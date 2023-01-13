Read full article on original website
Minnesota Governor Proposes Tax Rebates of Up to $7,500 for Families
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz's budget proposal includes tax rebates from the state's massive $17.6 billion surplus, with the potential for payments up to $7,500 for families.
wdayradionow.com
Minnesota man free after 25-year wrongful imprisonment
(Moose Lake, MN) -- A Minnesota man is out of prison after spending nearly 25 years there for a conviction reviewers say was based on faulty evidence. Thomas Rhodes was released Friday from the Moose Lake facility after the Minnesota Conviction Review Unit of the state's Attorney General's office examined his case in partnership with the Great North Innocence Project.
Gov. Walz announces $12 billion package meant to make Minnesota the "best state for kids"
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced Tuesday a $12 billion package that he says would make the state the "best" in the country for kids.The package contains a series of proposals within the One Minnesota Budget meant to lower the cost of childcare for middle-class families and reduce child poverty in what Walz says is the "largest investment in public education in state history.""As a former teacher, coach, and parent, I have made it my mission to make Minnesota the best state in the country for kids to grow up. We have a historic opportunity to take...
Survey Says Wisconsin and Iowa Have Some of the Worst Drivers in the Country
I'm always complaining about other drivers, just ask my husband. I seem to think that every time I'm on the road all of the terrible drivers decide it's time for them to also be out driving. Sigh, every place has its bad drivers but apparently, Wisconsin and Iowa have some of the worst in the country.
willmarradio.com
Baker supports marked MN drivers licenses for undocumented immigrants
(Willmar MN-) Representative Dave Baker of Willmar says he supports allowing undocumented immigrants to get a Minnesota driver's license, but only they if are specially marked so that they can't be used for voting... Your browser does not support the audio element. ...Baker says he would vote against the Licenses...
wnmufm.org
Gold scam pops up again in MI and WI
WAKEFIELD, MI— Michigan State Police from the Wakefield Post are warning residents about an old scam once again making the rounds in the area, as well as in lower Michigan and Wisconsin. Troopers say the scam begins when someone asks for money to buy gas to get home. If...
Last Chance For Minnesota Residents To Get Free COVID-19 Tests From The State
There's still time, but it's running out. Minnesota residents have one last chance to obtain free COVID-19 tests for their household from the state's Department of Health before that opportunity is over. The program offering free COVID-19 test kits started in April 2022. According to details released by the State...
New Minnesota program aims to build Black wealth
A recent study found four in 10 people have no money set aside for a savings account -- that's zero money. There are ways to build wealth with small changes in the new year. Rachel Cruze with Ramsey Solutions shared some steps to organize. Cruze suggests once you have your debts listed, and work on paying off the smallest amounts first. Then work towards building an emergency fund with at least $1,000 in it. For more on plans in Minnesota, click here. You can also watch Ramsey Solutions' two-hour class on building wealth below.
CentraCare, U of M share plans to attract more doctors to rural communities
ST. CLOUD, Minn. — When it comes to health care in rural communities, in some cases, people are having to wait months just to get in for things like physicals, while some have to travel miles to see a specialist. The American Medical Association says the country could be...
New reporters join KSTP, FOX 9 teams
Two Twin Cities television stations have recently welcomed new reporters. Renée Cooper joined the team at KSTP this week. Cooper previously worked for CBS stations in North Dakota and Illinois and will cover the Twin Cities area. Corin Hoggard has joined the team at FOX 9, where he'll also...
Walmart to Stop Providing Plastic Bags In Some States – Is Minnesota Included?
We've been hearing about how some grocery and big box stores are starting to cease the use of single use plastic bags around the country. Up to now, MOSTLY happening in states like California and Arizona. But now, there are more states that are beginning to adopt this practice all in the effort to improve the environment.
These Are The 5 Most Dangerous Animals In Wisconsin
Every state has animals that are best to stay away from, but Wisconsin has a solid number of animals that really are dangerous, and best to keep your distance from. Fun Fact: It is reported that the density of dangerous animals in Wisconsin is among the highest in the nation.
Latest Proposed Bill Will Require Minnesota Schools to Provide Free Menstrual Products
A new legislative proposal was recently announced, stating that Minnesota schools would be required to provide students with free access to pads and tampons, and state lawmakers to increase school operational funding by $2 per student to cover the expense. In an article from Bring Me The News, the bill,...
fox9.com
Walz proposes more family tax credits: Here's how much you'd get
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday proposed spending nearly one-third of the state's budget surplus to expand family tax credits and boost public school funding. Walz's proposal uses $5.2 billion of the $17.6 billion projected surplus. It's one element of his overall budget plan...
You Will Not Believe This is Minnesota’s Loneliest City!
Do you feel lonely in the city you live in? Or is it just the winter blues? Well, there is actually a survey, which found the loneliest cities in America, and Minnesota made the list. And you will not believe which city it is!. So how do you figure out...
hot967.fm
Today at the Minnesota Capitol: Abortion, Social Security, Etc.
Abortion will again be front-and-center, with lawmakers back at the State Capitol after M-L-K Day. There’s a Senate hearing (830am) on making fewer Minnesotans pay income tax on their Social Security benefits. House and Senate panels (1230pm,1pm) debate a proposal for earned “sick-and-safe time” for Minnesota workers, the companion to the paid family and medical leave plan that Democrats are pushing. There’s a hearing this afternoon (3pm) on renaming Columbus Day as Indigenous People’s Day in Minnesota… on restoring voting rights for felons who have served their time (3pm)… and this evening (6pm), what could be the final committee stop before a House floor vote on a controversial bill that would allow undocumented immigrants to get driver’s licenses in Minnesota.
Watch a Huge & Rare Tornado that Roared Across Iowa Monday
Monday marked a rather rare weather event in Iowa. A wide tornado made its way across the central part of the state in one of the earliest twisters on record for this time of year. Nick Stewart is a meteorologist in Iowa who was chasing a tornado as it moved...
New Report Points to Potential For Even Larger MN Budget Surplus
St. Paul, Mn (KROC-AM News) - A new Revenue and Economic Update for the State of Minnesota points to continued growth and a projected surplus that has already been estimated at more than $17.4 billion. The Minnesota Office of Management and Budget is reporting that met general fund revenues for...
Dru Sjodin’s Medical Examiner “Flaws” Lead To MN Prison Release
Minnesota officials have now vacated the murder conviction of Thomas Rhodes after he spent nearly 25 years in prison. In 1998, Thomas Rhodes was convicted of murder in the 1996 death of his wife Jane. He's free now due to the efforts of the newly formed Conviction Review Unit of the Minnesota Attorney General's office. AP News reports..
Agriculture pollutes underground drinking water in Minnesota. Well owners pay the price.
WEAVER, Wabasha County — The water that pours out of the taps at Jeff Broberg’s house is crystal clear, refreshing and odorless. But Broberg, 68, doesn’t drink it. The issue is only visible on the molecular scale. Like Broberg, many rural Minnesotans rely on private wells, which tap into groundwater systems spread underneath rolling crop […] The post Agriculture pollutes underground drinking water in Minnesota. Well owners pay the price. appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
