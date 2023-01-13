Read full article on original website
Related
Lowe's CEO: Physical stores are 'biggest central competitive advantage' in retail
Lowe's CEO Marvin Ellison said that physical stores are the "biggest central competitive advantage" that retail companies can have in today's environment.
Kroger CEO says half its customers are under financial strain
Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen said the company is working with its manufacturers to see how they can work together to reduce the costs for its financially constrained customers.
Saks Off 5th CEO says full priced retailers 'played in our sandbox' with influx of promotions
Saks Off 5th CEO Paige Thomas said full-priced retailers were playing in their 'sandbox a little bit' due to the influx of promotional activity across the industry.
Bojangles creates hard sweat tea with Appalachian Mountain Brewery
Bojangles teamed up with Appalachian Mountain Brewery to create an alcoholic beverage called the Bojangles Hard Sweet Tea. This is a first for both companies.
Woman Shows Her Walmart Receipts for the Same Cart of Groceries Over the Past Two Years As Inflation Hikes Food Prices
More and more people are reaching for their wallets to keep up with rising prices. But how has inflation really affected us?. For two years, TikToker Amy (@amywaytosave) decided to find out by testing the effects of inflation on her own grocery shopping.
Portland business owner forced to buy bullet-proof windows: ‘Trying to push forward’
Crime in Portland, Oregon, is affecting small businesses such as Bison Coffeehouse — a Native-owned and operated coffee shop. The owner discussed the issue on "Fox & Friends" and how she's coping.
Musk rips 'Satanic' ESG as World Economic Forum meets and discusses controversial investment regime
Elon Musk expresses his disdain for environmental, social governance, or ESG, saying the "S" should stand for satanic instead of social.
Gun-wielding Applebee's customer intervenes when man attacks staff with knife: police
A man legally carrying a gun intervened when a man was attacking Applebee's staff members with a steak knife in New York, police say. The suspect faces multiple charges.
Iconic Macy’s Shopping Mall Anchor Permanently Closing; Fate of Mall in Question
The mall was recently sold to a local developer, reportedly amidst substantial debate. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BusinessInsider.com, ABC7.com, and Wikipedia.org.
Florida real estate bombshell could destroy a lot of wallets
Will Florida's newly-passed condo reserves law help save lives or bring pain to homeowners' wallets? Market experts Joe Pinion and Mitch Roschelle weigh in.
George Santos raised 6 figures for alleged Ponzi scheme company: report
Rep. George Santos, R-NY, reportedly raised at least one six figure investment for a Florida company the SEC has since accused of operating as a Ponzi scheme.
Ana Walshe case: Wealthy Massachusetts seaside enclave rocked by mysterious disappearance
Massachusetts and Washington, D.C., real estate executive Ana Walshe, 39, was last seen in the early morning hours of Jan. 1 and has been missing ever since.
Seattle business owners left to fend for themselves on crime take matters into their own hands
Seattle business owners who've witnessed break-ins and violence organized their own town hall to address crime issues in the city and demand action from local leaders.
Larry Kudlow: If John Kerry would keep his yap shut, we would all be in better shape
Larry Kudlow slams U.S. Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry's climate change speech at the Davos WEF and the Biden admin's green energy push, while also discussing the accomplishments and impacts of the Gilded Age on 'Kudlow.'
Walgreens removes purchase limits on children's fever-reducing medications
Walgreens announced on Monday that it lifted an online cap for purchasing children's fever-reducing medicines like Tylenol after in-stock conditions improved.
Stock market legend issues ‘vicious and ferocious growling bear’ warning over US labor force
Stockmarket Cycles publisher and editor Peter Eliades says he's bearish as a very low unemployment rate could create "one of the great tops in market history."
Bill Gates says fake meat products will 'eventually' be 'very good'
Microsoft co-founder turner philanthropist Bill Gates said he is hopeful that fake meat products will eventually be a "very good" option for consumers even though the share of products on the market are small.
Tesla owners feel 'duped' after company slashes prices
Many Tesla owners are voicing frustration after CEO Elon Musk announced significant price slashes to the massively popular electric cars.
Former energy secretary issues dire warning over push to end gas stoves: 'This is about controlling your life'
Former U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry calls the idea of banning gas stoves "nuts," arguing the impact goes beyond America's borders and won't "stand the test of time."
Mortgage rates drop again, creating opportunity for homebuyers: Freddie Mac
The average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage fell to 6.33% for the week ending Jan. 12, according to Freddie Mac's Primary Mortgage Market Survey.
Fox Business
New York, NY
46K+
Followers
803
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Invested in Youhttps://www.foxbusiness.com/
Comments / 0