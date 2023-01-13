ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winthrop, MN

Minnesota man free after 25-year wrongful imprisonment

(Moose Lake, MN) -- A Minnesota man is out of prison after spending nearly 25 years there for a conviction reviewers say was based on faulty evidence. Thomas Rhodes was released Friday from the Moose Lake facility after the Minnesota Conviction Review Unit of the state's Attorney General's office examined his case in partnership with the Great North Innocence Project.
Gov. Walz announces $12 billion package meant to make Minnesota the "best state for kids"

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced Tuesday a $12 billion package that he says would make the state the "best" in the country for kids.The package contains a series of proposals within the One Minnesota Budget meant to lower the cost of childcare for middle-class families and reduce child poverty in what Walz says is the "largest investment in public education in state history.""As a former teacher, coach, and parent, I have made it my mission to make Minnesota the best state in the country for kids to grow up. We have a historic opportunity to take...
Baker supports marked MN drivers licenses for undocumented immigrants

(Willmar MN-) Representative Dave Baker of Willmar says he supports allowing undocumented immigrants to get a Minnesota driver's license, but only they if are specially marked so that they can't be used for voting... Your browser does not support the audio element. ...Baker says he would vote against the Licenses...
Gold scam pops up again in MI and WI

WAKEFIELD, MI— Michigan State Police from the Wakefield Post are warning residents about an old scam once again making the rounds in the area, as well as in lower Michigan and Wisconsin. Troopers say the scam begins when someone asks for money to buy gas to get home. If...
New Minnesota program aims to build Black wealth

A recent study found four in 10 people have no money set aside for a savings account -- that's zero money. There are ways to build wealth with small changes in the new year. Rachel Cruze with Ramsey Solutions shared some steps to organize. Cruze suggests once you have your debts listed, and work on paying off the smallest amounts first. Then work towards building an emergency fund with at least $1,000 in it. For more on plans in Minnesota, click here. You can also watch Ramsey Solutions' two-hour class on building wealth below.
New reporters join KSTP, FOX 9 teams

Two Twin Cities television stations have recently welcomed new reporters. Renée Cooper joined the team at KSTP this week. Cooper previously worked for CBS stations in North Dakota and Illinois and will cover the Twin Cities area. Corin Hoggard has joined the team at FOX 9, where he'll also...
Walz proposes more family tax credits: Here's how much you'd get

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday proposed spending nearly one-third of the state's budget surplus to expand family tax credits and boost public school funding. Walz's proposal uses $5.2 billion of the $17.6 billion projected surplus. It's one element of his overall budget plan...
Today at the Minnesota Capitol: Abortion, Social Security, Etc.

Abortion will again be front-and-center, with lawmakers back at the State Capitol after M-L-K Day. There’s a Senate hearing (830am) on making fewer Minnesotans pay income tax on their Social Security benefits. House and Senate panels (1230pm,1pm) debate a proposal for earned “sick-and-safe time” for Minnesota workers, the companion to the paid family and medical leave plan that Democrats are pushing. There’s a hearing this afternoon (3pm) on renaming Columbus Day as Indigenous People’s Day in Minnesota… on restoring voting rights for felons who have served their time (3pm)… and this evening (6pm), what could be the final committee stop before a House floor vote on a controversial bill that would allow undocumented immigrants to get driver’s licenses in Minnesota.
Agriculture pollutes underground drinking water in Minnesota. Well owners pay the price.

WEAVER, Wabasha County  — The water that pours out of the taps at Jeff Broberg’s house is crystal clear, refreshing and odorless. But Broberg, 68, doesn’t drink it. The issue is only visible on the molecular scale. Like Broberg, many rural Minnesotans rely on private wells, which tap into groundwater systems spread underneath rolling crop […] The post Agriculture pollutes underground drinking water in Minnesota. Well owners pay the price. appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Rochester, MN
