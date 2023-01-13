ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge Hearing Musk's Request to Move Tesla Trial

A judge in Elon Musk's Tesla jury trial is hearing the CEO's request to move it to Texas from California.

Cheddar News

Jury Selection Begins in Investor Lawsuit Against Elon Musk

"By Michael LiedtkeA Silicon Valley judge began questioning potential jurors Tuesday to hear allegations that Elon Musk cheated Tesla investors by claiming in a 2018 tweet that he had lined up financing to take the electric automaker private.The tweets fueled a rally in Tesla’s stock price that abruptly ended a week later after it became apparent that Musk did not have the funding for a buyout after all. Investors then sued him, saying that Tesla shares would not have swung so widely in value if he had not dangled the prospect of buying the company for $420 per share.Musk's tweet...
Cheddar News

Mask Mandates Could Return as COVID-19 Omicron Subvariants Spread

"Mask mandates could be making a return as new COVID-19 variants spread.The World Health Organization is suggesting that countries consider implementing mask mandates, particularly on long-haul flights. The news comes as XBB.1.5, a subvariant of the omicron strain of COVID-19, spreads in small pockets across Europe."This should be a recommendation issued to passengers arriving from anywhere where there is widespread COVID-19 transmission," Catherine Smallwood, senior emergency officer at the World Health Organization, told CBC News.The new omicron subvariant, which was first detected in October 2022,  is said to be the most transmissible and has accounted for at least 27 percent of new COVID-19 cases in the U.S. As both COVID-19 and flu cases rise in the United States, more schools across the country are implementing their own mask mandates. Districts in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, and Michigan have begun telling students to mask up and the trend is growing."When it comes to individual decisions, masks are among the most low-cost and most effective steps that can be taken to broadly reduce transmission of a multitude of viruses," Emily Toth Martin and Marisa Eisenberg, University of Michigan epidemiologists, wrote in an op-ed.The CDC is currently reviewing its mask guidance."
Cheddar News

The Week's Top Stories: Bed, Bath Goes Beyond, Bank Earnings & Inflation Slows

"The Week's Top Stories is a guided tour through the biggest market stories of the week, from winning stocks to brutal dips to the facts and forecasts generating buzz on Wall Street.BANKS REPORT EARNINGSSome of the biggest U.S. banks released their quarterly earnings Friday morning, marking the unofficial start to earnings season. Overall, the banks, including Wells Fargo, Bank of America, and JPMorgan Chase, performed relatively well.  JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, and Wells Fargo all beat Wall Street estimates, while also signaling that 2023 could bring economic headwinds in the form of a recession and higher unemployment. Stock prices...
Elon Musk's attorneys argue his Twitter purchase has caused so much 'local negativity' that a class action trial should be moved from California to Texas

Elon Musk faces a class action lawsuit over tweets saying he secured funding to take Tesla private. His attorneys say the trial should be held in Texas instead of California to ensure fairness. Since Musk's Twitter takeover, prospective jurors are biased against the billionaire, they argued. Elon Musk's Twitter takeover...
Engadget

Court rejects Elon Musk’s request to move Tesla shareholder trial out of San Francisco

A federal judge has denied Elon Musk’s request to move his upcoming trial against a group of Tesla shareholders to Texas, according to Bloomberg (via The Verge). On January 7th, less than two weeks before the trial was scheduled to begin on the 17th, Musk’s legal team asked to move proceedings out of California, claiming “a substantial portion” of the potential jury pool in San Francisco was likely to hold a bias against the billionaire, in part due to the ongoing layoffs at Twitter.
The Independent

Kaylee Goncalves’ family reveal potential reason why she called ex-boyfriend before Idaho murders

A University of Idaho student stabbed to death in her sleep may have called her ex-boyfriend on the night of her murder to rekindle their relationship, her family believes. Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were killed during a 13 November attack in the small college town of Moscow. The murders gripped the nation and a secretive investigation by the FBI, Moscow Police, and Idaho State Police eventually materialised into the 30 December arrest of Washington State University PhD criminology student Bryan Kohberger. Goncalves’ family has now shed new light on why she might have been...
msn.com

Elon Musk’s buddies in Silicon Valley are predicting he will emerge laughing from his year of record-breaking wealth destruction

Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently broke a world record for the largest loss of a personal fortune in history, having shed an estimated $182 billion since November 2021 (another estimate puts it closer to $200 billion). But he could enjoy a major turnaround this year, according to Silicon Valley insiders, and it would be thanks to one of his other companies, SpaceX.
CBS San Francisco

Elon Musk rebuffed in bid to move Tesla tweet trial to Texas

SAN FRANCISCO — A federal judge on Friday rejected Tesla CEO Elon Musk's bid to move or delay a trial over a misleading tweet about a potential buyout of the electric automaker, setting the stage for the mercurial billionaire to be thrust into a legal drama amid the turmoil of his Twitter takeover.The decision by U.S. District Judge Edward Chen came during a hearing held in San Francisco federal court to go over the final details of a trial scheduled to begin Tuesday with jury selection.Musk's attorneys last week asked Chen to transfer the trial to a federal court in...
NASDAQ

Tesla Could Rally 50% After Musk Names Twitter CEO

Analysts downgraded Tesla's (TSLA) stock last week following its decision to cut vehicle prices, arguing that the electric vehicle (EV) maker’s profits will suffer as a result. But investors may take solace on one soon-to-be-expected catalyst: CEO Elon Musks’s appointment of Twitter’s new boss - an event that could trigger a ‘relief rally’ of significant scale, analyst Dan Ives said, adding he hopes the announcement will come before the firm reports its 2022 financial results on January 25.
San Francisco Examiner

Trial over Elon’s ‘reckless’ Tesla tweet starts in S.F.

The trial over Elon Musk’s bombshell tweet four years ago that rattled Tesla investors — who claim it cost them millions — began Tuesday in U.S. District Court in San Francisco. Tesla investors accuse the electric car company’s CEO of making what the Securities and Exchange Commission called “reckless, false and misleading” statements about a plan to take the company private. On Aug. 7, 2018, Musk posted a tweet saying,...
motor1.com

Tesla price cuts the "right medicine at the right time" - analyst

Analysts' reactions to the price cuts announced by Tesla last week are mixed. Some believe the EV maker made the right move at the right time, while others are concerned about thinning gross profit margins. Tesla made major price cuts to all its models in the US and to the...
Ars Technica

With $1.5 billion bill due at month-end, Elon Musk’s options aren’t great

The bill for Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter is coming due, with the billionaire facing unpalatable options on the company’s enormous debt pile, ranging from bankruptcy proceedings to another costly sale of Tesla shares. Three people close to the entrepreneur’s buyout of Twitter said the first installment of...
The Verge

Elon Musk’s securities fraud trial starts today — here’s what you need to know

Before Elon Musk bought Twitter and ran it off a cliff, he used the social media platform to post an incredibly ill-considered tweet that ended up costing him millions of dollars and a coveted job title. Today, a trial in San Francisco related to that tweet is getting underway — the outcome of which could cost Musk money and status, depending on how it turns out.
Cheddar News

Despite Tesla Discounts GM Holds Line on EV Pricing as It Unveils 2024 Corvette E-Ray

"Although Tesla may be offering discounts on their electric vehicles, GM President Mark Reuss said the company is holding firm on its pricing."We're going to price right in the heart of the market, whatever vehicle we produce, whether it's a Hummer or an Equinox or whatever that is — they're going to be priced very competitively right in that market segment," Reuss said to Cheddar News. "I think if you look at our residual values and look at our pricing power because of the excellence of our products we can command that without going into some big discount war with...
Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.

