DeKalb Receives $1.2M in Rebuild Funds
FORT PAYNE, ALA.-- The DeKalb County Commission held their first meeting of the new year on Tuesday, January 10. DeKalb County Engineer Ben Luther presented the Rebuild Alabama Annual Report. In 2022, DeKalb County began the 2022 fiscal year with $8,859.82 in excess. For 2023, the County will begin with $247,529,62 this is due to contractors not completing all projects due to weather conditions.
Former Marshall County EMA director passes away
Former Marshall County Emergency Management Agency director Anita McBurnett, who served from 2005 to July of 2022, passed away Tuesday at the Marshall Manor Rehabilitation and Nursing Facility in Guntersville according to the Marshall County EMA.
This Town in Alabama Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Alabama, you should add the following town to your list.
Rainsville Native Named State Director
MONTGOMERY, Ala.-- Rainsville Native Dana Hall McCain has been named as State Director for Senator Katie Britt. McCain received her degree from Auburn University in 1995, majoring in public relations and communication. McCain worked as a columnist, writing about faith,culture and politics before joining the Britt team. “I prayed long...
Fort Payne Police Department Activity for January 9 thru January 12, 2023
Tammy Sue Northrup, age 57 of Fort Payne, was arrested on Two Warrants for Failure to. Yesenia Guadalupe Ruiz Herreta, age 27 of Fort Payne, was arrested on Two Warrants for. Roy Oliver Everidge, age 61 of Lascassas, TN, was arrested for Disorderly Conduct and. Resisting Arrest at 8:24 pm.
Rainsville to Surplus City Vehicles
Rainsville, Ala.-- The Rainsville City Council held their first meeting of the year on Wednesday, January 4. The Council approved in an earlier meeting to surplus 2 tahoes from the Police Department, 2 trucks from the Fire Department, from the fleet program, and two trucks used within the City. At this meeting, The Council approved the timeframe to bid on these vehicles. Vehicles will be able to be viewed from 1/10/23 until 2/1/23. This will give dealerships twenty-one days to inspect the vehicles and turn in their bid sheets. The vehicles will be sold as a whole. Bids will be open on February 1, at 12 pm, in the Council Chambers.
New overpass approved to be built in Huntsville
The owners of a business located in the same strip mall where the Jan. 7 shooting occurred are speaking out about the need to create change in the community. “It has truly been a nightmare”: Family of Quantasia Grant speaks out one week after she was killed. Updated: 16...
Dutton Alabama Moochdocking with Nick & Ginger
Days 19 – 24 The run from Alabaster AL to Dutton was beautiful, but a word of advice. If you ever have to travel Interstate 59 in Alabama, DON’T, find another route. It is the worse road I have ever been on!!!! There were so many cracks and potholes, the RV did nothing but rattle the entire time we were on it.
NASA rest stop rocket decays: ‘It’s time for it to go,’ tourism director says
The NASA rest stop rocket that has greeted people arriving to Alabama from Tennessee on Interstate 65 for more than four decades is rusting and needs to be replaced, and that welcome center has already been shut down, the state’s tourism director said. “The fact that it’s been up...
Alabama Man Almost Grabs Radioactive Box in Road Thinking it was a 'Yeti Cooler,' Then Drives to Huntsville Hospital
An Alabama man thought he saw what looked like a yellow 'Yeti cooler' on Mooresville Road in Tanner, AL so he stopped to collect it. When he got close enough to read it, he saw the word "radioactive" with the sticker on it and decided to go get checked out at Huntsville Hospital just to be safe. The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) has confirmed that there were two sources of radioactive material in the box. How can this happen in Alabama?
Rush Propst returning to high school football coaching in Alabama
Rush Propst is back among the ranks of Alabama high school football coaches. The former Hoover coach was introduced this afternoon as the associate head coach and athletic director at Coosa Christian in Gadsden. Mark O’Bryant coached Coosa to the state semifinals a year ago and was named 1A Coach...
Gadsden man dead after crashing into tree in St. Clair County
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Gadsden man Monday night. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Daniel I. Hodges, 29, died when the car he was driving on St. Clair County 22 left the roadway and hit a tree around 6: 10 p.m. Hodges was pronounced […]
Inmate found in distress during nighttime security check at Etowah County Detention Center dies
ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway at the Etowah County Detention Center after an inmate was found in distress, according to Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton. Horton said an inmate was found in distress during a nighttime security check. Medical staff at the jail started care immediately...
Traffic Fatality in Calhoun County
Calhoun County, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency a two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 2:05 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, has claimed the life of a Piedmont man. Zackary J. McCallie, 31, was fatally injured when the 1999 Nissan Altima that he was driving collided head-on with a 2011 Infiniti G37 driven by Kelley R. Breeden, 41, of Piedmont. McCallie was pronounced deceased at the scene. Breeden was transported to the University of Alabama Birmingham Hospital (UAB) by helicopter for treatment. McCallie and Breeden were not using their seat belts at the time of the crash. The crash occurred on U.S. 278 near the 153 mile marker, approximately five miles west of Piedmont, in Calhoun County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
Jacksonville State University gets new name + logo
Jacksonville State University (JSU) is getting some updates! From a new name to a fresh logo, read on for what’s ahead for the Gamecocks. Out with the old and outdated, in with the new and improved. For the first time in nearly 15 years, JSU is updating its visual identity. The plan was approved by the JSU Board of Trustees on January 10.
End of an Era for Piedmont
Piedmont, AL – Legendary Piedmont football coach Steve Smith retiring from public sector, will become new head coach/athletics director at Westbrook Christian. Steve Smith, the coach who took a program that had fallen on hard times and turned it back into a state power, is retiring from the Piedmont football program to become head coach at the Westbrook Christian, which has designs on becoming the next big private school program in the state.
Albertville man dead after possible medical event leads to crash
The Marshall County Coroner's Office says one is dead after a motor vehicle accident that may have been caused by a medical event.
Piedmont man dead after Calhoun County crash
A two-vehicle crash in Calhoun County on Saturday afternoon killed a Piedmont man.
Jan 11, 2023 Most Wanted in Calhoun County
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
The story behind a Birmingham ice cream fave’s name and their new Huntsville location
Some business names are more than just that. There’s a story in there, too. Growing up, Ryan O’Hara spent much of his summers at his grandmother’s house in Rock Mountain Lakes, a community between Birmingham and Tuscaloosa. After every lunch and dinner together there, they’d have some kind of ice cream. It might be store-bought or hand-churned. In sundaes or milkshakes.
