Rainsville, Ala.-- The Rainsville City Council held their first meeting of the year on Wednesday, January 4. The Council approved in an earlier meeting to surplus 2 tahoes from the Police Department, 2 trucks from the Fire Department, from the fleet program, and two trucks used within the City. At this meeting, The Council approved the timeframe to bid on these vehicles. Vehicles will be able to be viewed from 1/10/23 until 2/1/23. This will give dealerships twenty-one days to inspect the vehicles and turn in their bid sheets. The vehicles will be sold as a whole. Bids will be open on February 1, at 12 pm, in the Council Chambers.

RAINSVILLE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO