Read full article on original website
Related
wtoc.com
Organizers prepare for Savannah’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. parade
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a Martin Luther King Jr. Day tradition not held since 2020. Organizers say that despite the two year pause, the parade is coming back in full force. Savannah is preparing for the return of the MLK Observance Day Association’s parade. “You’ll see bands,...
VIDEO | Martin Luther King, Jr. parade returns downtown
A large crowd came downtown for the return of the Martin Luther King, Jr. parade on MLK Day, Monday, January 16, 2023. Grice Connect live streamed the parade. You can watch it in the story below. Sophia Johnson and Lakisha Hill with the Bulloch NAACP served as this years parade...
wtoc.com
Message of unity shared during Effingham County’s MLK Day celebrations
SPRINGFIELD, Ga. (WTOC) - Commemorations took place Monday to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. From Statesboro to Hilton Head, parades stepped off to remember the impact of the Civil Rights icon. Effingham County community members celebrated the return of full scale celebrations. The parade marched down Laurel Street and...
wtoc.com
Bluffton celebrates legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - Last year, Martin Luther King Jr. Day events around the Southeast were canceled. But in Bluffton, they pushed through with testing and masks available at the door. This year, those precautions were gone but the celebration remained. “This year we’re noticing that of course people are...
wtoc.com
MLK Day celebrations return to the streets of Statesboro
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - For many people, the usual excitement for a party is heightened because this one returns after being gone for two years. Folks lined North Main Street to see the Martin Luther King Jr. parade once again fill the streets of Statesboro. “It’s exciting to be back...back...
Photo Gallery: 2023 MLK Observance Day Association parade
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Today, the MLK Observance Day Association parade returned to the Coastal Empire for the first time since 2020. It took place throughout the city’s Historic District.
wtoc.com
Evans County NAACP chapter enjoys return of community breakfast
CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - As Evans County kicked off its Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, many gathered early for the first time in three years. The annual Catherine Bacon breakfast helps kick off the MLK Day observance in Evans County. Organizers say it’s always a great time to gather and reflect.
wtoc.com
First Bryan Baptist Church awarded grant to preserve historic Black churches
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A historic Black church in our area is getting national attention and a big paycheck. $4 million will be spread among 35 historic churches across the nation. First Bryan Baptist Church is one of them. First Bryan Baptist Church is in the heart of Yamacraw Village...
WSAV-TV
First Bryan Baptist Church celebrates 235 years of worship services
For more than 200 years, First Bryan Baptist church has been an important part of Savannah's long standing history. And, on its 235th anniversary, the church wanted to celebrate how far they have come. First Bryan Baptist Church celebrates 235 years of …. For more than 200 years, First Bryan...
Savannah native honored with ‘Trailblazer Award’
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Latasha Barnes has helped thousands of people across Savannah as the founder and CEO of Saving Our Youth Savannah. Today, she is being honored with the MLK Observance Day Association’s Trailblazer Award. Growing up in the city of Savannah, Latasha Barnes says it wasn’t an easy journey. “I’m not gonna say […]
wtoc.com
First Bryan Baptist Church celebrating 235th anniversary
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - First Bryan Baptist Church commemorated 235 years of existence in their Sunday Service. The church was founded by Andrew Bryan, who was enslaved. Members of the congregation put on a play that showed the history of how the church came to be which leaders say is important for people to remember as they continue the work of the founders of the church Sunday.
wtoc.com
Sunday Gospel Brunch Series happening at Plant Riverside
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - You’ll want to sit down to eat, but the music will get you out of your seat when the Plant Riverside District’s Sunday Gospel Brunch returns this weekend. Shannon LeCounte is one of the performers at the monthly event inside the District Live venue....
wtoc.com
Savannah-Chatham superintendent retiring this summer
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System superintendent is retiring. According to the school system, Dr. Ann Levett’s retirement will be effective June 30, 2023. Levett was hired as the chief of academic affairs in 2013 and was sworn in as superintendent in 2017. A news...
wtoc.com
Family Promise opening day center up to everyone in need
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah, the Homeless Authority and a local non profit are teaming up to expand their reach to help homeless families in the community. There have been a lot of discussions inside of City Hall about helping our homeless neighbors. The City reached out to see if Family Promise would open up their day center to the community to provide even more options.
wtoc.com
Low Country Home and Garden Show coming to the Savannah Convention Center
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Low Country Home and Garden Show is this weekend at the Savannah Convention Center. The three-day event will start on Friday, Jan. 20. The show specializes in home improvement, outdoor projects, cooking and much more. Admission to the event is free courtesy of WTOC!. For...
2 Black Georgia churches awarded $4 million for preservation
ATLANTA — Two historic Black churches in Georgia are being awarded grant money to help preserve them. The African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund awarded $4 million to preserve 35 Black churches across the country. “Leaving an indelible imprint on our society, historic Black churches hold an enduring legacy...
wtoc.com
Mountainfilm event returns to Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This weekend you and the family can check out some adventure-packed and incredibly inspiring films because the Mountainfilm on Tour Savannah is back showcasing their new films for 2023. Board president, Tuba Benson-Jaja, joined Morning Break to tell us about the event.
WSAV-TV
Hardeeville family hopes for miracle after hit and run puts son in critical condition
Tonight a Hardeeville family is in need of answers after their son suffered severe brain damage in a hit and run accident on Friday. they tell news 3, the driver left the teenager on the side of the road and sped away. Hardeeville family hopes for miracle after hit and...
wtoc.com
Community leaders, organizations hold seminars to welcome families moving for Hyundai Metaplant
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - With construction now underway at the Hyundai Metaplant in Bryan County, hundreds of families from South Korea are moving into our community. Local leaders want the community to be ready. The Development Authority of Bryan County, World Trade Center Savannah, Savannah Harbor-Interstate 16 Corridor Joint...
wtoc.com
Tuesday is National Bootlegger’s day
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The National Prohibition Museum down in City Market tells those stories including one of the more significant moments during prohibition which happened here back in 1923. “I like to say it examines America’s relationship with alcohol, for better or for worse.”. The 5500 square foot Prohibition...
Comments / 1