wwnytv.com
Slick road conditions could be to blame in crash that closed Route 11 near Potsdam
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - U.S. Route 11 shutdown in St. Lawrence after a crash Tuesday afternoon. State Police on scene say road conditions could be to blame as a wintry mix of precipitation fell in some areas of the North Country. Two vehicles collided just west of the Village...
WKTV
Unsettled weather moves in today across the region
Morning: Increasing clouds. Low 20s. Afternoon: Light wintry mix. High 36. Tonight: Rain showers. Low 32. Tomorrow: Rain turning to snow. High 36. Low 28. *A winter weather advisory is in effect for Oneida, Herkimer, Lewis, Madison, Chenango, and Hamilton Counties for Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday evening due to the potential of sleet and freezing rain*
wwnytv.com
State Police ask for help locating a Jefferson County man
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - New York State Police in Lowville are asking for the public’s help locating a Jefferson County man. Tyler J. Moroughan, 30, was reported missing on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, leaving a residence on Champion Street in West Carthage, Jefferson County. Moroughan is 5′9″ tall,...
informnny.com
Canton: Person facing prison contraband charges
CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Deputies charged an individual for allegedly promoting prison contraband, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said 39-year-old Jebediah Brenno was allegedly found to be in possession of Suboxone while in the St. Lawrence County Correctional...
informnny.com
Traffic stop leads to drug charge in Canton
CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — An individual is facing a misdemeanor drug charge following a traffic stop on Sunday morning, according to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said 41-year-old Carlton Thurston III, of Canton, was allegedly in possession of methamphetamine during the traffic stop. Thurston was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
