AISC Announces 2023 Forge Prize Finalists

Who will win the 2023 Forge Prize and $10,000? Will it be a groundbreaking idea to convert gas stations to electric charging stations, a self-sustaining micro city concept, or a transit center designed for a future that includes rideshare by electric airplane? Find out during a live streaming event in March.
2023 Construction Working Minds Summit Announced

The Construction Industry Alliance for Suicide Prevention and United Suicide Survivors International are hosting the 2023 Construction Working Minds Summit – a two-day summit, March 28-29, in Kansas City, Mo., focusing on mental health and suicide prevention within the construction industry. To learn more about the summit, visit https://www.constructionworkingminds.org/
