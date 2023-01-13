Howard County Councilmember Christiana Rigby has introduced two pieces of legislation that, if enacted, would help Howard County reduce its greenhouse gas emissions and help position the county to achieve the carbon reduction goals and timeline that were established by new Maryland law, the Climate Solutions Now Act of 2022 and County Executive Calvin Ball's 2022 climate action executive order. Specifically, the proposed legislation will provide for renewed investment in public transportation services and move the County closer to requiring all new buildings to be all-electric.

HOWARD COUNTY, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO