Gov. Walz announces $12 billion package meant to make Minnesota the "best state for kids"
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced Tuesday a $12 billion package that he says would make the state the "best" in the country for kids.The package contains a series of proposals within the One Minnesota Budget meant to lower the cost of childcare for middle-class families and reduce child poverty in what Walz says is the "largest investment in public education in state history.""As a former teacher, coach, and parent, I have made it my mission to make Minnesota the best state in the country for kids to grow up. We have a historic opportunity to take...
mprnews.org
Six years in the making, Walz signs $100 million mini-tax bill
Gov. Tim Walz signed a $100 million tax plan into law Thursday that will align state tax policy with federal tax law, providing relief to hundreds of thousands of Minnesotans. The update addresses federal payments to businesses and loan relief for student borrowers intended to help people financially weather the COVID-19 pandemic.
Full repeal of social security tax in Minnesota a sticking point in legislature this year
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Last spring, Republican and DFL leaders announced they struck a deal with Gov. Tim Walz that included exempting all social security benefits from state taxes. That compromise fell apart before session ended, never becoming law. But on Thursday, lawmakers in the Senate taxes committee pushed restart on discussing that proposal, which is already a sticking point among Democrats who have power in both chambers of the legislature. "This bill is about money. But it's also about what, and more importantly whom, we value," said Sen. Aric Putnam, DFL-St. Cloud, the bill's author, during committee....
KIMT
Winter Storm Warning goes into effect later today throughout viewing area
Areas Affected: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek. ...Winter Storm Tonight Into Thursday... .Snow will spread from south to north across the area from very late this afternoon through the evening. The snow will then continue overnight before tapering off Thursday morning and afternoon. The snow will be heaviest overnight when rates between 1 and 2 inches per hour will be possible. Across parts of northeast Iowa into southwest Wisconsin, a period of a wintry mix will be possible late this evening into the overnight. During this time, some freezing rain could occur with a glaze of ice accumulations possible. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST THURSDAY...
‘Not sitting this out’: Minnesota Medical Association votes to support decriminalization of illicit drugs
In a move leaders say is focused on a commitment to the health and well-being of their patients, the group representing over 10,000 Minnesota doctors and doctors in training is advocating to decriminalize simple possession of illicit drugs. Members of the Minnesota Medical Association’s board of trustees voted in December...
hot967.fm
Driver’s Licenses for All Passes MN House Judiciary Committee
A bill that would allow undocumented residents to obtain a Minnesota driver’s license is heading to the House Ways and Means Committee. The Judiciary Committee passed it this morning (Thursday) on a voice vote after discussion about personal data collection. Veena Iyer of the Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota says the data privacy provisions and amendments:
orangeandbluepress.com
The Social Security Tax Eliminated In The State Of Minnesota Under Lawmakers’ Proposal
The sweeping agenda of the DFL Party trifecta at the State Capitol, which propose a front $17.6 billion surplus attracted a lot of Minnesotans’ attention leading lawmakers in the state suggesting to cut the proposal. The Minnesota Lawmakers Will Consider To Eliminate The Social Security Tax. The Minnesota Department...
WDIO-TV
Legalized marijuana for adult use passed the Minnesota House Commerce Committee, but what’s next?
Fully legalizing marijuana for adult use or House Bill 100, is the push many Minnesotans want to see happen. “I’m actually happy it’s taken this long. Minnesota is about to do it differently than any other state that’s done it prior. Having this open, low-dose market right now has really opened up a lot of minds and communities and doors of people that have been really nervous about cannabis at the end of the day. So I think taking long to get it passed and doing it the correct way is more important than just getting it legalized and seeing what happens, said Manager Partner of Turning Leaf, Beecher Vaillancourt.
wdayradionow.com
Minnesota man free after 25-year wrongful imprisonment
(Moose Lake, MN) -- A Minnesota man is out of prison after spending nearly 25 years there for a conviction reviewers say was based on faulty evidence. Thomas Rhodes was released Friday from the Moose Lake facility after the Minnesota Conviction Review Unit of the state's Attorney General's office examined his case in partnership with the Great North Innocence Project.
Southeast Minnesota Town is the Only One of its Kind in the World
All towns have something unique about them. It could be an attraction, the history, or a restaurant everyone loves. But this town in southeast Minnesota is unique in a way that surprised me a little bit. I was doing some Googling to see which states shared a name with Rochester...
Minnesota Farmers Charged with Fraud in $46 Million Scheme
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Two southern Minnesota organic farmers are facing federal fraud charges. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 65-year-old James Wolf and 45-year-old Adam Olson of Cottonwood County have been charged for their roles in a $46 million organic grain fraud scheme. Court records show Wolf, a certified...
KIMT
Winter Storm Warning issued for northern Iowa, Winter Storm Watch in southern MN
NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa) ...Winter Storm Wednesday night into Thursday...Heavy Wet Snow Likely... .A winter storm will start to push into parts of northeast Iowa late Wednesday afternoon, spreading northeast through the rest of the night. The snow is likely to be heaviest overnight, with 1 to 2" per hour rates possible. The snow will taper off as it lifts northeast later Thursday morning. While several inches of wet snow are currently expected, where that falls and just how much hinges on the storm track...and that could shift. Warmer air could also cause a rain-snow mix in southwest Wisconsin and lessen snow totals. In addition, there could be a short period of freezing drizzle as the snow ends. Stay weather aware heading into Wednesday and Thursday, especially if you have travel plans. ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...
fox9.com
Minnesota State Fair will raise ticket prices for 2023
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota State Fair has announced a modest increase in ticket prices for the 2023 festival after the Minnesota State Agricultural Society's annual meeting this weekend. Ticket prices will increase by $1, bringing the price for adults (ages 13 to 64) to $18 per...
Big Change at Culver’s Has Midwest Customers Torn
A Midwest favorite fast food chain plans to make a few changes this year. Culver's Restaurants are all over the Midwest. Like a Casey's General Store, it's hard to go too long before seeing a Culvers when in South Dakota, Iowa, or Minnesota. Recently the Wisconsin-based burger chain announced that...
Minnesota Lottery sent $172.6 million back into the state last year
MINNEAPOLIS — A lot of buzz around the billion-dollar Mega Millions has drawn attention to the Minnesota Lottery system. It's the second largest Mega Millions in history but what difference does it make for Minnesotans?. A big one. "More players means more money that goes back into the state,"...
Visiting This Cave In Minnesota Is An Out-Of-This-World Experience
Here's how to get to the secret spot.
A Popular Zoo in Minnesota Just Announced Sad News
The sad announcement from this Minnesota Zoo came late last week regarding a popular resident. The Lake Superior Zoo is located on Minnesota's scenic North Shore on a 19-acre site along Kinsbury Creek in Duluth. According to its website, it's been a staple in the Land of 10,000 Lakes for quite a while:
Winter storm watch now includes south metro; latest Twin Cities snow projections
The winter storm watch for southern Minnesota has been expanded to include Scott and Dakota counties in the south Twin Cities metro. The National Weather Service has updated its watch map on Tuesday afternoon, ahead of heavy snow that is expected to start Wednesday afternoon and continue into Thursday. Scott...
Only Eight People Live in the Tiniest Town in Minnesota
We all know that Minneapolis is the biggest city in Minnesota, but did you know that only eight people call the tiniest town in Minnesota home?. Living here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes is great for many reasons. If you want the hustle and bustle of a major American city, we've got you covered with Minneapolis and Saint Paul. If you want a somewhat smaller, yet still suburban place to hang your hat, we've got cities like Rochester, Duluth, St. Cloud and Mankato.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you like eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Minnesota that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
