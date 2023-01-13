NITRO, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office will be having a safety checkpoint on Tuesday from 6 p.m. to midnight on State Route 25 near Nitro. Deputies say this is being done with the Commission on Drunk Driving Prevention. They are calling this a “high-visibility comprehensive roadside safety checkpoint.” It will be on […]

NITRO, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO