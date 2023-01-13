Read full article on original website
krcgtv.com
Woman charged with murder, burning body waives bond hearing
The woman charged with the death of a Columbia man and then burning his body was in court on Tuesday. Emma Adams waived a bond hearing. Prosecutors charged her with Murder 2nd Degree, Armed Criminal Action, Tampering with Physical Evidence in a Felony Prosecution, and Abandonment of a Corpse. Adams...
Wilkes-Barre police charge man, 27, with raping girl
WILKES-BARRE — City police detectives arrested Francis Shay Mapp on allegations he raped a 14-year-old girl Monday. Mapp, 27, was taken into custody when he arrived at his apartment, 295 Scott St., Apt. 303, as detectives were in the process of searching the residence with a search warrant. Detectives...
krcgtv.com
Columbia police release name of Jefferson City man fatally stabbed in Columbia
Police released the name of the Jefferson City man, stabbed to death at a home in Columbia, and his body burned in a fire pit. In a tweet, police said that the victim was Samuel Michael Clemons, 21. While Clemons was from Jefferson City, he was attending the University of...
southarkansassun.com
Three Felons Were Convicted of Allegedly Causing a Deadly Car Crash in North Carolina
Felons rammed a law enforcement vehicle before leading deputies on a deadly chase. An ambulance was called to transport a severely intoxicated person to a hospital for treatment. A deputy approached a Range Rover with completely dark windows and tried to talk to the people inside the vehicle to get it to move out of the way (Arias, 2023).
krcgtv.com
Man charged after deputies find drugs, 740 rounds of ammo during stop in Sunrise Beach
A Gravois Mills man faced several charges after a traffic stop led to an arrest for two felonies. Camden County Deputies pulled a man over on Sunday on North State Highway 5, in Sunrise Beach. Deputies said that Mark Wildhagen seemed to be under the influence of narcotics. K9 Deputy...
krcgtv.com
'A funny, caring, family protector': Mother of Jefferson City man killed Saturday
JEFFERSON CITY — The family of a Jefferson City man who was shot and killed on Saturday is speaking out about social media and its translation to violence in the state. On Saturday, Michael Burns, 27, was killed near the intersection of Broadway and Atchison streets. Jefferson City Police responded to the scene at 12:01 p.m. and attempted to resuscitate Burns, which was unsuccessful.
NC parents arrested for murder of 4-year-old, deputies say
Two North Carolina parents were arrested on Friday after a 4-year-old was murdered this month, according to a Surry County Sheriff's Office news release.
St. Louis County Deceived Public About Jail Death, Lawsuit Says
The suit accuses county government of concealing key facts surrounding the death of a 31-year-old detainee
Fiancée wants answers after man serving life denied parole under North Carolina program
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Lemuel L. Newell has been serving a life sentence for rape since 1992, and his fiancée said she doesn’t understand why the state won’t grant his release under a program designed to do just that. The North Carolina Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission, which considers releases for persons sentenced for crimes […]
Surry County neighbors react to murder of 4-year-old
MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (WGHP) — People who watched four-year-old Skyler Wilson play outside his home every day tell FOX8 they had no idea what was happening inside the house on Rosecrest Drive in Mount Airy. Surry County deputies believe the boy’s adoptive parents Joseph and Jodi Wilson abused him, and it led to his death. […]
FOX 28 Spokane
Former Texas trooper found guilty of assaulting 2 women
HOUSTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors say that a former Texas trooper has been found guilty of assaulting two women while he was on duty in the Houston area in 2020. Prosecutors said Friday that a jury found that 33-year-old Lee Ray Boykin Jr. deprived two separate victims of their right to bodily integrity while acting in his capacity as a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper by committing aggravated sexual abuse in one case and kidnapping in the other. U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani said in a news release that Boykin “used his authority to stalk and prey on his victims for his own sexual gratification.” Boykin faces up to life in federal prison when he’s sentenced in April.
Several ENC counties among highest for motor vehicle fatalities
GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. […]
wvlt.tv
DNA Doe Project works to identify three bodies found in Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The DNA Doe Project assisted in identifying Earl Joseph Pizzoferrato on Jan. 9. Now, they’re trying to identify three other bodies found in Tennessee. “We use advanced DNA testing, investigative genetic genealogy to identify John and Jane Doe’s and unidentified remains,” said Cairenn Binder, director...
Parole denied for 90% of Alabama inmates, a new low
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Seventy-one year-old Leola Harris is confined to a wheelchair, must undergo dialysis three times a week and is in end-stage renal failure, her attorney said. After serving 19 years of a 35-year murder sentence, the frail woman is not a threat to anyone and should be released to a nursing home to live out her final days, he argued.
‘Empty Shoe Project’ represents victims of gun violence in North Carolina downtown
An organization in downtown Greenville is hoping that Martin Luther King Day can serve as a reminder as to how the community can help fight gun violence.
North Carolina lab finds street drugs cut with chemical that leads to ‘aggressive wounds’
CHARLOTTE — A new threat is being found in dangerous street drugs by researchers at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, and the effects can have a horrifying effect on users. The substance is an animal tranquilizer used by veterinarians called Xylazine. Its slang name is “Tranq,” and...
WRAL
Another NC power substation hit by gunfire
The vice president of EnergyUnited explained to WRAL News how no customers in the area lost power. The vice president of EnergyUnited explained to WRAL News how no customers in the area lost power. Reporter: Julian GraceWeb Editor: Joseph OchoaPhotographer: Ryan Terhune.
cbs17
2 extricated after near head-on crash south of Fuquay-Varina
ANGIER, N.C. (WNCN) — At least two people had to be extricated from a car after a near head-on collision near the Wake County line late Sunday night. The crash was reported around 11 p.m. along U.S. 401 just north of Chalybeate Springs Road. The front driver sections of...
Florida woman arrested on child neglect charges after winning lottery
A Florida woman's good luck ran out shortly after she won the lottery this month.
North Carolina offers $25,000 reward for information about 2017 killing
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information about a 2017 killing in Greensboro, Gov. Roy Cooper announced. Authorities are seeking information about the person or persons responsible for the death of 18-year-old Kate-Lynn Hope Simmons. Investigators responded in June 2017 to a report of an aggravated […]
