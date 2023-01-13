Read full article on original website
Related
thegazebogazette.com
Sheriff Arrests Woman for Forgery at Bank
On Tuesday, January 17, 2023 the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office arrested Melissa Maureen Winters who resides in the county on one felony count of Uttering Forgery. According to Sheriff Troy Peterson, on December 6, 2022, Winters went a local bank in Saucier, MS, and cashed a $6000.00 check that was later determined to be fraudulent.
wxxv25.com
Biloxi Police investigating domestic-related shooting
Biloxi Police are investigating a domestic incident that left one man dead and another in the hospital. Officers were called to a residence in the 4100 block of Victoria Lane about 3:57 a.m. this morning to find a man dead. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer identified the victim as 46-year-old...
WLOX
One dead, one in critical condition after Biloxi shooting
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - One man is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting early Tuesday morning. Biloxi Police say officers responded to the 4100 Block of Victoria Lane around 3:57 a.m. after the incident was reported. When they got there, they found two males suffering from gunshot wounds.
fox8live.com
Telly Hankton cousin named as ‘person of interest’ in December Central City homicide case
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A second cousin of notorious former Central City drug kingpin Telly Hankton is being sought by New Orleans police as a “person of interest” in the investigation of a December homicide. The NOPD said Tuesday (Jan. 17) it is seeking 30-year-old Monique Hankton, in...
an17.com
Teen arrested following chase in Hammond, Natalbany
January 13, 2023, City of Hammond LA - On January 12, 2023, the Hammond Police Street Crimes Unit was patrolling the Magazine Street area when officers observed a stolen vehicle occupied by several male subjects driving westbound on Hoover Street. When HPD officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver...
WDSU
NOPD recovers 2 stolen cars, arrests 3 accused suspects
New Orleans police report that two stolen vehicles have been recovered, and three accused suspects have been arrested. According to police, police attempted to pull over two suspicious cars at the 4300 block of Chef Menteur Highway. Three suspects in the vehicles fled on foot. A short chase shortly followed,...
NOLA.com
New Orleans coroner identifies man killed in shooting on Esplanade Avenue
A man fatally shot on Esplanade Avenue over the weekend has been identified by authorities. Leonard Olidge was 42, the Orleans Parish coroner said Tuesday. He was found around 7 p.m. Sunday in a crashed vehicle at the intersection of Esplanade Avenue and North Derbigny Street (map) at the edge of Treme, police said. He had been shot multiple times and was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
Overnight murder in New Orleans East
New Orleans Police are looking for clues after another murder. “The NOPD is investigating a Homicide that occurred in the 4400 block of Reynes Street,” Officer Reese Harper said in an email.
Woman spots stolen car in security video
NEW ORLEANS — When Krista Dobronich got her whtie Mercedes SUV in August of 2021, she planned to hold on to it for a while. “I have a two-year-old son so he’s getting in a bigger car seat, so we needed more room,” Dobronich said. “It was perfect.”
fox8live.com
Guard attacked at Orleans juvenile center, key card stolen in detainee’s failed escape attempt
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An adult inmate housed at the city’s Juvenile Justice Intervention Center attacked a guard and stole a key card in an attempt to escape the detention center, New Orleans police said Sunday (Jan. 15). The offender’s name was not disclosed, nor was the condition of...
WDSU
Police investigate a 'medical call' on Chef Menteur Highway
New Orleans police are investigating a 'medical' call on the 1300 block of Chef Menteur Highway. EMS is currently on the scene treating the victims. No other information is available at this time. This 'medical' call was originally reported by NOPD as a double shooting. Original reports show that a...
WDSU
Tulane PD, NOPD increasing patrols in response to armed robberies around campus
NEW ORLEANS — The Tulane Police Department is partnering with the New Orleans Police Department to increase patrols around campus following several armed robberies in the area. According to a news release, police believe the same individuals are committing the crimes. Those increased patrols are in an effort to...
WDSU
Bogalusa man shot outside apartment
BOGALUSA, La. — The Bogalusa Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Saturday morning. The shooting happened on East 8th Street near May Avenue. Police say a man was shot multiple times outside of his apartment. The man was taken to an area hospital to be treated for...
Latest shootings leave two hospitalized
According to New Orleans Police Department spokesperson Reese Harper, police are still trying to figure out where the two shootings happened.
NOLA.com
Record crystal meth bust - 52¼ pounds - made in Slidell; one arrested
Slidell police said Saturday they made the biggest crystal methamphetamine bust in their history, a 52¼-pound seizure after serving a search warrant at a residence. Police put the drug's street value at more than $500,000, and said they also confiscated three guns, fentanyl, the party drug MDMA, marijuana and crack cocaine. They arrested one person and are seeking another but did not identify either suspect.
WDAM-TV
Forrest Co. volunteer firefighters responded to vehicle fire Saturday evening
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Volunteer firefighters in Forrest County were busy this past weekend as they worked to put out a vehicle fire. According to a North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department Facebook post, firefighters from both North Forrest and Macedonia volunteer fire departments responded to the call of a vehicle fire in the 200 block of Wyatt Ellis Road around 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14.
Chalmette woman injured following hit-and-run
A Chalmette woman is recovering from injuries she sustained in a hit-and-run last month involving a car that was reportedly stolen.
fox8live.com
ZURIK: Divorce filing implicates Mayor Cantrell of extramarital affair with NOPD officer
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New details of a divorce petition obtained by Fox 8 imply New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell was involved in an extramarital affair with one of the city’s police officers. The filing raises more questions about her use of time and taxpayer money. The wife of...
NOLA.com
New Orleans police respond to deadly shooting on Esplanade Avenue
A man died Sunday night after police found him lying on the ground near the corner of Esplanade Avenue and North Derbigny Street, his body riddled with bullets. New Orleans police said the shooting occurred a bit before 7:00 p.m. New Orleans EMS took the man to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
WLOX
TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of Hwy 90 in Gulfport closing for tramway construction
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Drivers in Gulfport might have to find another way to get around starting Thursday. Beginning Jan. 19, Highway 90 between 15th Street and Highway 49 in Gulfport will be closed to traffic in both directions. However, according to MDOT, the closings will only happen from 10 p.m. - 6 a.m.
Comments / 2