Vermilion Parish, LA

Sister Odile Theriot, O. Carm.

Sister Odile Theriot, O. Carm., a Sister of Mount Carmel, died January 12, 2023 at Eastridge Nursing Home, Abbeville, LA. She was 91 years old and in the 72nd year of her religious profession. Sister Odile, born Mildred Marie, on September 23, 1931 in New Orleans, LA, was the first...
ABBEVILLE, LA
Vermilion Parish tourism figures improve

People from Russia, Canada, Costa Rica, Spain, France visited Vermilion. Each year, the Vermilion Parish Tourist Commission (VPTC) compiles tourism figures from several sources and compares these numbers to previous years to measure the success of their marketing efforts to grow tourism in the parish. After being down for a couple of years, tourism began to slowly pick up in 2021 and has continued that trend in 2022.
VERMILION PARISH, LA

