KFOR
Public input sought on I-35 widening projects in McClain County
McCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is seeking public input on widening I-35 from four to six lanes between mm 100 just south of Ladd Rd. (mm 101) and just north of SH-9 West (mm 106) at the Cleveland and McClain county line. The proposed...
OHP: Worker moved just seconds before car crashed into barrier, truck
As you are out and about on Oklahoma roadways, troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol want to remind you of the state's 'move over' law.
KOCO
Family of victim in fatal Kingfisher County plane crash talks about their tragic loss
KINGFISHER COUNTY, Okla. — The family of a victim in the fatal Kingfisher County plane crash talked about their tragic loss. The victims were identified as John Hazelton of Edmond and Jonathan Benton of Mustang. KOCO 5 spoke with the family of one of the victims about their tragic loss.
kswo.com
Duncan wreck sends Rush Springs man to the hospital
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Rush Springs man was sent to the hospital after a wreck in Duncan on Sunday night. The crash happened around 9 p.m. on Sunday near the intersection of Tucker Road and Bois D’Arc east of Duncan. According to an OHP report, Matthew Hesbrook, 40,...
news9.com
1 Arrested In Overnight Pursuit, 2 On The Run
A pursuit in Oklahoma City ended with one arrest and two suspects on the run, according to local authorities. Just after midnight early Sunday morning, police said Kanye Ross and two of his friends led police on a chase starting near I-35 and Northeast 122nd Street, and evaded police all the way to the Turner Turnpike.
OHP Identifies 2 Men Killed In Plane Crash Near Kingfisher
Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers have identified two victims killed in a plane crash near Kingfisher on Monday. According to troopers, John Hazelton from Edmond and Jonathan Benton from Mustang died after crashing about 30 minutes after taking off from Wiley Post Airport in Oklahoma City. The NTSB and the Federal...
Two people injured in multi-vehicle wreck near Harrah
Deputies with the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash near Hwy 62 and N. Pottawatomie County Rd.
kosu.org
Oklahoma City sues oil company for stealing water intended for emergency drought relief
The company, Revolution Resources, operates a well site at the Wiley Post Airport in Bethany, where they started drilling in the spring of 2022. They applied for permits to run temporary waterlines from the North Canadian River to the drilling site, but both Oklahoma City Water Utilities Trust and the Oklahoma Water Resources Board rejected them.
NE OKC: High speed crash leaves one dead
Oklahoma Police Department has confirmed they are working a confirmed fatality accident at NW 13th and Lottie.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma City receiving water from NW OK lake to address Central OK drinking water needs
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The City of Oklahoma City is drawing water from an Oklahoma lake to meet drinking water needs in Central Oklahoma. OKC officials and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are working together to draw water from Northwest Oklahoma’s Lake Canton. The water will be...
OCPD: Motorcyclist Wrecks, Hit By Car In SW Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City Police said a motorcyclist was popping wheelies before he fell off his bike and was struck by a car. The OCPD responded to the crash at around 8 p.m. near SW 29th and Villa. According to officers, while stunting on his motorcycle, the rider fell off his bike...
KOCO
Interstate clear after crash causes extensive backup on I-240 in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A rollover crash involving three vehicles caused an extensive traffic backup Thursday morning on Interstate 240 in Oklahoma City. The crash occurred around 6:15 a.m. just off the eastbound lanes of I-240 near Santa Fe Avenue. Sky 5 Pilot Chase Rutledge said the rollover crash caused about 3 miles of backup at one point.
KOCO
Suspect dies after pursuit in stolen vehicle ends in crash near downtown OKC, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — A suspect died after a pursuit in a stolen vehicle ended in a crash Monday afternoon near downtown Oklahoma City. Around 12:35 p.m., officers spotted a vehicle around Northwest 63rd Street and MacArthur Boulevard that they learned had been reported stolen. Notes indicated that the person in the stolen vehicle could be armed.
OSBI: Remains of a child found in rural Grady County
The remains of a child have been found in rural Grady County outside of Rush Springs, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
Pursuit Suspect Killed In Crash Near Downtown Oklahoma City
A suspect who led Oklahoma City Police across the city was killed after he crashed the truck he was suspected of stealing. The chase began when OCPD said the suspect stole a truck and fled from the scene. The chase came to an end when officers maneuvered into the stolen vehicle and caused it to roll into the median on Oklahoma City Boulevard near South Lee Avenue.
KOCO
Edmond police respond to shots fired near Mitch Park YMCA
EDMOND, Okla. — The Edmond police are responding to shots fired near the Mitch Park YMCA. On Monday night, Edmond police responded to the Mitch Park YMCA where shots had been fired. Police said no one was shot but some cars were damaged. A witness told police she saw...
OCPD Searching For Delivery Driver Porch Pirate
Oklahoma City Police are asking for help finding a food delivery driver who officers said stole a package while dropping off someone's meal. The act was caught on a doorbell camera at a home near Northwest 50th Street and North Walker Avenue earlier in January. Oklahoma City Police said they...
News On 6
17-Year-Old Injured In Multi-Vehicle Crash In Harrah, OCSO Says
Authorities say a teenager is in serious condition after a crash Sunday night in Harrah. The three-car crash happened on Highway 62 near Pottawatomie Road, according to the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office. The OCSO said a van towing a trailer lost control and hit another vehicle, which caused a car...
blackchronicle.com
Poison Hemlock plants popping up across Edmond; Oklahoma City Metro
EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) — You may notice some beautiful new blooms in your yard, but beware – they could be deadly for you and your pets. The plants could be Poison Hemlock plants. Some Oklahoma City area residents are finding these in their yard after recent rains. Behind...
Oklahoma woman having never ending problems after buying tiny home
They say retirement should be the reward for a lifetime of work, but for one Oklahoma woman, she says it isn't all that it is cracked up to be.
