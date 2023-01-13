ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boyd County, KY

Comments / 0

Related
lootpress.com

Huntington Man Sentenced to Prison for Federal Drug Crime

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Shawn Anthony Graves, 29, of Huntington, was sentenced today to one year and one day in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute cocaine and cocaine base, also known as “crack.”. According to court documents...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Lootpress

Woman arrested on several charges including assault & battery on officer, public intoxication

DINGESS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A woman faces a litany of charges following a Sunday altercation with Logan County officers. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Sunday, January 15, 2023, Deputy C.L. Carter and Deputy A.B. Daniels with the department responded to the Dingess area regarding a woman who could be observed walking in the middle of the roadway.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
meigsindypress.com

Search warrants executed in the investigation of trafficking illegal narcotics

Search warrants executed in the investigation of trafficking illegal narcotics. Editors Note ALL suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Meigs County Sheriff Scott Fitch reports that on January 15th, 2023 Deputies with the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office and Agents with the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force executed multiple search warrants as part of an ongoing investigation into the trafficking of illegal narcotics. The location of the search warrants were 30958 Durst Ridge Road in Lebanon Township, the residence of Davie Lawson. Another search warrant was executed simultaneously at 909 Elm Street in Racine, Sutton Township, the residence of Wanda Merinar (Adkins).
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
Lootpress

Disturbance call leads to arrest for methamphetamine

JULIAN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Cross Lanes man faces multiple charges following a Thursday night response to a disturbance call. According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Department, on Thursday, January 12, 2023 deputies with the department responded to the Julian area upon receiving reports of a disturbance. An...
JULIAN, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Investigation underway following armed robbery by St. Albans man

Cross Lanes, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Sheriffs Office is investigating an armed robbery and kidnapping from early Sunday morning in Cross Lanes. Witnesses told Kanawha County deputy M.W. Oakley, who was on the scene, that Joey Eads, 38, of St. Albans robbed one victim then kidnapped a different victim in the Westchester Village Apartments parking lot.
CROSS LANES, WV
WSAZ

Man arrested in connection with armed robbery

CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A suspect has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery. Joseph Michael Eads, 38, of St. Albans, was charged with a felony count of first-degree armed robbery with a firearm, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were dispatched to an apartment complex...
CROSS LANES, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Standoff situation in Gallia County

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio — The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a tense standoff on Monday evening, as authorities responded to reports of a barricaded individual on Swisher Hill Road, near Little Kyger Road, in Cheshire Township. Deputies were dispatched to the scene and worked to establish communication with the individual to de-escalate the situation.
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

One injured in early-morning shooting

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Huntington Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured a man in the 1700 block of Madison Avenue early Tuesday morning. Officers say shortly after midnight they responded to a report of a shooting and found a 34-year-old man behind a home. They say the man was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Ironton Tribune

Three people arrested for metal theft

Stole 15,000 pounds of alloy from Special Metals, rammed gate to escape. Three people were arrested by officers in Lawrence County for stealing over 15,000 pounds of metal from Special Metals in Huntington, West Virginia, on Wednesday. According to reports from the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office, three people entered the...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man injured in Huntington, West Virginia, shooting

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Huntington Police are investigating after a man was injured in an early morning shooting. According to the HPD, officers responded to a call just after midnight Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, regarding a shooting victim in the 1700 block of Madison Avenue in Huntington. Police say they found the victim, described as […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
YAHOO!

Indictments return to Boyd County

Jan. 13—CATLETTSBURG — A Boyd County grand jury got back to work in 2023, indicting many on drug, child support and other felony offenses. Among them was Thomas H. Rouse, 46, no fixed address, who police said barked at customers at a local McDonald's, then broke out a window to the restaurant with a rock.
BOYD COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Floyd County Man Charged with Drug Trafficking

The Prestonsburg Police Department announced Yesterday that they have arrested a Floyd County Man following the discovery of a significant amount of drugs during an investigation. Prestonsburg Police Detective D. Hutchinson charged 36 year old Christopher B Case of McDowell with trafficking in a controlled substance of carfentanil or fentanyl....
FLOYD COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy