.00 check that was later determined to be fraudulent.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
Biloxi Police investigating domestic-related shooting

One dead, one in critical condition after Biloxi shooting

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - One man is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting early Tuesday morning. Biloxi Police say officers responded to the 4100 Block of Victoria Lane around 3:57 a.m. after the incident was reported. When they got there, they found two males suffering from gunshot wounds.
BILOXI, MS
Teen arrested following chase in Hammond, Natalbany

January 13, 2023, City of Hammond LA - On January 12, 2023, the Hammond Police Street Crimes Unit was patrolling the Magazine Street area when officers observed a stolen vehicle occupied by several male subjects driving westbound on Hoover Street. When HPD officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver...
HAMMOND, LA
NOPD recovers 2 stolen cars, arrests 3 accused suspects

New Orleans police report that two stolen vehicles have been recovered, and three accused suspects have been arrested. According to police, police attempted to pull over two suspicious cars at the 4300 block of Chef Menteur Highway. Three suspects in the vehicles fled on foot. A short chase shortly followed,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
New Orleans coroner identifies man killed in shooting on Esplanade Avenue

A man fatally shot on Esplanade Avenue over the weekend has been identified by authorities. Leonard Olidge was 42, the Orleans Parish coroner said Tuesday. He was found around 7 p.m. Sunday in a crashed vehicle at the intersection of Esplanade Avenue and North Derbigny Street (map) at the edge of Treme, police said. He had been shot multiple times and was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Woman spots stolen car in security video

NEW ORLEANS — When Krista Dobronich got her whtie Mercedes SUV in August of 2021, she planned to hold on to it for a while. “I have a two-year-old son so he’s getting in a bigger car seat, so we needed more room,” Dobronich said. “It was perfect.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Police investigate a 'medical call' on Chef Menteur Highway

New Orleans police are investigating a 'medical' call on the 1300 block of Chef Menteur Highway. EMS is currently on the scene treating the victims. No other information is available at this time. This 'medical' call was originally reported by NOPD as a double shooting. Original reports show that a...
Tulane PD, NOPD increasing patrols in response to armed robberies around campus

NEW ORLEANS — The Tulane Police Department is partnering with the New Orleans Police Department to increase patrols around campus following several armed robberies in the area. According to a news release, police believe the same individuals are committing the crimes. Those increased patrols are in an effort to...
Bogalusa man shot outside apartment

BOGALUSA, La. — The Bogalusa Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Saturday morning. The shooting happened on East 8th Street near May Avenue. Police say a man was shot multiple times outside of his apartment. The man was taken to an area hospital to be treated for...
BOGALUSA, LA
Record crystal meth bust - 52¼ pounds - made in Slidell; one arrested

Slidell police said Saturday they made the biggest crystal methamphetamine bust in their history, a 52¼-pound seizure after serving a search warrant at a residence. Police put the drug's street value at more than $500,000, and said they also confiscated three guns, fentanyl, the party drug MDMA, marijuana and crack cocaine. They arrested one person and are seeking another but did not identify either suspect.
SLIDELL, LA
Forrest Co. volunteer firefighters responded to vehicle fire Saturday evening

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Volunteer firefighters in Forrest County were busy this past weekend as they worked to put out a vehicle fire. According to a North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department Facebook post, firefighters from both North Forrest and Macedonia volunteer fire departments responded to the call of a vehicle fire in the 200 block of Wyatt Ellis Road around 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14.
FORREST COUNTY, MS
New Orleans police respond to deadly shooting on Esplanade Avenue

