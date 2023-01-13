ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, WV

connect-bridgeport.com

One Dead as Result of Recent Collision on Route 50

According to WBOY, one person died following a vehicle collision along Route 50 in Doddridge County Thursday evening. The incident involved a tractor trailer and a car. According to the Smithburg Volunteer Fire Department, one person was killed in the collision, while a second person was transported from the scene.
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Safety checkpoint on West Virginia Route 25 near Nitro on Tuesday

NITRO, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office will be having a safety checkpoint on Tuesday from 6 p.m. to midnight on State Route 25 near Nitro. Deputies say this is being done with the Commission on Drunk Driving Prevention. They are calling this a “high-visibility comprehensive roadside safety checkpoint.” It will be on […]
NITRO, WV
wchstv.com

Crews respond to house fire in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Crews responded to a house fire Tuesday in Kanawha County. Dispatchers said the fire was reported just before 3 p.m. in the 7600 block of Elk River Road North near Clendenin. Fire crews said the home was fully involved when they arrived. Residents of...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

WVU Camden Clark Medical Center uses backup generators during power outage

PARKERSBURG — WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center’s north and south towers operated on backup generator power for nearly four hours Sunday afternoon. The outage happened at 1:18 p.m., said Will Boye, with MonPower, and crews discovered a broken insulator at the site and made repairs to restore service.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WDTV

Crews respond to multi-car crash involving semi on I-79

MOUNT CLARE, W.Va (WDTV) - Several emergency crews responded to a multi-car crash on I-79 in Harrison County Tuesday morning. The crash happened around 10:35 a.m. southbound on I-79 near mile marker 115, according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Officials said “as many as” six vehicles were involved in...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Man seriously hurt in crash off I-77

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was taken to the hospital late Friday night with serious injuries after a single-vehicle crash near Interstate 77 in the Sissonville area, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. The accident was reported just before 11 p.m. near Allens Fork Road. Deputies...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Four car crash in Fayette County leaves one person dead

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Kanawha County woman died following a motor vehicle accident in Boomer on US Route 60. Chief Deputy Rod Perdue II released the following information concerning this accident. Just after midnight on January 15, 2023, deputies received notification of a motor vehicle accident involving...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Truck sought in Kanawha County, West Virginia, hit-and-run

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a vehicle that allegedly left the scene after hitting a pedestrian, injuring his shoulder. According to the KCSO, the incident happened around 3:42 p.m. in the 200 block of Campbells Creek Drive. Deputies say the pedestrian was walking near the road when […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WDTV

One taken to the hospital after rollover crash on I-79

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - One person was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash on I-79 Monday morning. Emergency crews responded to the crash that happened northbound on I-79 at mile marker 121 around 11:20 a.m., according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Officials said the car rolled over...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Washington County ‘Frost Law’ goes into effect Jan. 15 to April 15

MARIETTA — Washington County’s 2023 Frost Law will be in effect Jan. 15 through April 15 after approval by the Washington County Commission on Thursday. The “Reduced Weight Limits During Times of Thaw and Moisture” on various country roads will involve a 30% reduction in axle loads, and gross vehicle weights that allow 14,000 pounds per axle and 56,000 pounds maximum weight. The reductions are designed to maintain and preserve the condition of the county’s various roadways.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH
Lootpress

Vehicle loses control, crashes into hillside and flips

RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Saturday, 911 dispatched to a one-vehicle accident on Whitmer Road in Randolph County. The vehicle was on its top. The driver was out of the vehicle. The Whitmer Fire Department, EMS, and Randolph County Deputy Pingley responded to this location. Deputy Pingley said...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV

