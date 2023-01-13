ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
bodyslam.net

“No Chance In Hell” Triple H And Stephanie McMahon Start Their Own Wrestling Company

It does not look like Stephanie and Triple H will look to begin their own wrestling company, should they both find their way out of a job in the coming months. Dave Scherer from PW Insider answered the following question in the latest mailbag: “Any chance Stephanie resigning is leading to her starting her own company to buy her dad’s stocks? It’s basically how Vince started.” Scherer dismissed this in a huge way, but he also painted a picture that might see Stephanie McMahon and Triple H start their own company.
stillrealtous.com

The Rock Comments On A Potential WWE Sale

Earlier this month Vince McMahon returned to the WWE Board of Directors to pursue a potential sale of the company and since then a sale has been the talk of the wrestling world. Today The Rock was asked to share his thoughts on a potential WWE sale during an appearance on CNBC, and The Great One explained why he thinks WWE is a very attractive company.
Wrestle Zone

Kurt Angle On Stephanie McMahon’s WWE Resignation: ‘She Was A Great Employer’

Kurt Angle shares his thoughts on Stephanie McMahon’s resignation. Stephanie resigned as the Chairwoman and co-CEO of WWE on January 10, leaving Nick Khan as the sole CEO while the Board of Directors unanimously voted to appoint her father, Vince McMahon, the Executive Chairman. Shortly after these moves were announced, rumors of a potential WWE sale heated up, but reports that a deal had been made were subsequently debunked.
wrestlinginc.com

Vince McMahon Reportedly Returns To WWE Office And Is Making Suggestions

Nothing is certain in professional wrestling. From unexpected returns to last-minute rewrites, plans can change at any moment. WWE fans have especially felt this for years with Vince McMahon at the helm, who nearly two weeks ago returned to the Board of Directors and only days later, was elected as Executive Chairman of the Board. In the short time since his return, multiple talent meetings have been held by WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque, stressing that he's still CCO and firmly in control of their creative direction. But that doesn't mean Mr. McMahon is staying quiet. In a report from Ringside News that was later confirmed by WON's Dave Meltzer, the Chairman of the Board has been around.
ringsidenews.com

Stephanie McMahon’s Exit Called A ‘Bad Move’ For WWE

Vince McMahon’s shocking return to WWE more or less turned the pro wrestling world on its head. In fact, fans believed that Vince McMahon becoming a part of the Board Of Directors and subsequently the Executive Chairman of WWE spelled disaster for the company. This was done prior to Stephanie McMahon suddenly resigning from her post as co-CEO of WWE. In fact, Stephanie McMahon’s exit was called a bad sign for WWE.
