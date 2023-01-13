ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Page Six

Christina Haack reveals whether she wants kids with husband Joshua Hall

By Nicki Cox
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ikIEt_0kE8QmBg00

Christina Haack “can’t even imagine” expanding her family.

Despite her amazing “partnership” with husband Joshua Hall, the HGTV star told People their “hands are full” taking care of her three children — Hudson, 3, Brayden, 7, and Taylor, 12.

“We’re done here,” Haack, 39, joked. “I think my head would fall off. We’re happy with the three. We’re good.”

Although the couple — who wed last year — won’t be expecting anytime soon, the reality star gushed about Hall’s relationship with sons Hudson, whom she shares with Ant Anstead, and Brayden, whose dad is Tarek El Moussa.

“They idolize watching him chop down trees. He’s very hands-on, and he does things himself,” she said about her husband. “He does a lot of projects himself too, and the boys just love being involved, especially Hudson.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10ytjL_0kE8QmBg00
Christina Haack and Joshua Hall are “happy” with their current family dynamic.
unbrokenjosh/Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q1g7c_0kE8QmBg00
Haack said she and Hall have their “hands full” with her three children.
thechristinahall/Instagram

Haack went on to say that Hall’s “very southern values” and upbringing played a major role in their new family dynamic.

“He has a lot of experience with kids even though he wasn’t a father, he was the oldest of 11 other kids,” she explained. “He’s used to little kids, and he’s taken it on really well and obviously loves them.”

Noting that they have “the same goals” when it comes to their “future” and “end game,” the “Flip or Flop” alum said it “feels nice to have that family unit be settled” — especially after her contentious custody battle with Anstead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pQDi3_0kE8QmBg00
The twosome wed last year.
thechristinahall/Instagram

The “Wheeler Dealers” star filed for full custody back in April after claiming Haack was “exploiting” their son on social media.

However, Haack slammed Anstead for trying to use “manipulation tactics” to win guardianship of their toddler.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YsJpT_0kE8QmBg00
The “Flip or Flop” alum said her sons “idolize” Hall.
thechristinahall/Instagram

Nevertheless, the former couple agreed to “have joint legal and joint physical custody” in November right before their case was scheduled to go to trial.

Haack and Anstead wed in December 2018 but called it quits less than two years later. The reality star was also married to El Moussa from 2009 to 2018.

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Channing Tatum reveals whether he’ll marry again amid Zoë Kravitz romance

Will Channing Tatum tie the knot again? The actor spoke to Vanity Fair in an interview published Tuesday about the possibility of marrying again following his “terrifying” divorce from Jenna Dewan. “I don’t know if I’m ever going to get married again,” Tatum, who is currently dating Zoë Kravitz, admitted. “Relationships are hard for me. Even though I am a bit of a monogamist,” the “Magic Mike” star, 42, explained. “In business, I have no real fear of anything being destroyed. “But heart things, when it comes to people I love, I have a really hard time. I end up trying too hard, you know?” Kravitz,...
RadarOnline

Lisa Marie Presley’s 14-Year-Old Twins ‘Traumatized’ By Mom’s Death At Their Home, Refusing To Go Inside $4 Million Mansion

Lisa Marie Presley’s 14-year-old twins Harper and Finley are refusing to enter their home that Elvis’ only child died from cardiac arrest, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources close to the situation revealed that Lisa Marie’s children, who she shares with ex-husband Michael Lockwood, have told family members they don’t want to go back to the property. A source said the kids are “too traumatized” by the entire ordeal. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Lisa Marie passed away last week after suffering a medical emergency at her Calabasas, California mansion. Her ex-husband Danny Keough, who had been living with Lisa Marie, attempted to...
CALABASAS, CA
Page Six

Sam Asghari shuts down report that Britney Spears had ‘meltdown’ at restaurant

Britney Spears’ husband shut down a sensationalized report that the pop star had a “meltdown” at a restaurant. Sam Asghari took to his Instagram Stories on Saturday night to defend his wife, writing, “Don’t believe what you read online people.” The actor’s post came hours after TMZ published a story stating that Spears, 41, had “caused a scene” at Joey in Woodland Hills, Calif., while out to dinner with Asghari, 28, on Friday night. Eyewitnesses claimed to the website that the “Hold Me Closer” singer was acting “manic” and “talking gibberish,” prompting the former personal trainer to “storm out.” However, a video obtained by...
Page Six

Melanie Griffith seen with new scar on her face years after skin cancer battle

Melanie Griffith went for a drive and showed off more than she expected to. The “Working Girl” star was photographed in her car Friday afternoon and was seen with a large scar on her left cheek. A closer look shows that a small part of the laceration, which appeared to be sewn with stitches, remained open and healing. The reason for Griffith’s scar is unknown. A rep for Griffith didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. During her outing, the “Now & Then” actress, 65, looked chic in a pair of black-rimmed glasses, a black turtleneck, diamond studs and a glossy red lipstick.  In 2018,...
Page Six

Al Brown, star of ‘The Wire,’ dead at 83

Al Brown, who played Col. Stan Valchek on the hit series “The Wire,” died Friday. He was 83. Brown’s talent manager Michael announced the news on the late actor’s official Facebook page late Saturday. “I am sad to let you know that angels came for Al yesterday morning, Friday, January 13, 2023,” the statement began. “May his memory be a blessing to his family, his friends, and each of you.This page will remain as a testimony to Al’s work and love for his fans.” Brown’s daughter Jenny also told TMZ that her father passed away in Las Vegas from complications due to Alzheimer’s...
Page Six

Liam Hemsworth spotted for first time since Miley Cyrus dropped breakup song

Liam Hemsworth was spotted catching a flight with girlfriend Gabriella Brooks after his ex-wife, Miley Cyrus, detailed their failed marriage in her new song, “Flowers.” Hemsworth and Brooks attempted to stay under the radar as they made their way through an airport in Sydney, Australia, toting their carry-on bags, according to photos obtained by Page Six on Monday. The “Hunger Games” actor, 33, covered up in sunglasses and a baseball hat and was dressed casually in a gray T-shirt, green slacks and Converse sneakers. Meanwhile, Brooks, 26, wore a Macintosh crewneck sweatshirt, black slacks and combat boots. Hemsworth and Brooks started...
Page Six

See first photos of new couple Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart on bowling date

Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart seem to have confirmed their rumored romance. Page Six has obtained exclusive photos of the singer-actress, 30, and the Chainsmokers member, 33, on a flirty date at The Gutter, a New York City bowling alley, on Sunday. An eyewitness tells us the couple was “making out” like teenagers while enjoying some alone time. “There was also a group of young girls that went up for pictures from her shortly after and a man getting an autograph,” our insider spills. The pair kept things casual, with Gomez wearing a black sweatshirt and matching sweatpants. Her dark, shoulder-length locks were down...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Page Six

Kim Kardashian throws daughter Chicago a Hello Kitty-themed 5th birthday party

Kim Kardashian threw her daughter Chicago the birthday party of her dreams. The reality star shared a glimpse of the Hello Kitty-themed extravaganza on TikTok, saying in a video, “Happy Birthday, Chicago. I love you so much. I can’t believe you’re 5 years old.” The birthday girl wore her hair in pink braids to match the decor spanning throughout the entire downstairs of Kardashian’s usually minimalistic mansion in Calabasas, Calif. The Skims founder, 42, even had a pink carpet installed for the big day along with floor-to ceiling balloon arches and Hello Kitty signs wearing “Chi” necklaces. The party included face painting, a slime-making...
CALABASAS, CA
Page Six

Pete Davidson takes rumored girlfriend Chase Sui on another low-key date

Pete Davidson was seen taking rumored girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders an another low-key date in New York City. The “Saturday Night Live” star and Wonders were seen Friday night getting into a black SUV in that appeared to be parked on an off-the-radar side street. Wonders, 26, wore animal-printed pants and black boots, which she paired with a black jacket and a black-and-white scarf that featured fringe at its edges. Davidson, 29, kept casual in a puffy coat and jeans. Although reps for Davidson have denied the two are romantically involved, the “Bodies Bodies Bodies” co-stars have been seen on numerous outings together. Just...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Page Six

Jeff Beck put his guitar before romance as a young rock star, pal remembers

An old pal of late rock legend Jeff Beck fondly remembers his love for his guitar. And apparently not even a pretty lady could come between Beck and his instrument — at least during his early days as the guitarist for the Yardbirds. PR pioneer Connie DeNave tells Page Six, “I once teased him and said, ‘Any woman meeting you, they’re going to be jealous of that guitar’.” “[Beck] laughed, and responded, ‘They should be!’,” DeNave recalled. She was the band’s publicist when they first crossed the pond from England until they split in 1968. She remembered Beck as being “quiet and very...
Page Six

Kyle Richards says Chrissy Teigen should replace Lisa Rinna on ‘RHOBH’

Wouldn’t that be Legendary? Kyle Richards has revealed she thinks Chrissy Teigen should replace freshly-exited Lisa Rinna on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” After having lunch with her youngest daughter, Portia Umansky, the Bravolebrity was asked by TMZ who she thinks should step in to hold a diamond instead of Rinna. “I always said Chrissy Teigen would be the best,” the mom of four told the outlet. “It’s not an easy job, believe it or not.” It’s still unclear who will replace Rinna, who quit the franchise after eight seasons because she “f—ing hated” her final year on the show. The wife of Harry...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Page Six

Britney Spears pokes fun at ‘manic’ restaurant video: Best part ‘was the pasta’

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari made light of the viral video that showed her having a so-called “meltdown” in the middle of a restaurant. Using a cat filter, the pair filmed a video for Asghari’s Instagram Story late Tuesday in which they joked about Spears’ “pasta” being the “best part” of the couple’s headline-making night out. “All right, the best thing about the TMZ video, to me personally — I’m starving — was the pasta,” Spears began. “What if I jumped from one table to the next in the video and I ate the pasta? “Wouldn’t that be hot?” she asked before Asghari...
Page Six

‘They told me I couldn’t, that’s why I did’: Britney Spears posts cryptic meme on Instagram after restaurant ‘meltdown’

Britney Spears has broken her silence following Friday’s “meltdown” at a Los Angeles restaurant — with a strange and seemingly defiant Instagram meme. “They told me I couldn’t that’s why I did!” read the illustration the “Toxic” singer posted that depicted a woman in sunglasses with her legs crossed. The post came a day after a casual dinner out in Los Angeles with hubby Sam Asghari ended with a bizarre Britney-style meltdown.  Witnesses said that the 41-year-old pop icon began yelling and “talking gibberish” at JOEY Friday evening, leading Asghari to storm out of the Woodland Hills restaurant, TMZ reported. In the footage, a frazzled Spears can be seen sitting alone and muttering to herself, before dipping out with her bodyguard. The latest Instagram message follows a rash of eccentric posts to Spears’ social media account. In recent months, the “Baby One More Time” singer has posted several near-nude images and videos to Instagram, including a clip of herself bathing and flaunting some skin at the beach and in a bathtub.  Spears also has shared recordings and pictures of her participating in bizarre dances, flipping off the camera and even wolfing down a cake that had been on the floor.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Listen to chilling 911 call ahead of Lisa Marie Presley’s cardiac arrest

