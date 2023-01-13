Read full article on original website
Road Closure in Fayette County could cause delays for morning commute
SCARBRO, WV (WVNS) — A road closure in Fayette County might impact your morning commute on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley said a tractor-trailer has gotten stuck and has closed Plum Orchard Lake Road in Scarbro for an extended amount of time. Crews are actively working to remove the tractor-trailer.
Snow expected MLK weekend in West Virginia
Those who are planning to travel for the long weekend could experience snow and hazardous road conditions.
connect-bridgeport.com
One Dead as Result of Recent Collision on Route 50
According to WBOY, one person died following a vehicle collision along Route 50 in Doddridge County Thursday evening. The incident involved a tractor trailer and a car. According to the Smithburg Volunteer Fire Department, one person was killed in the collision, while a second person was transported from the scene.
Safety checkpoint on West Virginia Route 25 near Nitro on Tuesday
NITRO, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office will be having a safety checkpoint on Tuesday from 6 p.m. to midnight on State Route 25 near Nitro. Deputies say this is being done with the Commission on Drunk Driving Prevention. They are calling this a “high-visibility comprehensive roadside safety checkpoint.” It will be on […]
Vehicle narrowly misses going into river after crash in Randolph County
Over the weekend, a vehicle narrowly missed going into the Elk River after crashing over an embankment in snowy conditions, according to the Randolph County Sheriff's Department.
wchstv.com
Crews respond to house fire in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Crews responded to a house fire Tuesday in Kanawha County. Dispatchers said the fire was reported just before 3 p.m. in the 7600 block of Elk River Road North near Clendenin. Fire crews said the home was fully involved when they arrived. Residents of...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
WVU Camden Clark Medical Center uses backup generators during power outage
PARKERSBURG — WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center’s north and south towers operated on backup generator power for nearly four hours Sunday afternoon. The outage happened at 1:18 p.m., said Will Boye, with MonPower, and crews discovered a broken insulator at the site and made repairs to restore service.
WDTV
Crews respond to multi-car crash involving semi on I-79
MOUNT CLARE, W.Va (WDTV) - Several emergency crews responded to a multi-car crash on I-79 in Harrison County Tuesday morning. The crash happened around 10:35 a.m. southbound on I-79 near mile marker 115, according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Officials said “as many as” six vehicles were involved in...
Multiple Ohio fire departments respond to heavy structure fire
SALISBURY TOWNSHIP, OH (WOWK) — A Saturday morning structure fire damaged a garage and two nearby homes in Salisbury Township, Ohio. Pomeroy Fire Department says it responded to a heavily involved structure fire with two nearby exposures on Ohio Route 143 around 7:01 a.m. PFD says crews contained the fire within an hour after they […]
WSAZ
Man seriously hurt in crash off I-77
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was taken to the hospital late Friday night with serious injuries after a single-vehicle crash near Interstate 77 in the Sissonville area, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. The accident was reported just before 11 p.m. near Allens Fork Road. Deputies...
Sunset Ellis Restaurant hiring ahead of reopening
A historic restaurant in Harrison County is looking to hire several positions to prepare for its reopening.
WDTV
Bridgeport Farmers Market announces opening day for outdoor season
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Opening day for the outdoor season of the Bridgeport Farmers Market is just a few months away. It was recently announced that opening day will be Sunday, May 21. The market will then be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every proceeding Sunday until October...
This West Virginia restaurant is home to breathtaking views
ANSTED, WV (LOOTPRESS) – From the Cranberry Wilderness to the New River Gorge, West Virginia is home to some of the best views in the world, after all, it’s referred to as Almost Heaven. Located atop the New River Gorge in the small town of Ansted sits Hawks...
Four car crash in Fayette County leaves one person dead
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Kanawha County woman died following a motor vehicle accident in Boomer on US Route 60. Chief Deputy Rod Perdue II released the following information concerning this accident. Just after midnight on January 15, 2023, deputies received notification of a motor vehicle accident involving...
Truck sought in Kanawha County, West Virginia, hit-and-run
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a vehicle that allegedly left the scene after hitting a pedestrian, injuring his shoulder. According to the KCSO, the incident happened around 3:42 p.m. in the 200 block of Campbells Creek Drive. Deputies say the pedestrian was walking near the road when […]
1 person killed in Doddridge County collision along Route 50
UPDATE (1/12/23 8:59 p.m.): WEST UNION, W.Va. – One person died following a vehicle collision along Route 50 in Doddridge County. The incident involved a tractor trailer and a car. According to the Smithburg Volunteer Fire Department, one person was killed in the collision, while a second person was transported from the scene. There is […]
The River: Looking for the right relationship with tough Capt. Beatty and learning as much as possible
The riverboat captain is a storyteller, and Captain Don Sanders will be sharing the stories of his long association with the river — from discovery to a way of love and life. This a part of a long and continuing story. This column first appeared in November, 2018. Special...
WDTV
One taken to the hospital after rollover crash on I-79
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - One person was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash on I-79 Monday morning. Emergency crews responded to the crash that happened northbound on I-79 at mile marker 121 around 11:20 a.m., according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Officials said the car rolled over...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Washington County ‘Frost Law’ goes into effect Jan. 15 to April 15
MARIETTA — Washington County’s 2023 Frost Law will be in effect Jan. 15 through April 15 after approval by the Washington County Commission on Thursday. The “Reduced Weight Limits During Times of Thaw and Moisture” on various country roads will involve a 30% reduction in axle loads, and gross vehicle weights that allow 14,000 pounds per axle and 56,000 pounds maximum weight. The reductions are designed to maintain and preserve the condition of the county’s various roadways.
Vehicle loses control, crashes into hillside and flips
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Saturday, 911 dispatched to a one-vehicle accident on Whitmer Road in Randolph County. The vehicle was on its top. The driver was out of the vehicle. The Whitmer Fire Department, EMS, and Randolph County Deputy Pingley responded to this location. Deputy Pingley said...
