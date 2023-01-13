ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boyd County, KY

Comments / 1

Related
wklw.com

One Injured in Huntington Shooting

One person was injured in a shooting on Tuesday morning in Huntington. It happened on Madison Avenue. When police arrived, they reportedly found a 34-year-old man behind a home with gunshot wounds. He was taken the hospital. No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting but police are...
HUNTINGTON, WV
lootpress.com

Huntington Man Sentenced to Prison for Federal Drug Crime

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Shawn Anthony Graves, 29, of Huntington, was sentenced today to one year and one day in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute cocaine and cocaine base, also known as “crack.”. According to court documents...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man injured in Huntington, West Virginia, shooting

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Huntington Police are investigating after a man was injured in an early morning shooting. According to the HPD, officers responded to a call just after midnight Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, regarding a shooting victim in the 1700 block of Madison Avenue in Huntington. Police say they found the victim, described as […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
Lootpress

Woman arrested on several charges including assault & battery on officer, public intoxication

DINGESS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A woman faces a litany of charges following a Sunday altercation with Logan County officers. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Sunday, January 15, 2023, Deputy C.L. Carter and Deputy A.B. Daniels with the department responded to the Dingess area regarding a woman who could be observed walking in the middle of the roadway.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
Ironton Tribune

Three people arrested for metal theft

Stole 15,000 pounds of alloy from Special Metals, rammed gate to escape. Three people were arrested by officers in Lawrence County for stealing over 15,000 pounds of metal from Special Metals in Huntington, West Virginia, on Wednesday. According to reports from the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office, three people entered the...
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Investigation underway following armed robbery by St. Albans man

Cross Lanes, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Sheriffs Office is investigating an armed robbery and kidnapping from early Sunday morning in Cross Lanes. Witnesses told Kanawha County deputy M.W. Oakley, who was on the scene, that Joey Eads, 38, of St. Albans robbed one victim then kidnapped a different victim in the Westchester Village Apartments parking lot.
CROSS LANES, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Standoff situation in Gallia County

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio — The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a tense standoff on Monday evening, as authorities responded to reports of a barricaded individual on Swisher Hill Road, near Little Kyger Road, in Cheshire Township. Deputies were dispatched to the scene and worked to establish communication with the individual to de-escalate the situation.
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
Lootpress

Disturbance call leads to arrest for methamphetamine

JULIAN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Cross Lanes man faces multiple charges following a Thursday night response to a disturbance call. According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Department, on Thursday, January 12, 2023 deputies with the department responded to the Julian area upon receiving reports of a disturbance. An...
JULIAN, WV
WSAZ

Man arrested in connection with armed robbery

CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A suspect has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery. Joseph Michael Eads, 38, of St. Albans, was charged with a felony count of first-degree armed robbery with a firearm, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were dispatched to an apartment complex...
CROSS LANES, WV
WSAZ

Police search for wanted woman

GRAYSON, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Grayson Police Department is looking for the person in this photo. They say the woman seen in the photo is a person of interest in a theft case. If anyone has information they are asked to contact the Grayson Police Department at (606) 474-6222. Additional...
GRAYSON, KY
WOWK 13 News

Greenup County Schools in Kentucky hires new resource officer

GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The Greenup County School District has a new School Resource Officer. According to school district officials, Philip Kearns was named Greenup County Schools Chief of Police. Officials say Kearns started his new position this morning, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. While he will be stationed at Greenup County High School, officials […]
GREENUP COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy