Except for changes in engines and techniques, this is the same story that HOT ROD has been publishing for 75 years. This story never gets old because it's constantly evolving and improving the process of internal combustion. In this version of the never-ending story, our protagonist discovers a castoff 5.3-liter iron-block truck engine rusting away in a dirt-floor barn in a tiny Midwestern town. A neighbor offers his tractor to drag the engine out into the light of day. We pulled the engine apart to discover it needed serious attention, yet was still worthy of the effort. Here, in Part 1, we'll clean up our act, machine the rusty bits, and begin the rebirth of Project Groundhog. We'll finish assembly in Part 2, and follow up with a dyno test after that.

3 DAYS AGO