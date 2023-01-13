Los Angeles Lakers Are Reportedly Interested In Fred VanVleet And Kyle Lowry

Credit: Fadeaway World

A lot has been said about the Los Angeles Lakers this 2022-23 NBA season, as they've been struggling to get things going. Even though many fans didn't think they would be good enough to compete in the Western Conference, the Lakers proved them wrong at some point in the season, but now they're once again having a hard time winning games.

In recent days, they've been linked with Zach LaVine of the Chicago Bulls in an incredible and unlikely swap for LeBron James , as well as Cam Reddish , a player who is been followed by many teams around the association.

The Lakers are trying to improve their level, and even though recent reports suggest they will go for a trade that makes them better in a three-year span , they remain linked with win-now moves.

Los Angeles Lakers Keep Adding Targets To Their List

According to USA Today’s Jeff Zillgitt , the Purple and Gold are interested in a former Toronto Raptors duo that has been mentioned in many trade rumors recently. First, Zillgitt talks about Fred VanVleet, a veteran that can bring a lot to the table.

“The Raptors are a hot topic,” Zillgitt wrote. “Will they blow it up? Make minor moves? Do nothing at all? It’s another interesting situation because the Raptors have players other teams want, including Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, Fred VanVleet and Scottie Barnes, the 2021-22 Rookie of the Year. Adding intrigue is the contract situations: Siakam and Anunoby can become free agents in 2024, VanVleet a free agent following this season and Barnes is looking for a significant raise on a rookie extension. The 17-23 Raptors have financial decisions to make at some point. Keep this in mind, too: Under team president Masai Ujiri and general manager Bobby Webster, the Raptors are not known for major deals at the trade deadline. VanVleet is worth watching, and with his name linked to a possible Lakers deal, don’t discount a sly move for VanVleet by Orlando.”

Then, he mentioned the greatest Raptor of all time, Kyle Lowry, who isn't at the same level he was a couple of seasons ago but can still provide for the Lakers.

“The Heat are notoriously tight-lipped about their plans,” Zillgitt wrote. “But around the league, it’s believed the Heat are willing to shed Kyle Lowry’s contract, which pays him $29.6 million in 2023-24. The Heat, who reached the Finals in 2020 and the conference finals last season, are 21-20 and in eighth place. Lowry is another player who has been linked to a potential deal with the Lakers, and Minnesota sending D’Angelo Russell to Miami for Lowry would net the Heat an expiring contract.”

The Raptors are rumored to be willing to let everybody, no name Scottie Barnes leave the team, but nothing has happened so far. The Lakers have a big opportunity to make some splash in the trade market, but seeing the front office's reluctance to do business with the rest of the league, it's likely that they'll play out the entire season with their current roster.

