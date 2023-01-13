Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
St. Augustine is so haunted even the city gates have an (alleged) ghostEvie M.Saint Augustine, FL
Chick-Fil-A is Expanding its Presence in Florida by Opening New Restaurant in North JacksonvilleBryan DijkhuizenJacksonville, FL
Beaten, Abused, Left To Die Behind A Dumpster And Her Killer Has Never Been FoundThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedJacksonville, FL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Jacksonville man convicted of distributing child sex abuse materialsDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
Related
Jacksonville Daily Record
Slim Chickens plans first Jacksonville restaurant in Glen Kernan Park
Slim Chickens, an Arkansas-based wings and tenders chain, intends to open in Glen Kernan Park at northwest Hodges and Butler boulevards. JEA is reviewing a service availability request for a 2,800-square-foot Slim Chickens with a drive-thru. The restaurant would seat 106 customers. Maverick Engineering of Saint Johns is the civil...
Around Jax: Downtown bar will get major overhaul, plus proposal for mixed use market
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Knowing what’s going on or what’s going “up” around Jacksonville can be a full-time job. That’s why Action News Jax is launching our new segment focused on all things “what to do and where to go” in town. Soon,...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Kansas-based Blue Beacon Truck Wash plans Pritchard Road location
Car washes are expanding into Jacksonville, and so is the truck-washing business. Blue Beacon Inc. wants to build a three-bay truck wash in Northwest Jacksonville at a cost of $4 million at 6680 Pritchard Road in Crossroads Distribution Center. There also is an office and lobby. The Blue Beacon Truck...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Chick-fil-A plans new North Jacksonville restaurant
Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A Inc. wants to build a restaurant in North Jacksonville and renovate a location in OakLeaf Town Center. The two are among several new and renovated stores planned in the Jacksonville area by the chicken sandwich and tenders company. In North Jacksonville, Chick-fil-A wants to build a 5,000-square-foot restaurant...
Jacksonville Daily Record
YLS Chili Cook-off is Feb. 25 at Riverside Arts Market
The annual Jacksonville Bar Association Young Lawyers Section Chili Cook-off is Feb. 25 at Riverside Arts Market under the Fuller Warren Bridge. More than 30 teams from JBA-member law firms will compete this year. Proceeds will benefit The Laundry Project, a service provided by the nonprofit Current Initiatives that assists families by paying for washers and dryers at laundromats in lower-income neighborhoods.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Hunger Fight to break ground on new headquarters
Hunger Fight, a Jacksonville nonprofit that aims to curb childhood hunger and illiteracy in the region, plans to break ground Jan. 19 for its new headquarters at 404 St. Johns Bluff Road N. The facility will comprise a 2,400-square-foot office and 12,785-square-foot warehouse. Hunger Fight bought the 2½-acre site for...
Jacksonville's Jenkins Quality Barbecue named best in Florida by Food Network
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous report. Jacksonville's Jenkins Quality Barbecue has been named best in Florida by the Food Network!. The family-owned restaurant has three locations in the city: One on the Southside, one Downtown and one on New King's Road.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Top 10 home sales of week
About the property: Intracoastal Waterway frontage two-story home in Queen’s Harbour Yacht & Country Club features four bedrooms, five full and two half-bathrooms, office, theater, game room, bonus room, outdoor entertainment area and pool and dock with boatlift. ST. JOHNS. $2,451,822. 47 Coastal Grove Court, Ponte Vedra Beach. Type:...
More people in Duval starting backyard chicken coops amid high egg prices, farmer says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — People are scrambling to avoid high egg prices and more are apparently opting to raise chickens in their backyards. A Duval County chicken farmer says the number of people coming to his farm looking to start raising chickens has increased at least 20 percent in the last month.
JFRD extracts sunken car from pond
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department has successfully removed a sunken car from a pond off of I-295 where two people crashed and one became trapped. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. states that a vehicle with two passengers ran off the highway rolling multiple...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Retail commercial real estate outlook: The appetite for new store development is extremely high
Jacksonville’s retail market more than recovered from the pandemic in 2022, as record population growth and restored consumer demand led to a strong performance across the board. Kicking off 2023, retail in North Florida is still very much on fire. Our market remains highly competitive with retailers ranging from...
actionnewsjax.com
Photos: MLK parade in downtown Fernandina
Nassau County MLK parade It was a beautiful day for the MLK Parade today in downtown Fernandina. (Nassau County)
CSX responds to swastika projected onto Downtown Jacksonville building
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hate speech is appearing in Jacksonville. On Saturday, a photo surfaced on multiple social media platforms showing a swastika projected onto the CSX building in Downtown Jacksonville. “CSX condemns in the strongest terms the antisemitic symbol depicted in the images of our building on January 14,"...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Jeremiah’s Italian Ice building out on Hendricks near San Marco
The city is reviewing a permit application for Jeremiah’s Italian Ice at 4434 Hendricks Ave. Adkins Construction LLC is the contractor for the tenant improvements in 1,530 square feet in the Miramar area near San Marco. Doherty Sommers Architects Engineers is the architect. Jeremiahsice.com says Jeremiah’s Ice of San...
Restaurant Inspections: Orange Park, Green Cove Springs restaurants temporarily closed
Two Clay County restaurants were temporarily closed last week due to high priority violations found during state inspections. An email from the Department of Business and Professional Regulation said that the Corner Pocket, 14 N Magnolia Ave in Green Cove Springs, and Outback Steakhouse, 1775 Wells Road in Orange Park, were issued emergency orders that temporarily closed the establishments.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Logistics firm closing Northwest Jacksonville warehouse
Quiet Logistics, a third-party logistics provider acquired in late 2021 by American Eagle Outfitters Inc., is closing its facility in Northwest Jacksonville, affecting 74 employees. The company now calls itself Quiet Platforms. The company filed a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification letter with the state saying the warehouse in the...
Lake City resident wins over $31,500 in last Fantasy 5 drawing
LAKE CITY, Fla. — A Lake City resident is one of five winners in the last Fantasy 5 drawing. According to the Florida Lottery, each winner took home $31,733.02. The winning numbers were 4-9-11-18-28. Cash4Life also had drawings for its $1,000 A Day For Life and $1,000 A Week...
yieldpro.com
Marcus & Millichap announces the sale of 105-room hotel in Jacksonville, Florida for $5.5 million
Marcus & Millichap, a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced the sale of Days Inn Baymeadows, a 105-room hotel located at 8255 Dix Ellis Trail in Jacksonville, Florida for $5,500,000. “The buyer saw the opportunity in converting two hotels directly...
Two locations being investigated after robbery call in Arlington, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police have responded to two separate scenes only minutes from each other. An official from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has said that both locations are connected to each other. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. JSO says it responded to a robbery call at...
News4Jax.com
After acknowledging reduction, Jacksonville police notice recent uptick in street racing
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police launched a coordinated crackdown on street racing last summer, and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office acknowledged a “drastic reduction” in the problem. Undercover officers infiltrated the racing groups. Felony arrests were made and big fines were assessed. Cars were impounded, costing the owners...
Comments / 0