Great Escapes: Our Guide to Duck, NC

Cindy Lou Richmond Morgan, born February 27, 1944 in West Virginia, passed away at her residence in Elizabeth City, NC. She was preceded in death by her husband of forty-eight years, Johnny Clarke Morgan, Sr.; both parents, Jasper Richmond and Edna Rucker Richmond; four brothers, Johnny, Darryll, Jackie, and Robert; four sisters, Karen Richmond, Lucy Pishner, Linda Carr, and Pamela VanMeter; stepson, Wade Morgan, and bonus stepdaughter, Elizabeth Cowart. She loved her large family and was greatly loved by them; she will be forever in their hearts. Cindy was rarely seen without a cup of coffee and loved birds.

ELIZABETH CITY, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO