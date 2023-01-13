Highland Rivers partners with Findhelp to help connect people and resources

Dallas

Highland Rivers Behavioral Health is partnering with Findhelp to make it easier for individuals served by the agency to connect with other local resources they may need.

Findhelp allows users to search by zip code for local services and resources across 10 broad categories that include healthcare, housing, employment, food, legal help and more. Findhelp is one of the largest nationwide social care platforms.

Anyone seeking local social help resources can use Highland Rivers’ branded Findhelp site: https://highlandrivers.findhelp.com.

“As a public safety-net agency, the individuals and families we serve often have other priority needs — perhaps food or housing insecurity, or needing medical or dental care,” Highland Rivers CEO Melanie Dallas said in a statement. “The Findhelp platform will not only allow individuals to find local resources for these needs, but will also allow our clinicians, case managers and other team members to identify services, and to make referrals right through the platform. It is very efficient and benefits everyone.”

Anyone visiting the Highland Rivers Findhelp site can search for local resources by zip code.

When searching for behavioral health services, Highland Rivers programs will appear as recommended resources. The agency’s program listings all include a description of the services, locations and contact information — as do listings for other local agencies and programs.

Findhelp will be an important partner as the agency begins implementing the Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic service model. Part of a national behavioral health service delivery transformation, the CCBHC initiative emphasizes a whole-health approach that includes local partnerships and referrals — to ensure anyone presenting at Highland Rivers is also able to access other needed services such as primary healthcare. Toward that end, the agency is integrating its electronic health record system with the Findhelp platform in order to more closely track referrals and outcomes.