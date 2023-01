On the eve of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Alexander City residents honored the late civil rights leader Sunday, Jan. 15, with a dramatization of King's life. Attendees gathered at Cooper Community Center where they joined reenactors in remembering six historical events, including the Montgomery Bus Boycott, the Birmingham March, King's "Letter from a Birmingham Jail," the march on Washington D.C., the march in support of sanitation workers in Memphis, TN and King's assassination.

ALEXANDER CITY, AL ・ 14 HOURS AGO