Remember those brief, glorious few hours when it seemed like a rock solid certainty that the Red Sox would resign Xander Bogaerts? According to Xander’s agent Scott Boras, there never was much of a chance. “It was just really clear to us there was a separation where Boston was going to go for Bogaerts,” Boras said. “They probably made a decision they were going to sign [Rafael] Devers, and were going to pay only one of them. So we knew at the forefront that Bogey would be somewhere besides Boston.” (Bob Nightengale, USA Today)

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO