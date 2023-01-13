ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cohasset, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YAHOO!

Man found dead inside Hudson home following large police response

Jan. 16—A man was found dead of a self-inflicted injury inside a Hudson home on Monday, after officers responded to a report of an armed individual barricaded inside. Around 6:40 a.m. Monday, Hudson police responded to 8 Timothy Lane for a report of a disturbance where a firearm was discharged within the home.
HUDSON, NH
YAHOO!

UPDATE: Missing Framingham woman is found safe

FRAMINGHAM — Police said a missing Framingham woman has been found. Madeline DeShavo, 33, was last seen about 6 a.m. last Thursdsay. But on Tuesday afternoon, she was discovered to be in Boston with family members and safe, police spokeswoman Lt. Rachel Mickens said. DeShavo is described as being...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
YAHOO!

Ex-firefighter gets house arrest for JJ's Pub arson in Hanson

PLYMOUTH ― A former Boston firefighter was sentenced Friday after he and two other people set fire to an abandoned restaurant in Hanson back in 2018, leaving two firefighters injured, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz said. Alfred C. Russo, 81, of Bourne, pleaded guilty in Plymouth County...
HANSON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy