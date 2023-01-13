ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty County, GA

Comments / 1

Related
wtoc.com

Organizers prepare for Savannah’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. parade

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a Martin Luther King Jr. Day tradition not held since 2020. Organizers say that despite the two year pause, the parade is coming back in full force. Savannah is preparing for the return of the MLK Observance Day Association’s parade. “You’ll see bands,...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Bluffton celebrates legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - Last year, Martin Luther King Jr. Day events around the Southeast were canceled. But in Bluffton, they pushed through with testing and masks available at the door. This year, those precautions were gone but the celebration remained. “This year we’re noticing that of course people are...
BLUFFTON, SC
wtoc.com

MLK Day celebrations return to the streets of Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - For many people, the usual excitement for a party is heightened because this one returns after being gone for two years. Folks lined North Main Street to see the Martin Luther King Jr. parade once again fill the streets of Statesboro. “It’s exciting to be back...back...
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Evans County NAACP chapter enjoys return of community breakfast

CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - As Evans County kicked off its Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, many gathered early for the first time in three years. The annual Catherine Bacon breakfast helps kick off the MLK Day observance in Evans County. Organizers say it’s always a great time to gather and reflect.
EVANS COUNTY, GA
WSAV-TV

First Bryan Baptist Church celebrates 235 years of worship services

For more than 200 years, First Bryan Baptist church has been an important part of Savannah's long standing history. And, on its 235th anniversary, the church wanted to celebrate how far they have come. First Bryan Baptist Church celebrates 235 years of …. For more than 200 years, First Bryan...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah native honored with ‘Trailblazer Award’

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Latasha Barnes has helped thousands of people across Savannah as the founder and CEO of Saving Our Youth Savannah. Today, she is being honored with the MLK Observance Day Association’s Trailblazer Award.  Growing up in the city of Savannah, Latasha Barnes says it wasn’t an easy journey. “I’m not gonna say […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

First Bryan Baptist Church celebrating 235th anniversary

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - First Bryan Baptist Church commemorated 235 years of existence in their Sunday Service. The church was founded by Andrew Bryan, who was enslaved. Members of the congregation put on a play that showed the history of how the church came to be which leaders say is important for people to remember as they continue the work of the founders of the church Sunday.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Sunday Gospel Brunch Series happening at Plant Riverside

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - You’ll want to sit down to eat, but the music will get you out of your seat when the Plant Riverside District’s Sunday Gospel Brunch returns this weekend. Shannon LeCounte is one of the performers at the monthly event inside the District Live venue....
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah-Chatham superintendent retiring this summer

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System superintendent is retiring. According to the school system, Dr. Ann Levett’s retirement will be effective June 30, 2023. Levett was hired as the chief of academic affairs in 2013 and was sworn in as superintendent in 2017. A news...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Family Promise opening day center up to everyone in need

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah, the Homeless Authority and a local non profit are teaming up to expand their reach to help homeless families in the community. There have been a lot of discussions inside of City Hall about helping our homeless neighbors. The City reached out to see if Family Promise would open up their day center to the community to provide even more options.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Mountainfilm event returns to Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This weekend you and the family can check out some adventure-packed and incredibly inspiring films because the Mountainfilm on Tour Savannah is back showcasing their new films for 2023. Board president, Tuba Benson-Jaja, joined Morning Break to tell us about the event.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Tuesday is National Bootlegger’s day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The National Prohibition Museum down in City Market tells those stories including one of the more significant moments during prohibition which happened here back in 1923. “I like to say it examines America’s relationship with alcohol, for better or for worse.”. The 5500 square foot Prohibition...
SAVANNAH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy