kaplantoday.com
Sister Odile Theriot, O. Carm.
Sister Odile Theriot, O. Carm., a Sister of Mount Carmel, died January 12, 2023 at Eastridge Nursing Home, Abbeville, LA. She was 91 years old and in the 72nd year of her religious profession. Sister Odile, born Mildred Marie, on September 23, 1931 in New Orleans, LA, was the first...
Christmas freeze puts damper on record sugarcane season
NEW IBERIA — In his 33 years of farming sugarcane, Ricky Gonsoulin had never had as good of a crop as the one he saw growing in his fields in 2022. And in 33 years, he had never lost so much as a stalk of sugarcane to a freeze.
Vermilion Parish tourism figures improve
People from Russia, Canada, Costa Rica, Spain, France visited Vermilion. Each year, the Vermilion Parish Tourist Commission (VPTC) compiles tourism figures from several sources and compares these numbers to previous years to measure the success of their marketing efforts to grow tourism in the parish. After being down for a couple of years, tourism began to slowly pick up in 2021 and has continued that trend in 2022.
900 Wins! Vermilion Catholic's Guidry ranks among the top winningest girls basketball coach in state
Vermilion Catholic’s basketball coach Kim “Gidge” Guidry, continues to climb the ladder of success. On Tuesday, the Lady Eagles beat Covenant Chrisitan 36-27 on the road. That victory gave Guidry her 900th win at VC. In 2017 she won her 800th game, and in 2015 she won...
