ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MyArkLaMiss

Wendy’s announces corporate revamp, possible job cuts

By The Associated Press, DEE-ANN DURBIN
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nWG3M_0kE8NKv300

Wendy’s said Friday it’s planning a restructuring __ and possible corporate layoffs __ in an effort to speed decision-making and invest more in new restaurant development.

The news comes just a week after rival McDonald’s announced a similar corporate reorganization, also with plans to accelerate restaurant openings and improve efficiency. McDonald’s said it will communicate more details on layoffs to employees by April 3; Wendy’s didn’t give a date.

Dublin, Ohio-based Wendy’s, the third-largest U.S. burger chain after McDonald’s and Burger King, said Friday it expects its full-year revenue will rise 10.5% to $2.1 billion in 2022. That would be higher than Wall Street’s expectations. The company plans to release its fourth-quarter and full-year earnings on March 1.

Wendy’s President and CEO Todd Penegor said during a conference call with investors that the company is starting its reorganization from a position of strength, with 12 consecutive years of growth in global same-store sales, or sales in restaurants open at least 15 months. The U.S. business accelerated in the fourth quarter with promotions like a peppermint-flavored Frosty and a $5 Biggie Bag, which combines a sandwich, chicken nuggets, fries and a drink.

But Penegor said Wendy’s needs to focus more on global store growth and digital sales. Wendy’s has nearly 6,000 restaurants in the U.S. and just over 1,000 in 31 foreign countries.

Penegor emphasized that Wendy’s will narrow its focus to traditional stores, not to-go only options or other experimental designs. He also wants the company to continue its momentum in the fast-growing breakfast segment __ which it reentered in 2020 __ and improve store operations.

“As you take some layers out of the organization and allow us speed of decision-making, it can drive focus, it will drive efficiency, it’ll drive productivity,” he said.

Wendy’s shares rose 6% to close at $23.08.

Wendy’s announced Friday that it eliminated the job of Kurt Kane, its U.S. president and chief commercial officer, who will be leaving the company. Leigh A. Burnside, the company’s chief accounting officer and a senior vice president, also announced her departure.

The company also said its board authorized the repurchase of up to $500 million in stock and doubled its quarterly dividend to 25 cents per share.

Comments / 0

Related
MyArkLaMiss

Arkansas woman sentenced to 126 years for killing 8-year-old girl

MARION, Ark. — A woman is sentenced to 126 years in prison after shooting and killing an 8-year-old girl last year. 25-year-old Shanteria Montgomery was found guilty of first-degree murder, terroristic threats and tampering with evidence.  On April 10, 2022, Montgomery got into a fight with someone near where kids were playing and fired a […]
MARION, AR
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana duo caught with 200 pounds of marijuana in California

REDDING, Calif. (BRPROUD) – Two people from Baton Rouge were arrested by a California police officer after the department says they were discovered with a large amount of marijuana. According to the Redding Police Department, an officer saw a rental car parked at a gas station on Eureka Way in Redding and became suspicious. The […]
REDDING, CA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe man accused of shooting three-year-old victim; minor in critical condition

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 7, 2023, the Monroe Police Department responded to a shooting at a residence on Dunlop Street. According to the 9-1-1 call, a three-year-old child was shot during the incident. The victim was transported to a local hospital where they remain in […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Union Parish Sheriff’s Office requesting information on the whereabouts of man wanted for meth distribution

UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting help locating David Ray Aldridge, Jr. Aldridge is a 41-year-old White male, standing at six feet and two inches and weighing 160 pounds. He is frequently around the Downsville and Farmerville areas. Aldridge is wanted for a felony warrant for Distribution of Schedule […]
UNION PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

UPDATE: Union Parish man has been apprehended by the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (1/17/2023): According to the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office, authorities have captured Joseph Daniel Pennington. Pennington was apprehended within a few hours of his posting. Thank you for everyone’s effort in finding the subject.  UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for […]
UNION PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Fox 14 Your Morning News: Covid vaccine back pay

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Fox 14 Your Morning News, last week the Military’s Covid-19 vaccine mandate went into effect. Back pay would be a victory for Republicans like Senator Rand Paul, who fought the Mandate.
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

68K+
Followers
16K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy