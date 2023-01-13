Read full article on original website
TV Fanatic
Night Court Series Premiere Review: Of Sunny Stones and Springy Snakes
The past is a tricky thing to unlock effectively, and Night Court Season 1 Episode 1 swings that door wide open, transporting us back to the familiar setting of the Manhattan Municipal Courthouse with gleeful abandon. Sure, the judge is new to the job, and the clerk, bailiff, and prosecutor...
TV Fanatic
Superman & Lois Season 3 Trailer: Will the Kents Survive Another Crisis?
The Kents are ready for the next chapter after the shocking conclusion of Superman & Lois Season 2. The CW dropped the official trailer for Superman & Lois Season 3, premiering March 14 at 8/7c. Superman & Lois Season 3 Episode 1 marks our first look at the new Jonathan,...
TV Fanatic
Watch New Amsterdam Online: Season 5 Episode 13
New Amsterdam Season 5 Episode 13 concluded the five-season NBC drama with some big developments. Max and Wilder faced a dilemma over approvals for a revolutionary cancer drug as Max learned a secret. Meanwhile, Reynolds went the extra mile to correct a dire medical situation. Elsewhere, Iggy tried desperately to...
TV Fanatic
The Last of Us Scares Up Huge Premiere Numbers for HBO
HBO's adaptation of The Last of Us is officially a hit. The series premiered on Sunday, and the drama scared up huge numbers. The Last of Us Season 1 Episode 1 secured 4.7 million viewers across linear and HBO Max platforms. The strong numbers make the new drama the second-best...
TV Fanatic
Night Court Season 1 Episode 2 Review: The Nighthawks
If the pilot episode gave us an outline of the series, Night Court Season 1 Episode 2 starts to color in the details. We see that improving the world drives Abby to engage others in her mission and how that engagement causes the others to react. And, like the first...
TV Fanatic
Fear the Walking Dead Was Destined To Be a Hit, but What Went Wrong?
The best way to describe Fear the Walking Dead is a rollercoaster. What started as a compelling look into how the world fell became a tedious affair, and we're surprised it's even getting an eighth and final season to tie up loose ends. The series was destined for success on...
TV Fanatic
Will Trent Season 1 Episode 3 Review: Don't Let It Happen Again
It can be challenging to adapt a best-selling book series to television, but Will Trent has succeeded in keeping the heart of the characters and telling fun weekly mysteries. Will and Faith deepen their working relationship as they solve a murder near Lake Lanier on Will Trent Season 1 Episode 3. When Amanda joined them, it was apparent how quickly the GBI had become a family if anyone tried to hurt them.
TV Fanatic
The Resident Finale Sneak Peek: Sammie's Life Hangs in the Balance!
Our hearts are already in our chests over Sami's life hanging in the balance!. If you thought The Resident Season 6 Episode 12 was intense, they're coming in hot with the second part of the finale, The Resident Season 6 Episode 13, when Sammie is rushed to Chastain after getting sick on the plane.
TV Fanatic
NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 11 Review: Best Seller
The problem with the burgeoning cast of a long-running series is that there's never enough screen time for everybody. Thankfully, that wasn't the case on NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 11, which made for an engaging change of pace. Kilbride had assigned Sam, Callen, and Deeks to a joint...
TV Fanatic
SyFy Renews Chucky & Reginald The Vampire
SyFy had some excellent news for fans of Chucky and Reginald the Vampire on Sunday. The cable network renewed Chucky for Season 3 and Reginald the Vampire for Season 2. We have to admit, we were a bit worried about the future of both shows, especially given that Chucky was previously picked up for its second as the freshman season was airing.
TV Fanatic
The Resident Round Table: Should Conrad and AJ Have Struck A Deal with the Governor?
The governor presented AJ and Conrad with an offer they couldn't refuse. By the end of The Resident Season 6 Episode 12, the bad boys of Chastain strike a deal with the devil to save the hospital. Meanwhile, Ian and Padma saw some possible closure for their arcs. And Devon compromised, for Bell's sake.
TV Fanatic
C.J. Harris, American Idol Alum, Dead at 31
C.J. Harris, best known for appearing on American Idol, has died. TMZ broke the news, revealing that Harris died Sunday after he was rushed to the Walker Baptist Medical Center in Jasper, Alabama. CPR efforts were unsuccessful. Jessica Meuse, a fellow American Idol alum, paid tribute to Harris on Instagram.
TV Fanatic
Law & Order: SVU Stars Shut Down Reports of Feud
Law & Order: SVU stars Ice-T and Christopher Meloni took to social media this week to shut down reports that the two actors are feuding. Ice-T revealed that he was sent an email from The National Enquirer that the tabloid was running a story about an alleged feud between the pair ever since Meloni returned to the Law & Order universe.
TV Fanatic
Magnum P.I. Season 5 Trailer Drops, and We Have Plenty of Questions
The promotional train for Magnum P.I. Season 5 on NBC is in full swing. The official trailer for its first season on NBC dropped on Sunday, and it looks like a treat for longtime fans. After the steamy promo released earlier this month, the new trailer shows Magnum (Jay Hernandez)...
