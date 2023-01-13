Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Earthquake rattles Central Kentucky with 2.6 magnitude tremor and frightens residentsEdy ZooKentucky State
4 Amazing Seafood Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Fan ejected from college game for holding up a 'Please Go To Texas' signAsh JurbergLexington, KY
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From LexingtonTed RiversLexington, KY
Related
WKYT 27
Kentuckians cleaning up after tornadoes sweep through
(WKYT) - People are cleaning up storm damage in parts of central Kentucky. Tornadoes damaged homes, barns and took down trees in Boyle, Mercer and Madison counties. In Boyle County, large pine trees were no match for the EF-1 tornado that came through the county Thursday morning. A garage was destroyed. Damage was done to a few homes, and a barn was taken down.
fox56news.com
Damage across central Kentucky following thunderstorm, tornado warnings
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Reports of damage and debris are being reported in various locations across central Kentucky following Thursday morning’s severe weather system. In Mercer County, high winds peeled back the roof at the Harrodsburg YMCA, blew branches and roofing debris into trees and roadways, and damaged power lines.
sciotopost.com
Rare Winter Tornado Confirmed Just Miles from Ohio Border
Kentucky – A tornado has been confirmed to have touched down in Northern Kentucky during this turbulent weather. According to the National Weather Service, has confirmed a tornado touched down south of Dry Ridge in Grant County. This survey is in relation to thunderstorms that moved through the area earlier this morning and a tornado warning was issued, including this area of Grant County.
fox56news.com
Abandoned Chihuahuas forced to fight over food need homes in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Seven of over seventy Chihuahuas, rescued from an abandoned home in Tennessee, have been placed at the Lexington Humane Society. The Lexington Humane Society said 77 Chihuahuas were found in deplorable conditions after their owners moved out and only stopped by occasionally to toss food down for the dogs to fight over.
WKYT 27
TEAM COVERAGE: NWS confirms two tornadoes touched down in central Kentucky
(WKYT) - The National Weather Service confirms two tornadoes touched down in central Kentucky Thursday morning. According to the NWS, an EF-1 tornado with 100 mph winds touched down in the West Harrodsburg area of Mercer County. Another EF-1 tornado, with max winds of at least 90 mph, has also been confirmed in Boyle County.
WKYT 27
Fire breaks out at Lexington apartment building
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Crews responded to an apartment fire Saturday night in Lexington. It happened just before 9:00 p.m. at 1674 Maywick View Lane. Officials say the fire was contained to one of the 5 apartments inside the building. They say a resident attempted to put it out. No...
WLKY.com
Earthquake recorded in central Kentucky, felt throughout several cities
BURGIN, Ky. — It was a wild weather morning in Kentucky. In the Louisville region, there were heavy rains, hail and even tornado warnings. And just off to the east, there was even an earthquake. According to the U.S. Geological Survey reports, a 2.6 magnitude earthquake was detected Thursday...
WKYT 27
Tornado confirmed in NKY early Thursday
GRANT COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A tornado did touch down early Thursday in Grant County, the National Weather Service confirms. The tornado has been categorized as an EF-0 with a maximum wind speed of 85 mph. It traveled 0.3 miles and had a maximum width of 50 yards. NWS reports...
WKYT 27
Heavy rain caused school bus to go off road, superintendent says
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The heavy rain Thursday morning caused a school bus to end up in someone’s yard Thursday morning in Franklin County. Superintendent Mark Kopp says the driver was having trouble seeing and the bus went off the road. It then got stuck in the mud in...
fox56news.com
Kentucky government bans TikTok
Growing security concerns over the app have led to the decision to ban TikTok from all government owned devices. Growing security concerns over the app have led to the decision to ban TikTok from all government owned devices. Man charged with murder for deadly Anderson County …. Kentucky State Police...
WLKY.com
I-64 E near Lawrenceburg exit back open after police situation
SHELBY COUNTY, Ky. — Interstate 64 East near the Lawrenceburg exit was shut down on Thursday afternoon due to a police situation. WLKY reached out to Kentucky State Police about the incident, but all they said at this time was that a "traffic hazard exists on I-64 just past the Grafenburg exit" and that the roadway is closed.
WKYT 27
Police looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in connection with Lexington shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are asking for help finding a suspect wanted for a shooting on Gerald Drive Tuesday morning. They say 30-year-old Grm’yko Chenault is now facing a second-degree assault charge for the shooting. Police say a shooting victim arrived at the hospital Tuesday morning. Officers...
fox56news.com
19-year-old man dies in Lexington automobile accident
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A 19-year-old man died in a motor vehicle collision on I-75 northbound near mile-marker 111 on Friday. Kennedy B. Knowles died of multiple blunt-force trauma injuries at 10:44 p.m. at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. According to the Fayette County Coroner’s Office, icy...
Fox 19
Did you feel it? Earthquake detected in central Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Did you feel it?. According to the U.S. Geological Survey reports, a 2.6 magnitude earthquake was detected Thursday morning in central Kentucky. The USGS says it happened around 3:05 a.m., with the epicenter just east of Burgin. We’re told it was felt in Danville, Nicholasville, Lexington and Frankfort, which is about 30 miles away from the epicenter.
At least 40 still missing people from 2022, 5 from Fayette County
The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System lists 40 open missing person cases in Kentucky from 2022.
WKYT 27
Police: Victim has life-threatening injuries following crash on Tates Creek Road
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A busy Lexington road is reopen following a serious crash Monday afternoon. Lexington police say they responded to an injury crash around 5:00 p.m. on Tates Creek Road. They say three vehicles were involved. A passenger car traveling inbound on Tates Creek Road hit another vehicle....
2 Kentucky Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin released a list of the worst cities for bed bugs for 2023.
WKYT 27
‘He was my heart:’ Loved ones remember life of I-75 crash victim
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On Friday night, Melissa Knowles was driving home along I-75 just ahead of her son Kennedy. At a certain point, she noticed his headlights disappear from behind her. “I didn’t see his light and I thought, ‘Oh, he’ll be behind me here in a minute,’ and...
fox56news.com
Woman injured, man charged following shooting on Gerald Drive in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police are investigating a shooting that sent a woman to the hospital. The department said they responded to a shooting around 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of Gerald Drive and located a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
WKYT 27
Police investigating shooting at Lexington apartment complex
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex. Police say they responded to shots fired call at 524 Angliana Avenue Wednesday night. A victim was not found on the scene. They say a short time later, someone showed up to Baptist Health Hospital with...
Comments / 0