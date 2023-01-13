ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Judge Hearing Musk’s Request to Move Tesla Trial

Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 4 days ago
A judge in Elon Musk's Tesla jury trial is hearing the CEO's request to move it to Texas from California.

Cheddar News

Jury Selection Begins in Investor Lawsuit Against Elon Musk

"By Michael LiedtkeA Silicon Valley judge began questioning potential jurors Tuesday to hear allegations that Elon Musk cheated Tesla investors by claiming in a 2018 tweet that he had lined up financing to take the electric automaker private.The tweets fueled a rally in Tesla’s stock price that abruptly ended a week later after it became apparent that Musk did not have the funding for a buyout after all. Investors then sued him, saying that Tesla shares would not have swung so widely in value if he had not dangled the prospect of buying the company for $420 per share.Musk's tweet...
TEXAS STATE
Cheddar News

Mask Mandates Could Return as COVID-19 Omicron Subvariants Spread

"Mask mandates could be making a return as new COVID-19 variants spread.The World Health Organization is suggesting that countries consider implementing mask mandates, particularly on long-haul flights. The news comes as XBB.1.5, a subvariant of the omicron strain of COVID-19, spreads in small pockets across Europe."This should be a recommendation issued to passengers arriving from anywhere where there is widespread COVID-19 transmission," Catherine Smallwood, senior emergency officer at the World Health Organization, told CBC News.The new omicron subvariant, which was first detected in October 2022,  is said to be the most transmissible and has accounted for at least 27 percent of new COVID-19 cases in the U.S. As both COVID-19 and flu cases rise in the United States, more schools across the country are implementing their own mask mandates. Districts in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, and Michigan have begun telling students to mask up and the trend is growing."When it comes to individual decisions, masks are among the most low-cost and most effective steps that can be taken to broadly reduce transmission of a multitude of viruses," Emily Toth Martin and Marisa Eisenberg, University of Michigan epidemiologists, wrote in an op-ed.The CDC is currently reviewing its mask guidance."
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Cheddar News

The Week's Top Stories: Bed, Bath Goes Beyond, Bank Earnings & Inflation Slows

"The Week's Top Stories is a guided tour through the biggest market stories of the week, from winning stocks to brutal dips to the facts and forecasts generating buzz on Wall Street.BANKS REPORT EARNINGSSome of the biggest U.S. banks released their quarterly earnings Friday morning, marking the unofficial start to earnings season. Overall, the banks, including Wells Fargo, Bank of America, and JPMorgan Chase, performed relatively well.  JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, and Wells Fargo all beat Wall Street estimates, while also signaling that 2023 could bring economic headwinds in the form of a recession and higher unemployment. Stock prices...
The Independent

Kaylee Goncalves’ family reveal potential reason why she called ex-boyfriend before Idaho murders

A University of Idaho student stabbed to death in her sleep may have called her ex-boyfriend on the night of her murder to rekindle their relationship, her family believes. Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were killed during a 13 November attack in the small college town of Moscow. The murders gripped the nation and a secretive investigation by the FBI, Moscow Police, and Idaho State Police eventually materialised into the 30 December arrest of Washington State University PhD criminology student Bryan Kohberger. Goncalves’ family has now shed new light on why she might have been...
MOSCOW, ID
Cheddar News

Despite Tesla Discounts GM Holds Line on EV Pricing as It Unveils 2024 Corvette E-Ray

"Although Tesla may be offering discounts on their electric vehicles, GM President Mark Reuss said the company is holding firm on its pricing."We're going to price right in the heart of the market, whatever vehicle we produce, whether it's a Hummer or an Equinox or whatever that is — they're going to be priced very competitively right in that market segment," Reuss said to Cheddar News. "I think if you look at our residual values and look at our pricing power because of the excellence of our products we can command that without going into some big discount war with...
Cheddar News

Risk of a Resurgence of Measles, Polio Grows With Lagging Vaccination Rates

"Vaccination rates have dropped again among U.S. kindergarteners. About 93 percent were up to date on all state-mandated vaccinations for diseases like measles, tetanus, and even polio during the 2021 to 2022 school year.Whereas vaccination rates typically hover around 94 to 95 percent, a 93 percent vaccination rate means as many as 275,000 kindergarteners are left vulnerable, according to the Associated Press. This clears the way for the return of diseases that health authorities thought no longer posed a threat.There was, for example, a case of paralytic polio reported in Rockland County, New York, in July 2022. CDC authorities have...
MINNESOTA STATE
Cheddar News

Kyiv Helicopter Crash Kills 18, Top Ukraine Officials Dead

"KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A helicopter crash in a Kyiv suburb Wednesday killed 18 people, including Ukraine’s interior minister and three children, Ukrainian authorities said.There was no immediate word on whether the crash was an accident or a result of the war with Russia. No fighting has been reported recently in the Kyiv area.Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi, his deputy Yevhen Yenin and State Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Yurii Lubkovych were among those killed, according to Ihor Klymenko, chief of Ukraine’s National Police.Monastyrskyi, who was in charge of the Ukrainian police and other emergency services, is the most senior...
Cheddar News

Market Minute: Microsoft Begins Layoffs, TikTok Banned & Adobe's Data Debacle

"Here is a rundown of Cheddar News' top market stories of the day. TECH LAYOFFS Multiple outlets are reporting that Microsoft will begin a series of planned layoffs on Wednesday that could cut around 5 percent of its workforce, or 10,000 employees. CEO Satya Nadella warned the cuts were coming, and said the next couple of years were likely to be challenging, as the tech sector contracts after a decade plus of rapid growth. Amazon is also set to move ahead with plans to cut 6 percent of its 350,000 corporate employees. ADOBE'S DATA DEBACLE Adobe is facing backlash from customers who are concerned...
Cheddar News

Wholesale Inflation in US Slowed Further in December to 6.2 Percent

"By Christopher RugaberWholesale prices in the United States rose 6.2% in December from a year earlier, a sixth straight monthly slowdown and a hopeful sign that inflation pressures will continue to cool.The latest year-over-year figure was down from 7.3% in November and from a recent peak of 11.7% in March. On a monthly basis, the government said Wednesday that its producer price index, which measures costs before they reach consumers, dropped 0.5% from November to December.The producer price data can provide an early sign of where consumer inflation might be headed. The data reflects the prices that are charged by...
Cheddar News

Election-Denying Candidate Arrested Over Shootings at Lawmakers' Homes

"By Rio YamatA failed Republican candidate who authorities said was angry over his defeat and made baseless claims the election last November was “rigged” against him was arrested in connection with a series of drive-by shootings targeting the homes of Democratic lawmakers in New Mexico’s largest city.Solomon Pena, 39, was arrested Monday evening, just hours after SWAT officers took him into custody and served search warrants at his home, police said.Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina described Pena as the “mastermind” of what he said appears to be a politically motivated conspiracy leading to shootings at the homes of two county commissioners and...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Cheddar News

Missouri House GOP Requires Women to Wear Jackets

"By Josh FunkWomen who serve in the Missouri House will face a tougher dress code when they return to the floor this week after a debate that Democrats panned as a pointless distraction from the issues facing the state.The new rules require female legislators and staff members to wear a jacket such as a cardigan or blazer. The Republican lawmaker who introduced the change said it was done to ensure decorum and mirror the men’s dress code. Democrats called it ridiculous, saying women shouldn’t be policed for their fashion choices.Republican Rep. Ann Kelley, who introduced the amendment, said it cleans...
MISSOURI STATE
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

