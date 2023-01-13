ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

2 women sentenced for money laundering related to Denver drug trafficking operation

By Kasey Richardson
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iKRs3_0kE8TP0u00

Two women from Thornton were sentenced to federal prison for money laundering related to a drug trafficking operation in Denver, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office .

Maria Aurora Garcia-Paulino, 41, was sentenced to 24 months in federal prison, while co-defendant Laura Iveth Trujillo-Solano, 44, received 72 months for conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Back in February of 2021, Garcia-Paulino and Trujillo-Solano were identified in a 13-person federal indictment for conspiracy to launder funds, which derived from the distribution of heroin, fentanyl-laced pills and methamphetamine.

From April 10, 2020 through March 31, 2021, Garcia-Paulino and Trujillo-Solano controlled a series of businesses in a strip mall located on 88th Avenue and Washington Street in Thornton, which included the Fiesta Multiservices, according to the plea agreement.

The two defendants would receive large currency amounts from the drug activity that was occurring at the store front, according to court documents.

Before the funds were transferred to Mexico, the defendants would divide the funds into even smaller increments to evade reporting or identification requirements imposed by money service businesses.

From April 10, 2020, to Jan. 28, 2021, Trujillo-Solano directed the transfer of drug trafficking proceeds totaling between $3,500,000 and $9,500,000 from the business. Garcia-Paulino aided in the transfer of between $250,000 and $550,000 of that amount.

Judge Daniel D. Domenico sentenced Garcia-Paulino on Tuesday as she was the last co-defendant in federal custody to be sentenced. Trujillo-Solano was sentenced on Dec. 8.

"These defendants took part in a multi-million dollar money laundering and drug trafficking operation that was shut down because of excellent work by our investigating partners at IRS Criminal Investigations and the DEA," said United States Attorney Cole Finegan. "The U.S. Attorney's Office will continue to prosecute the people who run these types of criminal organizations."

DEA Rocky Mountain Division Special Agent, Brian Besser, also shared his thoughts on the sentencing, saying, "Today's sentencing affirms DEA's commitment to attack drug networks from every angle. The DEA will continue to use all of its investigative resources to break down criminal enterprises who intend to harm our communities."

The Drug Enforcement Administration and IRS Criminal Investigation were the investigators in the case, while Assistant United States Attorney Cyrus Y. Chung oversaw the prosecution.

Marduk Ernesto Ruiz-Leon, who is also listed in the federal indictment, remains a fugitive.

Comments / 6

Cool
4d ago

Who are all of these drug addicts on drugs providing all this money to drug dealers...Im starting to believe practically everyone is on drugs. Or are we tax payers providing the funds that go to welfare recipients who then just hand it over to drug cartels ???

Reply(2)
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Westminster man indicted for distribution of controlled substance resulting in death

The United States Attorney's Office District of Colorado announces the indictment of a Westminster man for distributing a controlled substance resulting in death.Ameen Alai, 47, has been indicted on one count of distribution of ibogaine, which is a Scheduled I controlled substance, resulting in death. Until March 19. the defendant, also known as "Adam Powars," knowingly and intentionally distributed a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of ibogaine. The victim's death occurred on March 19. Alai is facing 20 years in federal prison if convicted as he made his initial appearance before Magistrate Judge S. Kato Crews on Jan. 12, while the prosecution is being handled by Assistant United States Attorney Cyrus Y. Chung.The U.S. Marshals Service took the defendant into custody after a 3-month long fugitive investigation.The Drug Enforcement Administration Rocky Mountain Division and the HIDTA Front Range Task Force conducted the investigation in this case.
WESTMINSTER, CO
CBS Denver

State indicts five convicted and imprisoned thieves of operating organized crime ring

Five people already behind bars had new state-level charges filed against them Wednesday. The group is accused of operating a crime ring across six Front Range counties that allegedly netted nearly $1 million in stolen vehicles and property. The Colorado Attorney General's Office announced the 90-count indictment reached by a state-wide grand jury. The state's cases were filed separately in Jefferson County District Court against Nathaniel Tsosie, Craig Keltner, Justin Jameson, Andrea Wettig, and Dustin James. According to the grand jury indictment, the group used stolen identities test drive vehicles from car dealerships. The 22 vehicles were never returned. The group...
COLORADO STATE
Retro 102.5

Colorado Police Officer Does the Unthinkable – In a Good Way

Each day, when scouring over the vast wasteland of horribles on the Internet for something - anything - that might resonate as "Feel Good News," I always love it when I discover something above and beyond the call of duty done by police officers. It's even better when they're right here at home, or at least, really close to home.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

SCOTUS to review Colorado social media stalking case

The United States Supreme Court will review a Colorado criminal case in which a musician was hounded on social media.The case involves the Denver singer, Coles Whalen, and the unwanted attention she received.That attention was from Billy Raymond Counterman. He was convicted in Arapahoe County of stalking Whalen and lost on appeal.Court records state he sent her thousands of messages on Facebook."I've had tapped phone lines before. What do you fear?" Counterman asked. "I'm currently unsupervised. I know, it freaks me out too, but the possibilities are endless," he added.Legal analyst, Karen Steinhauser, says the issue is how far can...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Officer charged after train collision appears in court

