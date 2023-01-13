ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westminster, CO

Man sentenced for deadly shooting, dumping murder victim's body in field

By CBSColorado.com Staff
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08KIeO_0kE8TONP00

A man has been sentenced in Adams County Court after his conviction for an August 2020 deadly shooting. Christopher Matthews, 22, was convicted of the crimes by a jury on Aug. 12, 2022.

Matthews was 20 years old at the time of the murder in the early morning hours of Aug. 13, 2020. Prosecutors said he picked up Tanner Banderet, 20, from an apartment complex in Westminster to complete a cocaine deal. As Matthews was driving his Cadillac near 116th Avenue and Pecos Street, he grabbed his Glock handgun from the cup holder, pointed it at Banderet and fired a single shot that struck the victim behind the left ear in the carotid artery.

According to court documents, Matthews drove to a field along West 84th Avenue in Westminster and dumped Banderet's body. Matthews deep-cleaned his vehicle and disposed of the evidence before Westminster police named him as the lead suspect in the case.

Matthews was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to 35 years in the Department of Corrections.

"This defendant destroyed a life," said District Attorney Brian Mason. "He will now serve a lengthy sentence for this serious crime. I am grateful to my team at the DA's Office for their hard work on this challenging case and to the jury for returning a just verdict."

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
9NEWS

Officer charged after train collision appears in court

GREELEY, Colo. — Four months after a Colorado woman survived being hit by a freight train, one of the officers blamed for playing a role in the case made his first court appearance. Tuesday afternoon, Platteville Police Officer Pablo Vazquez appeared in Weld County court for the first time...
FORT LUPTON, CO
CBS Denver

Pigs safe, trailer recovered after police say they were stolen in Denver

Two pigs and a trailer that were reported stolen have been recovered, Denver Police Department tweeted on Tuesday. In the DPD update, there was no information about an arrest.On Monday, DPD and Metro Denver Crime Stoppers reported the theft happened in the 5900 block of North Tower Road on Jan. 14 at approximately 8 p.m. and Jan. 15 around 8:23 p.m. The suspect was accused of stealing the victim's truck, identified as a white and tan 2000 F-350, along with a 2003 Exiss trailer, according to authorities. Officers say the truck had Washington plates that says "JAMNJON," while the trailer plates read 0239US, which was valued to be worth $45,000. The trailer contained the pigs inside, according to authorities. Anyone with more information can call Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. 
DENVER, CO
1310kfka.com

Woman wanted in connection with Greeley murder, other crimes arrested

Greeley police arrested a woman wanted for murder who allegedly went on a crime spree. Police handcuffed 27-year-old Mary Garcia Friday afternoon following a traffic stop in Evans that led to a chase. Marquez abandoned her vehicle at 11th Avenue and 25th Street and tried to flee on foot but was quickly captured. Police saif Garcia shot and killed Herminia Marquez on the 1100 block of 24th Street in late November. Police said Marquez is also a suspect in in an armed robbery at a Greeley store the day after Christmas and a home-invasion robbery in Greeley on the first day of the New Year. She was also wanted in an attempted purse snatching in which a gun shot was fired.
GREELEY, CO
OutThere Colorado

Man found stabbed to death in Denver park, suspect taken into custody

A suspect has been taken into custody after a man was found stabbed to death at Sanderson Gultch Park in Denver, according to a news release from the Denver Police Department. The Denver Emergency Communication Center received a 911 call at around 4:00 PM on Saturday reporting a possibly dead person at the park, which is located near the 1600 block of S. Hazel Court.
DENVER, CO
1310kfka.com

Police: 1 dead 2 hurt, man charged in DUI crash in Loveland

A man faces vehicular homicide and DUI charges following a crash in Loveland that killed a man and seriously injured two others. Police said 26-year-old Dustin Kirby ran a redlight at East Eisenhower Boulevard and North Denver Avenue late Saturday night and plowed into a sedan. Two passengers in the sedan a 22-year-old woman and a 34-year-old were thrown from the vehicle and hospitalized in serious condition. The driver of the sedan, a 33-year-old man, was partially ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. Kirby wasn’t hurt. Police suspect speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.
LOVELAND, CO
CBS Denver

DPD seeking suspect who stole trailer with pigs inside

The Denver Police Department needs help seeking out a motor theft suspect, who stole a truck and trailer that had pigs inside.Authorities say the theft occurred on the 5900 block of North Tower Road on Saturday at approximately 8:00 p.m. and Sunday around 8:23 p.m. The suspect stole the victim's truck, identified as a white and tan 2000 F-350, along with a 2003 Exiss trailer, according to authorities. Officers say the truck had Washington plates that says "JAMNJON," while the trailer plates read 0239US, which was valued to be worth $45,000. The trailer contained the pigs inside, according to authorities. Anyone with any additional information on the theft or the whereabouts of the pigs is to contact Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters remain anonymous and are eligible for a reward.  
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Boulder police announce suspect in custody after stabbing on Valmont Road

Police in Boulder announced Sunday an investigation is underway following a stabbing that was reported on Valmont Road.Authorities say, at approximately 4:00 p.m. officers received a report of an adult male suffering from stab wounds that were inflicted by a family member. The incident stemmed from an argument between the victim and family member.The victim was transported to an area hospital, where they remain in critical condition. Boulder police identified the suspect as Victor Zavala-Castro, 18, who was taken into custody at the scene. Police say Castro was booked into the county jail on a felony charge of first-degree assault. Investigators say there is no active threat following the arrest. Anyone with any information about this case is asked to call Detective Starks at 303-441-3067.
BOULDER, CO
1310kfka.com

Police investigate murder after body found in Greeley’s Ramsier Park

A man was found dead in a Greeley Park. Deputies were called to the south side of Ramsier Park on the 2800 block of C Street Saturday at 1:30 a.m. There, they found a 32-year-old man’s body. Police said the man’s injuries and manner of death are consistent with murder, and his death is now an active murder investigation. The man hasn’t been identified yet.
GREELEY, CO
KKTV

Show pigs stolen in Colorado were safely recovered

DENVER (KKTV) - Less than 24 hours after a crime alert poster was shared by Denver Police on social media, two show pigs that were reportedly stolen were safely recovered!. The Denver Police Department was reporting the animals were inside an F-350 truck and trailer, valued at about $45,000, that were taken sometime between Jan. 14 and the 15.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Intense crash on Federal and Jewell sends 7 people to hospital

Authorities say a crash that occurred on Federal Boulevard and Jewell Avenue Saturday night that sent seven people to hospital as police say a suspected street racer caused the crash. Officers say a suspected street racer caused the crash, while a drunk driver was also involved in the incident. The driver suspected of street racing smashed into the alleged drunk driver, who was reportedly going eastbound on W. Jewell Avenue, according to authorities. The vehicle struck was described to be a red Toyota Camry, police say.  As seven people were transported for treatment of injuries, two people remain in the hospital, according to Denver Police Department.
DENVER, CO
K99

Deadly Crash Near East Loveland Walmart Kills 1, Injures 2 Others

A tragedy Saturday evening, January 14, 2022, as a suspected drunk driver traveling at high rate of speed, ended up taking a life while behind the wheel. It's another situation where it appears that alcohol made someone do something that they would never think to do, normally. There's nothing wrong with having a few drinks, there is a problem when a person has too many, and then proceeds to drive.
LOVELAND, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
95K+
Followers
30K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy