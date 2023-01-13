Read full article on original website
House Republicans Honor Another Campaign Promise by Filing Impeachment Articles Against DHS Sec. MayorkasThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWashington, DC
DC police chief calls inaccurate information swirling over shooting of 13-year-old ‘reckless’Mario DonevskiWashington, DC
Bitterness From the Baltimore RavensFlurrySportsBaltimore, MD
Longstanding Marshalls Location Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
House Administration Committee Passes Rule to Reimburse Legislators for High Cost of Living in Washington D.C.Silence DoGoodWashington, DC
Commercial Observer
Roadside’s Richard Lake Elected Board President of DC Building Association
Richard Lake, founding partner of Roadside Development, has been named the new president of the board of the District of Columbia Building Industry Association, succeeding Michele Hagans. “I’ve been active with DCBIA for many years and have such an appreciation of the organization’s mission and work,” Lake told Commercial Observer....
rew-online.com
Enterprise Community Development Closes on Purchase of Parkside Terrace Apartments
Enterprise Community Development, Inc. closed on the purchase last month of Parkside Terrace Apartments, a community of 87 garden-style apartment units in the Washington, D.C. suburbs of Silver Spring, Maryland. Enterprise Community Development plans to preserve the community as affordable housing for residents earning up to 60 percent of the area median income (AMI).
Nottingham MD
Councilman Marks provides update on Holly Hills Memorial Gardens landscaping plan
MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Over the weekend, Councilman David Marks provided an update on the Holly Hills Memorial Gardens landscaping issue. Earlier this month, Councilman Marks held a meeting with Holly Hill Memorial Gardens, the Bird River Road Neighborhood Association, and the St. John Properties – developers of the new office buildings near Route 43 and Campbell Boulevard.
This New D.C. Strip Mall Is Dedicated To Black-Owned Businesses
When Angel Gregorio opened a new location for her specialty spice shop called the Spice Suite, she invited several other Black women business owners to join her. She thought big. Instead of just opening her own brick-and-mortar, she transformed a 7,500 square foot lot in D.C.’s Langdon neighborhood into a...
bethesdamagazine.com
Progressives float bill to let Montgomery, other counties hike taxes on top earners
A bill heralded by progressive lawmakers would allow Montgomery County and other jurisdictions in Maryland to raise income taxes on high-earning residents by a half-percentage point to provide tax relief for low- and moderate-income families. The bill would increase the maximum allowable income tax rate from 3.2% to 3.7%. “It’s...
Mayor Scott appoints Faith Leach to serve as Chief Administrative Officer
Mayor Brandon Scott appoints Deputy Mayor Faith Leach to serve as Chief Administrative Officer for the City of Baltimore.
Eater
A Maryland Suburb’s Barbecue Boom Continues With the Arrival of Money Muscle
Montgomery County’s pandemic-born food truck hit Money Muscle BBQ just expanded to neighboring Prince George’s County with a dedicated location to finally call its own. Money Muscle BBQ debuted a dine-in stall on Monday, January 16 inside Le Fantome, bringing an array of smoked meats, sandwiches, sides, and standout sauces in regional styles to the Station at Riverdale Park (4501 Woodberry Street). The mixed-used development’s polished food hall, open since August, sits a short drive from brisket standard-bearer 2Fifty Texas BBQ.
Wbaltv.com
Anne Arundel County movie theater, West Nursery Cinemas, closes after 25 years
LINTHICUM, Md. — An Anne Arundel County movie house that brought the latest and greatest in theater-going -- multiple screens, comfortable seats and a plethora of concession snacks -- to the area when it opened 25 years ago, showed its last movie on Monday night. Employees at the West...
baltimorebrew.com
Baltimore Police are exiting the special events management business
Outsourcing to a web-based Texas company is expected to save the city time and money. But how much might it cost organizers and businesses who hire off-duty police in Baltimore?. For longer than anyone can remember, the Baltimore Police Department has been managing the supply of off-duty officers that work...
wypr.org
Baltimore's Squeegee Ban: Update from Deputy Mayor Faith P. Leach
Today on Midday, a focus on Black youth. A little later in the show, Tom speaks with Kristin Henning, a lawyer with the Juvenile Justice Center at the Georgetown law school about her book, The Rage of Innocence: How America Criminalizes Black Youth. But Tom begins with Faith Leach, Baltimore...
