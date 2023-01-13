A man was killed in an oil well explosion Monday morning in Greenville. It happened about 8:15 a.m. in the 2300 block of KY Highway 853, with the Greenville Fire Department saying the man who was located about 100 feet away was taken by EMS to Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital unresponsive with no pulse and he was pronounced deceased.

GREENVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO