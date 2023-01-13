ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

WKYT 27

Kentuckians cleaning up after tornadoes sweep through

(WKYT) - People are cleaning up storm damage in parts of central Kentucky. Tornadoes damaged homes, barns and took down trees in Boyle, Mercer and Madison counties. In Boyle County, large pine trees were no match for the EF-1 tornado that came through the county Thursday morning. A garage was destroyed. Damage was done to a few homes, and a barn was taken down.
BOYLE COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Damage across central Kentucky following thunderstorm, tornado warnings

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Reports of damage and debris are being reported in various locations across central Kentucky following Thursday morning’s severe weather system. In Mercer County, high winds peeled back the roof at the Harrodsburg YMCA, blew branches and roofing debris into trees and roadways, and damaged power lines.
MERCER COUNTY, KY
sciotopost.com

Rare Winter Tornado Confirmed Just Miles from Ohio Border

Kentucky – A tornado has been confirmed to have touched down in Northern Kentucky during this turbulent weather. According to the National Weather Service, has confirmed a tornado touched down south of Dry Ridge in Grant County. This survey is in relation to thunderstorms that moved through the area earlier this morning and a tornado warning was issued, including this area of Grant County.
GRANT COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Abandoned Chihuahuas forced to fight over food need homes in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Seven of over seventy Chihuahuas, rescued from an abandoned home in Tennessee, have been placed at the Lexington Humane Society. The Lexington Humane Society said 77 Chihuahuas were found in deplorable conditions after their owners moved out and only stopped by occasionally to toss food down for the dogs to fight over.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Fire breaks out at Lexington apartment building

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Crews responded to an apartment fire Saturday night in Lexington. It happened just before 9:00 p.m. at 1674 Maywick View Lane. Officials say the fire was contained to one of the 5 apartments inside the building. They say a resident attempted to put it out. No...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Tornado confirmed in NKY early Thursday

GRANT COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A tornado did touch down early Thursday in Grant County, the National Weather Service confirms. The tornado has been categorized as an EF-0 with a maximum wind speed of 85 mph. It traveled 0.3 miles and had a maximum width of 50 yards. NWS reports...
GRANT COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Kentucky government bans TikTok

Growing security concerns over the app have led to the decision to ban TikTok from all government owned devices. Growing security concerns over the app have led to the decision to ban TikTok from all government owned devices. Man charged with murder for deadly Anderson County …. Kentucky State Police...
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

I-64 E near Lawrenceburg exit back open after police situation

SHELBY COUNTY, Ky. — Interstate 64 East near the Lawrenceburg exit was shut down on Thursday afternoon due to a police situation. WLKY reached out to Kentucky State Police about the incident, but all they said at this time was that a "traffic hazard exists on I-64 just past the Grafenburg exit" and that the roadway is closed.
LAWRENCEBURG, KY
fox56news.com

19-year-old man dies in Lexington automobile accident

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A 19-year-old man died in a motor vehicle collision on I-75 northbound near mile-marker 111 on Friday. Kennedy B. Knowles died of multiple blunt-force trauma injuries at 10:44 p.m. at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. According to the Fayette County Coroner’s Office, icy...
LEXINGTON, KY
Fox 19

Did you feel it? Earthquake detected in central Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Did you feel it?. According to the U.S. Geological Survey reports, a 2.6 magnitude earthquake was detected Thursday morning in central Kentucky. The USGS says it happened around 3:05 a.m., with the epicenter just east of Burgin. We’re told it was felt in Danville, Nicholasville, Lexington and Frankfort, which is about 30 miles away from the epicenter.
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
fox56news.com

Woman injured, man charged following shooting on Gerald Drive in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police are investigating a shooting that sent a woman to the hospital. The department said they responded to a shooting around 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of Gerald Drive and located a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Police investigating shooting at Lexington apartment complex

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex. Police say they responded to shots fired call at 524 Angliana Avenue Wednesday night. A victim was not found on the scene. They say a short time later, someone showed up to Baptist Health Hospital with...
LEXINGTON, KY

