2 women sentenced for money laundering related to Denver drug trafficking operation

Two women from Thornton were sentenced to federal prison for money laundering related to a drug trafficking operation in Denver, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office .

Maria Aurora Garcia-Paulino, 41, was sentenced to 24 months in federal prison, while co-defendant Laura Iveth Trujillo-Solano, 44, received 72 months for conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Back in February of 2021, Garcia-Paulino and Trujillo-Solano were identified in a 13-person federal indictment for conspiracy to launder funds, which derived from the distribution of heroin, fentanyl-laced pills and methamphetamine.

From April 10, 2020 through March 31, 2021, Garcia-Paulino and Trujillo-Solano controlled a series of businesses in a strip mall located on 88th Avenue and Washington Street in Thornton, which included the Fiesta Multiservices, according to the plea agreement.

The two defendants would receive large currency amounts from the drug activity that was occurring at the store front, according to court documents.

Before the funds were transferred to Mexico, the defendants would divide the funds into even smaller increments to evade reporting or identification requirements imposed by money service businesses.

From April 10, 2020, to Jan. 28, 2021, Trujillo-Solano directed the transfer of drug trafficking proceeds totaling between $3,500,000 and $9,500,000 from the business. Garcia-Paulino aided in the transfer of between $250,000 and $550,000 of that amount.

Judge Daniel D. Domenico sentenced Garcia-Paulino on Tuesday as she was the last co-defendant in federal custody to be sentenced. Trujillo-Solano was sentenced on Dec. 8.

"These defendants took part in a multi-million dollar money laundering and drug trafficking operation that was shut down because of excellent work by our investigating partners at IRS Criminal Investigations and the DEA," said United States Attorney Cole Finegan. "The U.S. Attorney's Office will continue to prosecute the people who run these types of criminal organizations."

DEA Rocky Mountain Division Special Agent, Brian Besser, also shared his thoughts on the sentencing, saying, "Today's sentencing affirms DEA's commitment to attack drug networks from every angle. The DEA will continue to use all of its investigative resources to break down criminal enterprises who intend to harm our communities."

The Drug Enforcement Administration and IRS Criminal Investigation were the investigators in the case, while Assistant United States Attorney Cyrus Y. Chung oversaw the prosecution.

Marduk Ernesto Ruiz-Leon, who is also listed in the federal indictment, remains a fugitive.