Lisa Marie Presley’s housekeeper’s 911 call ahead of the singer’s cardiac arrest reveals a frantic scene. In the Jan. 12 audio clip obtained by the New York Post, Presley’s employee can be heard attempting to direct emergency responders to the Calabasas home. “What’s the address of your emergency?” the operator asks, struggling to understand the housekeeper’s response. After trying to clarify the “closest street on the corner,” the housekeeper admits, “I really don’t know.” The operator subsequently requests to speak with “someone else there.” A man, believed to be Presley’s ex-husband Danny Keough, takes over the call. “There’s a security gate in the neighborhood, but...
CALABASAS, CA
Page Six

New Kids on the Block’s Jonathan Knight recalls ‘pressure’ to hide sexuality

Jonathan Knight felt “pressure” to hide his sexuality as a member of New Kids on the Block. The singer claimed in Monday’s episode of Lance Bass’ “Frosted Tips” podcast that his manager had advised him not to “say anything” about being gay. “He pulled me aside and was like, ‘If anybody finds out, your career is over. The New Kids’ career is over. My career is over,'” Knight alleged. The 54-year-old went on to describe the anxiety he experienced at the time. “The stress built up and built up and built up,” he recalled. “It was crazy.” Knight was the first member of the boy...
Page Six

Kyle Richards slams Reza Farahan for calling her ‘most overrated’ ‘Housewife’

Reza Farahan is ready for Kyle Richards to move on from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” — but she has other plans. The “Shahs of Sunset” alum didn’t hold back Sunday when Andy Cohen asked him on “Watch What Happens Live” to name the “most overrated” star of the “Real Housewives” franchise. “This is going to get me in a lot of trouble, so I’m sorry in advance,” Farahan, 49, prefaced his answer, “but Kyle Richards. Sorry, Kyle.” The real estate agent then shared his idea for the “Halloween” actress’ replacement: former “RHOBH” cast member Lisa Vanderpump, with whom Richards has feuded...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Page Six

Cardi B recalls ‘terrible’ moment she and Offset found out about Takeoff’s death

Cardi B is sharing details about the “terrible” moment she and husband Offset found out that Takeoff had been shot and killed last November. “We was in bed,” she recalled on the “Jason Lee Podcast” on Monday. The “I Like It” rapper, 30, revealed that she and the Migos emcee, 31, were supposed to go to La La Anthony’s Halloween party in New York, but, their daughter Kulture, 4, “threw up” all over her costume. “We just fell asleep and out of nowhere, Offset phone kept ringing, my phone kept ringing,” she continued. “Offset picked up the phone and he’s just like, ‘No!’ And...
TEXAS STATE
Page Six

Gabriella Brooks celebrates Liam Hemsworth’s birthday amid Miley’s song release

At least he’s feeling the birthday love from somebody. Liam Hemsworth’s girlfriend, Gabriella Brooks, took to social media to commemorate her beau in honor of his 33rd birthday. “It’s Liam day 🙂 💗🎂🐬🏝,” the model, 26, captioned a picture of the “Hunger Games” star enjoying a dip in the ocean on her Instagram Stories Friday. Brooks’ post comes just hours after Hemsworth’s ex-wife, Miley Cyrus, dropped a shady breakup song, titled “Flowers,” which seemingly referenced their failed marriage. “We were good / We were gold / Kind of dream that can’t be sold,” the crooner, 30, sings. “We were right / ‘Til we weren’t...
Page Six

Madonna covers Vanity Fair ‘Icon Issue’ amid 2023 tour announcement

Madonna fans have plenty of reasons to celebrate this week. After announcing her 2023 “Celebration” tour on Instagram, the Queen of Pop was unveiled as the cover star for three different European editions of Vanity Fair. The pop legend, 64, fronts the first-ever “Icon Issue” — a collaboration between the Italian, French and Spanish versions of the glossy — in full Virgin Mary mode, decked out in a gilded Dolce & Gabbana headpiece and vintage veil. Madonna’s two-day cover shoot with photographers Luigi & Iango involved a crew of more than 80 people, was styled by her longtime collaborator B. Åkerlund and saw the superstar...
Page Six

Page Six

169K+
Followers
20K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy