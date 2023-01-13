ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Vegan Nom to Open in North Loop

By Paul Soto
What Now Austin
What Now Austin
 4 days ago

The popular vegan food truck The Vegan Nom will soon be opening in the North Loop neighborhood of Austin , according to a recent report by Eater . The restaurant will be located at 111 North Loop Boulevard, near eateries such as Epoch and Home Slice, replacing the former restaurant Phara’s.

“Coming from a food trailer background, it’s exciting to work in a much larger space and have new toys to use in my culinary ambitions,” Vegan Nom owner Chris Rios tells Eater .

The Vegan Nom’s menu will consist of classic tex-mex such as breakfast tacos, nachos, and burritos, along with new items such as root vegetable tacos, flautas, mole wings, and more.

The restaurant will also feature a bar with frozen cocktails and mocktails, draft cocktails, and beers and will be open from morning until late at night.

What Now Austin reached out to Rios to inquire about opening dates and more detailed menu information, but he was not immediately available for comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dKmNv_0kE8QIu000
Photo: Official


