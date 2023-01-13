ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Mesa, CA

La Mesa Junior High Student Allegedly Overdoses

By Jade Aubuchon
 4 days ago

A La Mesa Junior High School student experienced a medical emergency that was reported — erroneously — as an overdose on Friday afternoon.

Emergency responders from the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to La Mesa Junior High School on the 26000 block of May Way at 11:51 a.m. Friday, according to Kaitlyn Aldana, spokesperson for the Department.

The student reportedly experienced the effects of a marijuana edible, and the resulting precautionary call to 911 by staff was termed an overdose when relaying information to emergency responders, according to Deputy Robert Jensen, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“The student had an elevated heart rate,” explained Dr. Michael Vierra, Assistant Superintendant for the William S. Hart Union High School District.

The student was unharmed.

A source confirmed to KHTS that Narcan, a substance used to halt the effects of an opioid overdose, was not administered to the student.

This report comes less than 24 hours after several community organizations held a town hall to educate our Santa Clarita Valley on the dangers of fentanyl .

