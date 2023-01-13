ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

generalaviationnews.com

In defense of flight suits for general aviation pilots

Charles Cluck liked to fly his Bonanza wearing a kilt and cowboy boots. Neither choice particularly bothered me, but the mix surely violated every style taboo on the planet, as well as a few legal codes in Third World countries. But I’m not one to judge others’ wardrobe choices....
msn.com

The car that saved Ford Motor Company

Slide 1 of 22: Delayed by Covid and now the chip shortage, it arrived on US roads in 2022, becoming the first all-electric pickup from a member of the Big Three. Looking back, several other Ford models have enjoyed this level of success. The original Mustang stands out as one of its better-known home runs; the 1949 range is more obscure yet it’s the superstar that saved Ford.So now we’re taking a look at how – and why – Ford developed its 1949 range in record time. Without it, there would likely be no Bronco, Mustang or F-150 Lightning to speak of, which is why the story is important to Ford-fans everywhere:
generalaviationnews.com

Near miss as pilot lands on grass next to runway instead of runway

This is an excerpt from a report made to the Aviation Safety Reporting System. The narrative is written by the pilot, rather than FAA or NTSB officials. To maintain anonymity, many details, such as aircraft model or airport, are often scrubbed from the reports. My student and I were doing...
SlashGear

The Legendary Honda Motorcycle Designed To Sound Like A Fighter Jet

Superbikes are about the closest thing you can get to a fighter jet without getting a pilot's license. Very few wheeled vehicles let riders fulfill their "need for speed" like a superbike with a large displacement engine and a canyon road to carve up. The fighter jet iconography is literally...
lsxmag.com

How Its Made: Holley Shows Us How Its Carburetors Are Assembled

Electronic fuel injection (EFI) has gone from being rare to being widely used as a form of induction for high-performance vehicles. While you see more EFI on vehicles, there’s still plenty rocking a carburetor of some kind. In this video, Jeremy Stoermer takes us on a journey to Bowling Green, Kentucky to see how Holley carburetors are built.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
generalaviationnews.com

Student pilot seriously injured when engine/propeller drive belt fails

The student pilot was on final approach to the Florida Flying Gators Ultralight Airport (3FD4) in Minneola, Florida, when the Plante Challenger II “abruptly” turned right 45° and the flight controls no longer felt normal. He added power to go-around, but immediately decided it was best to...
MINNEOLA, FL
roofingexteriors.com

5 Accessories to Improve Metal Roofing Performance

From harsh winters to sweltering summers, metal roofs are proven to withstand extreme elements and hold up for a long time. However, even the best metal roofs benefit from accessories and maintenance products that help maintain their durability, safety, and functionality. Across the country, metal roofs are gaining popularity at...
Flying Magazine

Upgrades Offer New Life for Legacy Turboprops

The wide range of turboprops on the market reflect the penetration these aircraft have had in delivering utility to business applications as well as personal use. [Credit: Stephen Yeates]. The wide range of turboprops on the market reflect the penetration these aircraft have had in delivering utility to business applications...
FLORIDA STATE
Bikerumor

Patent Patrol: SRAM’s Self-Charging Auto-Shifting Rear Derailleur

Support us! Bikerumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Will SRAM soon debut a self-charging wireless mountain bike derailleur with a dynamo generator inside? SRAM filed a patent on November 10th, 2022, detailing an electronic rear derailleur with the means to re-charge itself whilst in use, negating the need for even a medium-sized removable battery that requires charging off-the-bike. The 28-page document describes the use of a generator coupled to the derailleur cage that can be activated to continually charge the batteries by virtue of the rotation of the upper pulley wheel while pedaling.
Carscoops

Project Kahn’s 2023 Range Rover Signature Edition Rides On $10k 24-Inch Rims

Project Kahn is known for modifying Land Rovers, so it was about time that the tuner presented a kit for the new Range Rover. Styling mods on the 2023 Range Rover Project Kahn Signature Edition are rather subtle, but the highlight is the massive alloy wheels. At the front, the...
Bikerumor

Canfield Bikes Machines new Special Blend Enduro and DH MTB Stems

Support us! Bikerumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Lance Canfield has turned his attention to the cockpit, designing two new mountain bike stems for Trail/Enduro and Downhill. The Special Blend Stems are precision CNC machined from 7075 series aluminum billet, available in a 35mm clamp diameter only.
Carscoops

Land Rover Defender Looks Retrotastic With Rock Dust Wheels By Heritage Customs

Heritage Customs has a long list of available modifications for the Land Rover Defender but it’s their Rock Dust wheels that caught our attention lately. The design of the forged alloy rims is inspired by the original Land Rover steelies, although with a diameter of 20 inches they are significantly larger, filling up the wheel arches of the new-gen Defender. The Rock Dust wheels are available in gloss white, gloss black, or gunmetal finish. All of them feature the classic multi-hole design with the Dutch tuner’s emblem in the center caps and “Heritage Customs, Valiance, 20-Inch Forged” lettering.
MotorTrend Magazine

Budget Field-Find Engine Rebuild: Saving an LS Chevy Truck Engine That Was Sitting in the Dirt

Except for changes in engines and techniques, this is the same story that HOT ROD has been publishing for 75 years. This story never gets old because it's constantly evolving and improving the process of internal combustion. In this version of the never-ending story, our protagonist discovers a castoff 5.3-liter iron-block truck engine rusting away in a dirt-floor barn in a tiny Midwestern town. A neighbor offers his tractor to drag the engine out into the light of day. We pulled the engine apart to discover it needed serious attention, yet was still worthy of the effort. Here, in Part 1, we'll clean up our act, machine the rusty bits, and begin the rebirth of Project Groundhog. We'll finish assembly in Part 2, and follow up with a dyno test after that.

