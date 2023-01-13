Read full article on original website
sylacauganews.com
2023 Talladega County basketball tournament – Round 1 results
ALPINE, Ala. – The Talladega County basketball tournament tipped off on Monday, Jan. 16, and here are all of the results from Round 1 as well as the action that is scheduled for this afternoon and tonight. Game 1 (Girls) Talladega County Central – 32 — Fayetteville – 26...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jayden Lewis, 4-star 2024 CB out of Alabama, announces 5 SEC teams among top 6
Jayden Lewis, a 4-star 2024 cornerback out of Anniston, Alabama has narrowed his list of possible teams to 6, and 5 hail from the SEC. Lewis is ranked the No. 25 cornerback in the country, and the No. 17 player in the state of Alabama. He listed Tennessee, Florida State, South Carolina, Arkansas, Ole Miss and Auburn among his top 6.
wbrc.com
Huffman HS girl’s basketball coach collapses during game Saturday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City Schools confirm Huffman High School girl’s basketball coach Lin Slater collapsed and was transported to a local hospital Saturday. It happened near the end of the Huffman/Ramsay game. She has since been released from the hospital, according to BCS. Slater updated social media...
University of Alabama basketball player charged with capital murder
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WGHP) — A player on the University of Alabama men’s basketball team is being charged with capital murder. Darius Miles, a 21-year-old forward for the Crimson Tide, is facing a charge of capital murder and is being held without bond, according to Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office records Miles and Michael Lynn Davis, 20, […]
Darius Miles did not shoot Jamea Jonae Harris, but admitted providing gun that did, records state
It was Michael Lynn Davis, 20, of Maryland that fired the shot that killed Jamea Jonae Harris, court records released today stated. Davis used a gun provided to him by former University of Alabama basketball player Darius Miles, according to those records. Davis and Miles both face capital murder charges...
sylacauganews.com
Fast Pace Health Urgent Care holds grand opening in Sylacauga
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – A new urgent care clinic, Fast Pace Health, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday morning, Jan. 17, to celebrate its official grand opening. The clinic is located off of Hwy 280 in front of T.J. Maxx and the soon-to-open Publix. “Fast Pace has 240 clinics throughout the...
Joseph Goodman: Pain carries on long after young people die
There are no correct words when a young person dies. There are no right answers. There are no things or drugs or thoughts that will bring comfort or peace. Young people who die tragically do not die because it’s their time, or because it was God’s plan, or because it was meant to be. Jamea Harris of Birmingham was taken from this world by gun violence on Sunday morning in Tuscaloosa, and now her child will grow up without a mother, and Harris’ family will linger on, being chased always by grief.
Deadly Alabama tornado traveled a 77-mile path, one of the longest in state history
The National Weather Service has spent the past few days tracing the path of Alabama’s deadliest tornado since 2019. Meteorologists have rated the tornado that took seven lives in Autauga County on Jan. 12 an EF-3, with top winds estimated at 150 mph in spots along its path. The...
WSFA
Longtime Montgomery car dealership sold
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Brewbaker Motors has been serving the people in and around central Alabama since since 1939. The Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Fiat and Kia dealership on the Eastern Boulevard in Montgomery has been sold to Sons Auto Group. Sons Auto says their goals are to provide exceptional...
thebamabuzz.com
Jacksonville State University gets new name + logo
Jacksonville State University (JSU) is getting some updates! From a new name to a fresh logo, read on for what’s ahead for the Gamecocks. Out with the old and outdated, in with the new and improved. For the first time in nearly 15 years, JSU is updating its visual identity. The plan was approved by the JSU Board of Trustees on January 10.
