Read full article on original website
Related
swimswam.com
USA Swimming Won’t Send Team To 2023 World University Games In Chengdu
USA Swimming has implemented a new policy that will see it only send one team per quad to the World University Games, which occur biennially. Archive photo via Chengdu 2021. USA Swimming won’t be sending a team to this year’s World University Games in Chengdu, China, and is implementing a new plan moving forward that will see the national governing body only field one team per quad to the Games.
swimswam.com
LEN Women’s Euro Cup Prelim Recap: Greeks Flying High
Both Greek teams, Ethnikos and Vouliagmeni finished atop their respective groups in the prelims of LEN's Euro Cup – Women. Both Greek teams, Ethnikos and Vouliagmeni finished atop their respective groups, while Hungary’s FTC and Italy’s Padova are the other two top-ranked sides in the prelims of the Euro Cup Women. In Group D, Spain’s Terrassa gained a dramatic four-goal win against De Zaan, the desired result ultimately sent them through at the expense of the Dutch.
swimswam.com
10 Things We Learned from the 2022 Pro Swim Series – Knoxville
PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE. The 2022 Pro Swim Series in Knoxville marked the revival of the series in many ways. Even with many stars not at the meet, the event featured bigger and deeper fields than we’ve seen since that last fateful pre-pandemic stop in Des Moines in 2020.
Child Conceived Wearing a Tail That Finished in a Meaty Ball Suggestive of a Middle age Gadget at Its Tip
A Brazilian baby had specialists scratching their heads not such a huge amount by the way that he was brought into the world with a genuine human tail yet because of the 1.5 broad balls toward the finish of it that looked like a substantial middle age club.
Russia's New Regiment Sounds Warning to Finland
Russia's defense minister also announced the creation of three new motorized rifle divisions and two air assault divisions, as well as two new military districts, Moscow and Leningrad.
Video shows plane crash in Russia, not Nepal
CLAIM: A video shows the Sunday crash of a passenger plane in Pokhara, Nepal, which killed all 72 aboard. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video was recorded in 2021 and was shot in Russia, not Nepal, according to Associated Press reporting. THE FACTS: Yeti Airlines flight 691 crashed Sunday after...
swimswam.com
Two-Time Paralympic Medalist Sophia Herzog Retires from Swimming
Sophia Herzog, 25, has retired from elite competitive swimming after a career that included two World Championships and two Paralympic medals. Archive photo via Adrian DeLosAngeles. Decorated Paralympic swimmer Sophie Herzog has announced her retirement from competitive swimming. That ends a 10-year elite swimming career for the 25-year-old that took...
swimswam.com
Kristof Milak Talks Coach Change, Racing & Politics Within Sport In Hungarian Interview
Milak discussed topics ranging from his career to subjects like Russia-Ukraine, trans athletes, and the act of kneeling before a national anthem. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. Earlier this week, 200 fly Olympic champion and world record holder Kristof Milak did an interview with Hungarian center-right news publication Mandiner, where he discussed topics ranging from his career and lifestyle to more controversial subjects like the ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes, transgender women competing in women’s sports, and kneeling before a national anthem.
swimswam.com
Beyond The Lane Lines: Marchand & Antoniou Honored
Read up on the latest edition of Beyond the Lane Lines featuring French standout Leon Marchand and Cypriot dynamo Kalia Antoniou. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. Get your news fix on happenings outside the pool with the latest ‘Beyond the Lane Lines.’ With each edition, we collect personal stories, little-known facts, and general items of interest from around the world. Read on and learn something new this week.
swimswam.com
Canadian Junior Pan Pacs A-Finalist Lilly Daley Commits to Florida for 2023-24
Canadian Junior Teamer Lilly Daley will join the Florida Gators next fall with 100/200 free times that would already score at the SEC Championships. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
swimswam.com
Emily Seebohm Competes On MTV Reality TV Show “The Challenge”
In her third reality TV show since the Tokyo Games, Emily Seebohm was featured as a cast member on MTV's "The Challenge: Australia". Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Olympic medalist Emily Seebohm has made an appearance on yet another reality TV show. This time, it is The Challenge: Australia,...
swimswam.com
India Mein Swimming Scenario Hoga Change: Coach Nihar Ameen
Nihar Ameen, India Mein Most Eminent Swim Coach Haii. Dronacharya Awardee Ameen Ne Already International Standard Ke Several Swimmers Produced Kiye Huye Hai. Stock photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. Nihar Ameen, India Mein Most Eminent Swimming Coach Haii. Dronacharya Awardee Ameen Ne Already International Standard Ke Several Swimmers Produced...
swimswam.com
ISA World Surfing Games 2023 Mein Participate Karegi Indian Team
Aisa Pahli Baar Hoga Jab Indian Surfing Team Annual ISA World Surfing Games Mein Participate Karegi. Stock photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. Indian Surfers Ajeesh Ali, Sanjay Selvamani, Sivaraj Babu Aur Ramesh Budihal Participate Karenge ISA World Surfing Games Mein Jo Ki 2023 Ke May-June Mein El Salvador Mein Hone Wala Hai.
swimswam.com
European Aquatics To Address Pool Closures, Restrictions Caused By Energy Crisis
Due to the energy crisis in Europe caused by the ongoing Russian war in Ukraine, LEN (European Aquatics) will address the ramifications of the situation with its member federations in an online seminar on Feb. 13. The energy shortage in the continent has resulted in extended pool closures—which first became...
Comments / 0