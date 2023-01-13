Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Henderson drug bust uncovers hoard of fentanyl pills
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Henderson Police say a traffic stop led to a massive drug bust and two behind bars. On Tuesday, officers pulled over Bradley Brewer as he drove on I-69 near Henderson. According to a police report, around 1,000 fentanyl pills and lots of cash were found inside the car. Bradley Brewer and […]
14news.com
HPD: Fentanyl pills seized during traffic stop
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department says the Joint Task Force and Kentucky State Police seized about one thousand Fentanyl pills in a traffic stop Tuesday. Bradley Brewer and Dana Thomas are in the Henderson County Jail charged with trafficking. Police say the arrests led to a search...
Man hit by car on US 41 Sunday night identified
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The victim struck by a car on US 41 has been identified as Lucious B. Rogers, 47, of Henderson. The Vanderburgh County Coroners Office and the Henderson Police are investigating his death. The coroner says Rogers died at a hospital at 7:00 p.m. on January 15. Officials say an autopsy schedule is […]
Police find escaped Webster County inmate
KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Kentucky State Police (KSP) reports that Richard Harper has been located and arrested by the Morganfield Police Department. Troopers tell Eyewitness News 45-year-old Richard Louis Harper escaped the jail around 3:15 p.m. Sunday afternoon wearing a tan jacket with the words “Webster County Jail,” blue jeans, and white shoes. The Webster County […]
Car stuck at Oakland City Camping area leads to arrest
The Oakland City Police say they arrested a man after getting a report about a man offering campers drugs in exchange for pulling out his vehicle.
14news.com
Update: Morganfield Officer accused of policy violations named
MORGANFIELD, Ky. (WFIE) - We now know the name of the Morganfield Police Officer who was asked to resign. Morganfield Police Chief Geoff Deibler says now former Officer Stefon Douglas violated 88 policies. [PREVIOUS: Morganfield Police Officer resigns after policy violations]. Officials say Douglas seized $520 at a traffic stop...
EPD: Felon arrested for pistol whipping woman
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man is behind bars and facing eight separate charges after police say he hit a woman with a handgun. You may remember him from August of 2020 when he got stuck in a chimney while police tried to arrest him. On January 11, officers were dispatched to a home […]
Police: Evansville smoke shop shot into and burglarized
Employees at Crush Vapor and Smoke Shop say someone shot a gun into the store and stole hundreds of dollars in merchandise.
hot96.com
Tip Leads To Drug Bust
Several law enforcement agencies in Henderson executed a search warrant in the 600 block of 9th Place on Saturday. The warrant was a result of information obtained regarding the latest overdoses. Since January 1, Henderson has had 10 overdoses with at least half of those fatalities. During the search detectives...
104.1 WIKY
Medical Emergency Ends In Drug Arrest
The Evansville Police Department responded to a medical emergency, that ended up with a drug arrest. They arrived to a home in the 5000 block of Stringtown Road on Saturday to take care of a person that had overdosed. While on scene, police came in contact with 34 year old...
Two arrested after pursuit early Wednesday morning
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Two men have been arrested after fleeing Evansville Police and Vanderburgh County Sheriffs in a vehicle chase and foot pursuit early Wednesday morning. The chase ended in the area of South Weinbach Avenue, where the suspects ditched the car after it got stuck in the river bottoms and began running from […]
Indiana State Police give social media shoutout to Gibson County
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Sgt. Todd Ringle with Indiana State Police thanked Gibson County residents for their help with a wreck on January 16. Ringle posted on January 16, “We would like to take a moment and thank several civilians that stopped and assisted at a crash this morning on US41 at SR68. The […]
whopam.com
Two Crofton residents arrested on drug charges
Two Crofton residents were arrested Saturday on drug charges, following a traffic stop on Madisonville Road. According to the news release from the Christian County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were dispatched to an area of Madisonville Road for reports that a vehicle had run off the road around 10 p.m. Saturday. Deputy Sam Suiter passed a vehicle on the way there that matched the description of the run that reportedly ran off the road, so he initiated a traffic stop to check on the occupants.
Overdose investigation ends in Henderson drug bust arrest
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Henderson Police say officers have made an arrest in a drug-related investigation. Law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant at the 600 block of 9th Place in Henderson on Saturday. Police say the search warrant originated from an investigation into overdoses within the county. According to HPD, officers found suspected fentanyl, […]
14news.com
EPD: Overdose call leads to drug arrest
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A drug overdose in Evansville on Saturday led to a woman getting arrested for several drug possession charges, police say. According to the Evansville Police Department, officers responded to the 5000 block of Stringtown Road for a medical emergency. When officers arrived on scene, police say they saw someone had overdosed.
hot96.com
Police Need Help Identifying Suspect
Evansville Police are looking for a man that stole a trailer that belonged to Camilla’s Closet on Green River Road. It was taken while the owners were in Florida. Over 50 tubs of merchandise were inside the trailer ready to go to their non-profit Petunia’s Resale for Rescue on North First Avenue.
Man killed in Kentucky oil well explosion
One man was killed, and another man was injured in an oil well explosion that occurred in Southern Kentucky early Monday morning.
EPD officer says suspect pointed gun at them
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department says it arrested a man after he allegedly pointed a handgun at one of their officers. Shortly after midnight Saturday, EPD was dispatched to a home along N Helfrich Avenue for a domestic violence in progress. Police say an officer was talking with the victim outside when […]
14news.com
UPDATE: Name of bicycle rider killed during crash with school bus released
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say an EVSC school bus hit and killed a man. It happened at the intersection of Louisiana and Mary Streets. EPD detectives were there along with their crime scene unit, accident re-constructionist, and the Vanderburgh County Coroner who later released the identity of the man who died: 62-year-old Albert Leroy Page.
kbsi23.com
Dawson Springs man accused of assault, domestic violence after 2 women injured
CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Dawson Springs man faces assault and and domestic violence charges after two females were injured with a knife in Caldwell County on Monday, January 9. Trevor Tucker, 33, faces two counts of assault 1st degree and domestic violence. Kentucky State Police Post 2...
Comments / 0