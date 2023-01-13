ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Artist recreates Heidi Klum’s Golden Globes 2023 look using a tampon

By Melissa Minton
 4 days ago

That’s bloody brilliant.

Artist Angelica Hicks whipped up her own miniature version of Heidi Klum’s sequined and feathered dress from the Golden Globes 2023 red carpet, using nothing but foil and a tampon painted with purple eyeshadow.

The creator showed off her Barbie-sized DIY project on Instagram Thursday, creating a look nearly identical to Klum’s Germanier mini — and earning the supermodel’s stamp of approval.

“Wow I love you @angelicahicks and I love your recreation of my @kevingermanier look for @goldenglobes BRAVO,” Klum, 49, captioned her repost of Hicks’ clever clip.

“Nice!! Quite relived her scarf wasn’t Red… phew,” one person joked on Hicks’ Instagram post. Others praised her for her “brilliant” and “inventive” idea, while a third commenter wrote, “You deserve an Oscar for costume designer of the year.”

The designer weighed in as well, writing, “Omg you did not !!!” and dropping a series of heart emojis on Hicks’ post.

Angelica Hicks used a tampon painted with purple eyeshadow to recreate the look.
Though fans were loving the tiny replica of Klum’s garish look, one major fashion critic wasn’t a fan.

Page Six Style caught up with Melissa Rivers after the Globes to get her take on the event’s attire, and the “Fashion Police” host named Klum as her least favorite look of the night.

“She’s actually genius, because no matter what event or what show [she’s at], we’re talking about her,” Rivers said of the model’s wild wardrobe.

Melissa Rivers described Klum’s style as a “fashion debacle.”
“There is no reason for her to be at half of these shows or red carpets, and we end up talking about her every single time … [and] not because she looks good.”

Added Rivers, “It’s just a fashion debacle every single time.”

Klum’s Germanier mini was made from upcycled materials.
