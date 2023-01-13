ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jacksonville Daily Record

Slim Chickens plans first Jacksonville restaurant in Glen Kernan Park

Slim Chickens, an Arkansas-based wings and tenders chain, intends to open in Glen Kernan Park at northwest Hodges and Butler boulevards. JEA is reviewing a service availability request for a 2,800-square-foot Slim Chickens with a drive-thru. The restaurant would seat 106 customers. Maverick Engineering of Saint Johns is the civil...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Kansas-based Blue Beacon Truck Wash plans Pritchard Road location

Car washes are expanding into Jacksonville, and so is the truck-washing business. Blue Beacon Inc. wants to build a three-bay truck wash in Northwest Jacksonville at a cost of $4 million at 6680 Pritchard Road in Crossroads Distribution Center. There also is an office and lobby. The Blue Beacon Truck...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Chick-fil-A plans new North Jacksonville restaurant

Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A Inc. wants to build a restaurant in North Jacksonville and renovate a location in OakLeaf Town Center. The two are among several new and renovated stores planned in the Jacksonville area by the chicken sandwich and tenders company. In North Jacksonville, Chick-fil-A wants to build a 5,000-square-foot restaurant...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

YLS Chili Cook-off is Feb. 25 at Riverside Arts Market

The annual Jacksonville Bar Association Young Lawyers Section Chili Cook-off is Feb. 25 at Riverside Arts Market under the Fuller Warren Bridge. More than 30 teams from JBA-member law firms will compete this year. Proceeds will benefit The Laundry Project, a service provided by the nonprofit Current Initiatives that assists families by paying for washers and dryers at laundromats in lower-income neighborhoods.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Hunger Fight to break ground on new headquarters

Hunger Fight, a Jacksonville nonprofit that aims to curb childhood hunger and illiteracy in the region, plans to break ground Jan. 19 for its new headquarters at 404 St. Johns Bluff Road N. The facility will comprise a 2,400-square-foot office and 12,785-square-foot warehouse. Hunger Fight bought the 2½-acre site for...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Top 10 home sales of week

About the property: Intracoastal Waterway frontage two-story home in Queen’s Harbour Yacht & Country Club features four bedrooms, five full and two half-bathrooms, office, theater, game room, bonus room, outdoor entertainment area and pool and dock with boatlift. ST. JOHNS. $2,451,822. 47 Coastal Grove Court, Ponte Vedra Beach. Type:...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

JFRD extracts sunken car from pond

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department has successfully removed a sunken car from a pond off of I-295 where two people crashed and one became trapped. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. states that a vehicle with two passengers ran off the highway rolling multiple...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Jeremiah’s Italian Ice building out on Hendricks near San Marco

The city is reviewing a permit application for Jeremiah’s Italian Ice at 4434 Hendricks Ave. Adkins Construction LLC is the contractor for the tenant improvements in 1,530 square feet in the Miramar area near San Marco. Doherty Sommers Architects Engineers is the architect. Jeremiahsice.com says Jeremiah’s Ice of San...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Don Johnson

Restaurant Inspections: Orange Park, Green Cove Springs restaurants temporarily closed

Two Clay County restaurants were temporarily closed last week due to high priority violations found during state inspections. An email from the Department of Business and Professional Regulation said that the Corner Pocket, 14 N Magnolia Ave in Green Cove Springs, and Outback Steakhouse, 1775 Wells Road in Orange Park, were issued emergency orders that temporarily closed the establishments.
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Logistics firm closing Northwest Jacksonville warehouse

Quiet Logistics, a third-party logistics provider acquired in late 2021 by American Eagle Outfitters Inc., is closing its facility in Northwest Jacksonville, affecting 74 employees. The company now calls itself Quiet Platforms. The company filed a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification letter with the state saying the warehouse in the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy