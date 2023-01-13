Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
whopam.com
Agnes Blane
(Age 105, of Hopkinsville) Funeral service will be Thursday January 19th at 12noon at Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 11am till the service hour at Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home.
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Jan. 17, 2023
Ellis Ray Swain, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at Passion and Purpose Homecare in Almo, Kentucky. He was born Sept. 9, 1934, in Blytheville, Arkansas, to Edgar and Letha (Coalter) Swain. He retired from the United States Postal Service as the director of mail processing in...
whopam.com
Fire destroys building at Green Earth Recycling
Fire destroyed a building Monday night at Green Earth Recycling on Russellville Road in Christian County. The blaze likely began with a piece of equipment that malfunctioned and it was contained to the one structure that’s behind the fence, according to Highland Fire Department Deputy Chief Doug Chilton,. There...
wkdzradio.com
Indictments Returned In Christian County
The Christian County Grand Jury returned several indictments on charges of robbery and burglary. A true bill was returned on 53-year old Anthony McCoggle, whose listed on the indictment as a transient in Hopkinsville, on a single count of first-degree robbery. McCoggle was arrested in December in connection to a...
whopam.com
Cerulean area man flown to Skyline after buggy overturns in accident
A Cerulean-area man was flown to a Nashville hospital after his horse and buggy overturned in an accident early Sunday morning on Woosley-Mt. Carmel Road. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Andy Sanderson says 20-year old John Stoltzfus of Cerulean was injured in the accident that happened about 1 a.m. Stoltzfus...
wkdzradio.com
Burglars Strike Hopkinsville Pharmacy
A pharmacy on West 7th Street in Hopkinsville was burglarized early Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say someone broke into Cayce’s Pharmacy through a front door and took medication. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as third-degree burglary.
whvoradio.com
Cunningham And Barnes Lead Trigg County Martin Luther King Celebration
A sizeable crowd huddled under the pavilion at West Cadiz Park to hear the message of Martin Luther King from two Trigg County High School students. Bianca Cunningham and Dasha Nsubuga Barnes were the featured speakers for the 28th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. program Monday, January 16. Although the annual march was canceled due to heavy rain, the program continued at West Cadiz Park. Cunningham says Dr. King’s message is evident in our society today.
whopam.com
Hopkinsville man arraigned in Guthrie attempted murder case
Arraignment was held Tuesday morning in Todd District Court for the Hopkinsville man charged with attempted murder in connection with a recent shooting in Guthrie. A not guilty plea was entered by public defender Darin Higgs on behalf of 19-year old Zaelin Fox of Hopkinsville and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for Monday of next week.
Horse and buggy overturns onto man in Christian County
A man was reportedly flown to a Middle Tennessee hospital early Sunday morning following an incident involving a horse and buggy in Southern Kentucky.
whopam.com
Colonels Lose Yet Another Hard Fought Game at Home
After going 2-0 in Indiana the Colonels returned home to take on a 14-1 McCracken County team that, as I remarked in the pre-game, was possibly overinflated with that record. I could not have been more wrong. A 58-52 final in which the Mustangs methodically controlled the pace of play...
kbsi23.com
Dawson Springs man accused of assault, domestic violence after 2 women injured
CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Dawson Springs man faces assault and and domestic violence charges after two females were injured with a knife in Caldwell County on Monday, January 9. Trevor Tucker, 33, faces two counts of assault 1st degree and domestic violence. Kentucky State Police Post 2...
wkdzradio.com
Christian County Recycling Business Building Destroyed In Fire (w/VIDEO)
A building owned by Green Earth Recycling in Christian County was destroyed in a fire Monday evening. Highland Fire Department Assistant Chief Doug Chilton says just before 5 p.m. someone called reporting smoke coming from the building and when firefighters arrived smoke and flames were coming from the roof of the structure.
whopam.com
Three students injured in Todd County bus accident
Three students were injured in a school bus accident Tuesday afternoon on Davis Mill Road near Elkton. Todd County Sheriff’s Sgt. David Hutcheson says the bus had been headed north about a mile from Elkton when a tire went off the road and caused the bus to overturn into a yard.
wkdzradio.com
Oak Street Home Damaged In Shooting
A home on Oak Street in Hopkinsville was damaged in a shooting early Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say just after 3 a.m. they were called to Oak Street for a report of shots fired and a home that had been hit at least three times with people inside sleeping. No one was injured in the shooting and no description of a possible suspect has been released.
whopam.com
HPD investigating burglary at local pharmacy
A burglary was investigated early Tuesday morning at Cayce’s Pharmacy on West Seventh Street. Hopkinsville police received a report of a phone-in alarm about 3:30 a.m. and investigation determined a suspect had made forced entry and took about $1,000 worth of morphine. The incident was captured on video surveillance...
whopam.com
MLK Day march, celebration focuses on youth and remembrance
The sounds of drum beats, chanting and singing filled the air from Freedom Elementary School over to Hopkinsville Community College, as hundreds of people took part in the annual Martin Luther King. Jr. Day march and celebration. Over 180 students participated in the march alone, with Christian County Middle School...
whopam.com
Local MLK Day march, program set for this morning
It’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and the annual march and program will commence later this morning in Hopkinsville. Human Rights Commission Executive Director Idalia Luna says the march begins at 9 o’clock at Freedom Elementary School and heads to the Hopkinsville Community College Auditorium. This year’s program...
whopam.com
Mayor Knight talks priorities for city
New Hopkinsville Mayor J.R. Knight says he’ll continue to work on issues that have been priorities for the city for decades. In a recent appearance on WHOP, Mayor Knight noted that anyone who drives around the city knows homelessness is a major issue and finding a solution will be very difficult.
wkdzradio.com
Northern Christian County Home Destroyed In Fire
A home on Crofton Firetower Road in Christian County was destroyed in a fire Friday night. Lacy Firefighters say the double-wide mobile home was fully engulfed and had already collapsed when they arrived just before 9 pm. No one was home at the time of the fire and the cause...
whopam.com
Grand jury to hear Todd County manslaughter case
A Todd County grand jury will soon hear the case against the young man charged with second-degree manslaughter in connection with a New Year’s Eve morning fatal shooting in Guthrie. The original arrest citation from Guthrie police says 18-year old William O’Bryan of Guthrie, 16-year old Xavion Bell of...
Comments / 0