Duck, NC

Great Escapes: Our Guide to Duck, NC

6AM City
 4 days ago
Sip some wine + watch the sun go down at the Waterfront Shops in Duck, NC. | Photo by LEXtoday

Hey, y’all — LEXtoday City Editor Molly here. My family has been vacationing in Duck, NC since my grandparents retired there in the late 1980s. And while it started off as a sleepy little beach town with small beach box houses, it has grown into a family vacation must-see .

Why Go?

  • Duck is a water lover’s dream . Since it’s a part of a chain of islands off the coast of North Carolina — you have the ocean on one side + the sound of the city on the other.
  • The town offers free family-friendly programming in peak summer months and has great shopping, restaurants + beach activities — think paddle boarding and jet skiing.
Sip, shop, and stroll along the Waterfront Shops. | Photo by LEXtoday

Act like a local:

Where to stay:

