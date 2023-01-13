ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

krcgtv.com

Woman charged with murder, burning body waives bond hearing

The woman charged with the death of a Columbia man and then burning his body was in court on Tuesday. Emma Adams waived a bond hearing. Prosecutors charged her with Murder 2nd Degree, Armed Criminal Action, Tampering with Physical Evidence in a Felony Prosecution, and Abandonment of a Corpse. Adams...
COLUMBIA, MO
Times Leader

Wilkes-Barre police charge man, 27, with raping girl

WILKES-BARRE — City police detectives arrested Francis Shay Mapp on allegations he raped a 14-year-old girl Monday. Mapp, 27, was taken into custody when he arrived at his apartment, 295 Scott St., Apt. 303, as detectives were in the process of searching the residence with a search warrant. Detectives...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
krcgtv.com

'A funny, caring, family protector': Mother of Jefferson City man killed Saturday

JEFFERSON CITY — The family of a Jefferson City man who was shot and killed on Saturday is speaking out about social media and its translation to violence in the state. On Saturday, Michael Burns, 27, was killed near the intersection of Broadway and Atchison streets. Jefferson City Police responded to the scene at 12:01 p.m. and attempted to resuscitate Burns, which was unsuccessful.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
FOX8 News

Surry County neighbors react to murder of 4-year-old

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (WGHP) — People who watched four-year-old Skyler Wilson play outside his home every day tell FOX8 they had no idea what was happening inside the house on Rosecrest Drive in Mount Airy. Surry County deputies believe the boy’s adoptive parents Joseph and Jodi Wilson abused him, and it led to his death. […]
MOUNT AIRY, NC
FOX 28 Spokane

Former Texas trooper found guilty of assaulting 2 women

HOUSTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors say that a former Texas trooper has been found guilty of assaulting two women while he was on duty in the Houston area in 2020. Prosecutors said Friday that a jury found that 33-year-old Lee Ray Boykin Jr. deprived two separate victims of their right to bodily integrity while acting in his capacity as a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper by committing aggravated sexual abuse in one case and kidnapping in the other. U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani said in a news release that Boykin “used his authority to stalk and prey on his victims for his own sexual gratification.” Boykin faces up to life in federal prison when he’s sentenced in April.
HOUSTON, TX
WNCT

Several ENC counties among highest for motor vehicle fatalities

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wvlt.tv

DNA Doe Project works to identify three bodies found in Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The DNA Doe Project assisted in identifying Earl Joseph Pizzoferrato on Jan. 9. Now, they’re trying to identify three other bodies found in Tennessee. “We use advanced DNA testing, investigative genetic genealogy to identify John and Jane Doe’s and unidentified remains,” said Cairenn Binder, director...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Associated Press

Parole denied for 90% of Alabama inmates, a new low

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Seventy-one year-old Leola Harris is confined to a wheelchair, must undergo dialysis three times a week and is in end-stage renal failure, her attorney said. After serving 19 years of a 35-year murder sentence, the frail woman is not a threat to anyone and should be released to a nursing home to live out her final days, he argued.
ALABAMA STATE
WRAL

Another NC power substation hit by gunfire

The vice president of EnergyUnited explained to WRAL News how no customers in the area lost power. The vice president of EnergyUnited explained to WRAL News how no customers in the area lost power. Reporter: Julian GraceWeb Editor: Joseph OchoaPhotographer: Ryan Terhune.
cbs17

2 extricated after near head-on crash south of Fuquay-Varina

ANGIER, N.C. (WNCN) — At least two people had to be extricated from a car after a near head-on collision near the Wake County line late Sunday night. The crash was reported around 11 p.m. along U.S. 401 just north of Chalybeate Springs Road. The front driver sections of...
WAKE COUNTY, NC