Human remains found in Talladega County creek
LINCOLN, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are investigating human remains that were found in Lincoln Monday morning. At approximately 9:55 a.m. Monday, the Lincoln Police Department was notified of human remains that were found in a creek near Blue Eye Springs Road in Lincoln. An investigation determined that the remains had been there for “an extended […]
EF-3 tornado that killed 7 in Alabama was on the ground for 76 miles, NWS finds
Widespread destruction was reported in parts of the South when a severe weather outbreak spawned several tornadoes on Thursday. And while crews continue the painstaking task of sifting through and clearing storm debris, families are mourning those who were killed.
WSFA
Autauga County woman remembers her brother killed in tornado
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - All that is left of Stephanie Brown’s home in Autauga County is her front porch. Her mobile home was destroyed in last week’s twister. She was out of the house and running errands when the storm struck. “And the next news I got...
wvtm13.com
Alabama man helps save state trooper after tornado sent trees crashing down on their vehicles
The tornado warning arrived in Alexander City, Alabama, at 1:25 pm CT. Fifty-six-year-old cattle farmer Greg Jones saw sun, clouds, sprinkles of rain. Little did he know that within moments, he would escape death. Little did he know that he would soon help save the life of an Alabama state trooper.
Four Family Members Among Seven Killed by Alabama Tornado
A violent, deadly tornado that tore through parts of Alabama on Thursday killed four members of the same family, the Autauga County Sheriff's Office said in a press release Saturday. Robert Gardner Jr, 70, and Deanna Marie Corbin, 59, who lived in a home on Sandy Ridge Road in Old Kingston, Alabama, were killed, as well as their relatives Christopher Allen Corbin Jr, 46, and Tessa Celeste Desmet, 21, who lived in another home on the same street. The other three victims were identified as Carmen Cox Autery, 59, Andrea Sue Taylor, 61, and Solomon Antiono Smith, 50. “Please pray for the families that lost loved ones and the ones recovering from injuries received from this tornado,” the sheriff’s statement said. Read it at CNN
wvtm13.com
Impact Weather: more storms likely Wednesday night into Thursday
Third week of January brings a third round of severe storms to the region. Impact weather ahead for Wednesday night and Thursday. Check the video forecast for the latest. Dense Fog Advisory until 10 AM Wednesday! Expect low visibility early in the day and a warm, breezy afternoon with some showers.
Traffic Fatality in Calhoun County
Calhoun County, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency a two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 2:05 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, has claimed the life of a Piedmont man. Zackary J. McCallie, 31, was fatally injured when the 1999 Nissan Altima that he was driving collided head-on with a 2011 Infiniti G37 driven by Kelley R. Breeden, 41, of Piedmont. McCallie was pronounced deceased at the scene. Breeden was transported to the University of Alabama Birmingham Hospital (UAB) by helicopter for treatment. McCallie and Breeden were not using their seat belts at the time of the crash. The crash occurred on U.S. 278 near the 153 mile marker, approximately five miles west of Piedmont, in Calhoun County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
sylacauganews.com
[WATCH] First Responder of the Month (January 2023) – Kaylee Thomas
January’s First Responder of the Month is Public Safety Telecommunicator (PST) Kaylee Thomas of Talladega County 911. The First Responder of the Month is presented by Radney-Smith Funeral Home and sponsored in part by Sycamore Federal Credit Union (SFCU). Each First Responder of the Month receives a $100 check...
The story behind a Birmingham ice cream fave’s name and their new Huntsville location
Some business names are more than just that. There’s a story in there, too. Growing up, Ryan O’Hara spent much of his summers at his grandmother’s house in Rock Mountain Lakes, a community between Birmingham and Tuscaloosa. After every lunch and dinner together there, they’d have some kind of ice cream. It might be store-bought or hand-churned. In sundaes or milkshakes.
7 people killed in Alabama tornado identified; 4 were related
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. — Four of the seven people killed in an Alabama tornado that devastated Autauga County were related to one another, authorities said Saturday. According to a news release from the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office, preliminary reports from the National Weather Service Office stated that Thursday’s tornado, part of a strong cell of storms that raked the South, was at least an EF-3 with winds approaching 150 mph.