Proposal for Chesapeake Bay passenger ferry moves forward
What if you could take a ferry across the Chesapeake Bay from Annapolis or Baltimore to the Eastern Shore, or all the way north to Havre de Grace and Cecil County?
baltimorepositive.com
An eggceptional deal for Weis Rewards members
Our resident Honeygo Weis Markets manager Nick Fischer returns with an eggceptional offer and more curious local history with his passion for old bottles and glass. wise, year, eggnog, road, points, wife, lived, perry, nottingham, hotdogs, baltimore, local, holidays, people, bought, markets, hall, ice cream, gunpowder. Nestor Aparicio 00:00. We’re...
Howard County Considers Climate Legislation to reduce emissions in Transportation and Buildings
Howard County Councilmember Christiana Rigby has introduced two pieces of legislation that, if enacted, would help Howard County reduce its greenhouse gas emissions and help position the county to achieve the carbon reduction goals and timeline that were established by new Maryland law, the Climate Solutions Now Act of 2022 and County Executive Calvin Ball's 2022 climate action executive order. Specifically, the proposed legislation will provide for renewed investment in public transportation services and move the County closer to requiring all new buildings to be all-electric.
Wbaltv.com
Howard County considers moving high school start times later
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — The Howard County Public School System is one of many districts across the country weighing whether to start classes later in the morning for high school students. Later start times are already in place in neighboring Anne Arundel County, and now, the issue appears to...
bethesdamagazine.com
On MLK Day, Gov.-elect Wes Moore pledges to make Maryland ‘the state that serves’
On MLK Day, Gov.-elect Wes Moore pledges to make Maryland ‘the state that serves’. On Monday, Gov. -Elect Wes Moore, who will be sworn in as Maryland’s first Black governor Wednesday, is pledging a devotion to service. Moore visited the Progress Place shelter and service center in Silver...
PhillyBite
Maryland's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants
- If you are searching for a great all-you-can-eat dinner, you'll love one of Maryland's best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. You'll find various options here, from the Grande Buffet & Grill in Laurel to the Yuraku Japanese Restaurant in Germantown. There's also something for every palate, from Italian and Mexican entrees to succulent seafood.
sancerresatsunset.com
Hotels near the Smithsonian’s National Zoo in Washington, D.C.
The Smithsonian’s National Zoological Park in Washington, D.C., hosts nearly 400 species of animals, including big cats, Andean bears, and of course the well-known Chinese pandas. I’ve visited them many times with local friends and out-of-town guests. The Zoo is located at the southern tip of Rock Creek Park in NorthWest Washington, fairly set apart from most of the museums and other attractions. There are a handful of suitable hotels within walking distance:
baltimorefishbowl.com
‘I’m questioning if I can have success here:’ 5 Black Baltimore founders lament the dearth of local investment
Arion Long is tired. In fact, she is exhausted. The founder of Femly, a creator of tech-incorporating natural feminine hygiene products and bathroom dispenser systems (and our Baltimore winner for last year’s Tech Company of the Year award), has worked hard to garner capital investment from Baltimore investors — and come up short. She said she’s giving the city until August of 2023 before she pulls up stakes and moves the headquarters of her $1 million company to greener pastures.
severnaparkvoice.com
Severna Park Woman Wins Martin Luther King Award
The annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast was held at the La Fontaine Bleue restaurant in Glen Burnie January 16, and among the year’s honorees was Severna Park resident Abbie Ellicott, who won the Dallas G. Pace Sr. Humanitarian Award. The Dallas G. Pace Sr. Humanitarian Award recognizes...
Bay Net
UMD Inaugural Shuttle Ride From College Park To Southern Maryland A Great Success
CALIFORNIA, Md. – The new shuttle service connecting College Park to Southern Maryland successfully launched on Wednesday, Jan. 11. UMD faculty, post-docs, PhD students, grad students and undergrad students were hosted by the UMD MATRIX Lab team and learned about the available facilities. There were tours of the USMSM...