GREELEY, Colo. — Four months after a Colorado woman survived being hit by a freight train, one of the officers blamed for playing a role in the case made his first court appearance. Tuesday afternoon, Platteville Police Officer Pablo Vazquez appeared in Weld County court for the first time...
FORT LUPTON, CO
CBS Denver

Pigs safe, trailer recovered after police say they were stolen in Denver

Two pigs and a trailer that were reported stolen have been recovered, Denver Police Department tweeted on Tuesday. In the DPD update, there was no information about an arrest.On Monday, DPD and Metro Denver Crime Stoppers reported the theft happened in the 5900 block of North Tower Road on Jan. 14 at approximately 8 p.m. and Jan. 15 around 8:23 p.m. The suspect was accused of stealing the victim's truck, identified as a white and tan 2000 F-350, along with a 2003 Exiss trailer, according to authorities. Officers say the truck had Washington plates that says "JAMNJON," while the trailer plates read 0239US, which was valued to be worth $45,000. The trailer contained the pigs inside, according to authorities. Anyone with more information can call Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. 
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

DPD seeking suspect who stole trailer with pigs inside

The Denver Police Department needs help seeking out a motor theft suspect, who stole a truck and trailer that had pigs inside.Authorities say the theft occurred on the 5900 block of North Tower Road on Saturday at approximately 8:00 p.m. and Sunday around 8:23 p.m. The suspect stole the victim's truck, identified as a white and tan 2000 F-350, along with a 2003 Exiss trailer, according to authorities. Officers say the truck had Washington plates that says "JAMNJON," while the trailer plates read 0239US, which was valued to be worth $45,000. The trailer contained the pigs inside, according to authorities. Anyone with any additional information on the theft or the whereabouts of the pigs is to contact Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters remain anonymous and are eligible for a reward.  
DENVER, CO
David Heitz

Denver to settle police lawsuit for $160,000, pays $3.6 million in settlements in 2022

(Denver, Colo.) The city of Denver is set to pay yet another settlement stemming from the George Floyd protests of 2020. Sammie Leon Lawrence IV will receive $160,000 if Denver approves the settlement, which is up for a vote at Tuesday’s City Council meeting. Lawrence filed a civil suit against the city in U.S. District Court. The defendants are the City and County of Denver and Denver Police Department Officers Shawn Saunders, Kenneth Bridges, and Jackson Burkin.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

DIA ranks No. 7 in nation for firearms coming into airport

Denver International Airport ranks number 7 in the nation for firearms found in carry-on luggage last year. Another gun was found on Tuesday morning at DIA. A total of 156 firearms were found in travelers' carry-on luggage in 2022, that's a new record for firearms found at the airport's three security checkpoints. The firearms were found during routine X-ray screening of carry-on property. Nationwide, TSA officers found 6,542 firearms at 262 different airports."TSA at DEN has the distinction of being in the Top 10 nationally for the number of firearms brought by departing travelers to the security checkpoint. This is not...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver Police arrest 1 connected to stabbing homicide

Denver Police arrested a man for allegedly stabbing another man to death in Sanderson Gulch Park on Jan. 14. Joshua Vargas-Belmontes, 22, born Jan. 17, 2000, was arrested in the 1500 block of south Hazel Court after police interviewed witnesses and reviewed security camera footage. The arrest came 90 minutes...
DENVER, CO
1310kfka.com

Woman wanted in connection with Greeley murder, other crimes arrested

Greeley police arrested a woman wanted for murder who allegedly went on a crime spree. Police handcuffed 27-year-old Mary Garcia Friday afternoon following a traffic stop in Evans that led to a chase. Marquez abandoned her vehicle at 11th Avenue and 25th Street and tried to flee on foot but was quickly captured. Police saif Garcia shot and killed Herminia Marquez on the 1100 block of 24th Street in late November. Police said Marquez is also a suspect in in an armed robbery at a Greeley store the day after Christmas and a home-invasion robbery in Greeley on the first day of the New Year. She was also wanted in an attempted purse snatching in which a gun shot was fired.
GREELEY, CO
Westword

What Happens When a Denver Home Becomes Contaminated With Meth?

Not long after local landlord Jay Cismaru purchased an apartment in a building on West Hampden Avenue near South Sheridan Boulevard, he was expecting the current tenant to move out and a new one to move in. But his plans were completely upended on November 4, when the Denver Police Department — including SWAT officers — executed a search warrant at the place.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

State law leads to violent juvenile offenders being released from youth corrections

An Aurora city councilman says a young girl would still be alive today if not for a state law allowing violent juvenile offenders back on the street.That law capped the number of juvenile detention beds in the state at a time when youth crime is skyrocketing.More than 1,000 teenagers were arrested for violent crimes last year, a 40% increase over 2021. But the Division of Youth Services has only 215 juvenile detention beds statewide. That's led to dangerous kids being released to make room for more dangerous kids. Aurora city councilman Dustin Zvonek, says one of those kids is a 15-year-old,...
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
95K+
Followers
30K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy