New IRS tax brackets take effect in 2023, meaning your paycheck could be bigger
Higher tax brackets announced by the IRS in October are set to take effect this year, potentially allowing more Americans to shield their income from the government.
Oil industry exec rips White House after surprising Keystone admission: Biden created 'economic boondoggle'
Canary CEO Dan Eberhart claims President Biden knew he was creating an "economic boondoggle" after a DOE report showed the Keystone XL cancellation cost thousands of jobs and billions of dollars.
Ex-Fed Chair Alan Greenspan sees a US recession as the ‘most likely outcome’
CIO for Wealth and Investment Management Darrell Cronk reacts to the former Federal Reserve Chair Alan Greenspan saying that a U.S. recession is likely.
bodyslam.net
“No Chance In Hell” Triple H And Stephanie McMahon Start Their Own Wrestling Company
It does not look like Stephanie and Triple H will look to begin their own wrestling company, should they both find their way out of a job in the coming months. Dave Scherer from PW Insider answered the following question in the latest mailbag: “Any chance Stephanie resigning is leading to her starting her own company to buy her dad’s stocks? It’s basically how Vince started.” Scherer dismissed this in a huge way, but he also painted a picture that might see Stephanie McMahon and Triple H start their own company.
Daily Update: Dave Bautista, BTE, WWE Raw
Dave Meltzer covers Dave Bautista in Glass Onion, this week's Being The Elite, and Monday's Raw.
msn.com
WWE Reportedly Sold To Saudi Arabia's Private Investment Fund Hours After Vince McMahon Takes Helm
World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc (NYSE: WWE) has reportedly been sold to Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund. What Happened: The purchase means that the WWE will no longer be a publicly traded company, reported Fox News. The development takes hours after the company said that Stephanie McMahon had resigned and its...
stillrealtous.com
The Rock Comments On A Potential WWE Sale
Earlier this month Vince McMahon returned to the WWE Board of Directors to pursue a potential sale of the company and since then a sale has been the talk of the wrestling world. Today The Rock was asked to share his thoughts on a potential WWE sale during an appearance on CNBC, and The Great One explained why he thinks WWE is a very attractive company.
Carnival Legend cruise ship passenger dies in onboard 'incident'
A passenger has died this week on board the Carnival Legend cruise ship which left Baltimore on Sunday for an eight-day itinerary.
Larry Kudlow: Joe Biden top-secret, classified docs scandal deepens
FOX Business host Larry Kudlow questions the Penn Biden Center's connection to China and calls out former President Donald Trump's critics on double standards on "Kudlow."
NY grocery chain CEO warns Fed's Powell: 'Don't you dare' raise rates more than a quarter point
CEO of New York City supermarket chain Gristedes John Catsimatidis discusses the impact of inflation and oil prices.
Gun-wielding Applebee's customer intervenes when man attacks staff with knife: police
A man legally carrying a gun intervened when a man was attacking Applebee's staff members with a steak knife in New York, police say. The suspect faces multiple charges.
Portland business owner forced to buy bullet-proof windows: ‘Trying to push forward’
Crime in Portland, Oregon, is affecting small businesses such as Bison Coffeehouse — a Native-owned and operated coffee shop. The owner discussed the issue on "Fox & Friends" and how she's coping.
Wrestle Zone
Kurt Angle On Stephanie McMahon’s WWE Resignation: ‘She Was A Great Employer’
Kurt Angle shares his thoughts on Stephanie McMahon’s resignation. Stephanie resigned as the Chairwoman and co-CEO of WWE on January 10, leaving Nick Khan as the sole CEO while the Board of Directors unanimously voted to appoint her father, Vince McMahon, the Executive Chairman. Shortly after these moves were announced, rumors of a potential WWE sale heated up, but reports that a deal had been made were subsequently debunked.
wrestlinginc.com
Vince McMahon Reportedly Returns To WWE Office And Is Making Suggestions
Nothing is certain in professional wrestling. From unexpected returns to last-minute rewrites, plans can change at any moment. WWE fans have especially felt this for years with Vince McMahon at the helm, who nearly two weeks ago returned to the Board of Directors and only days later, was elected as Executive Chairman of the Board. In the short time since his return, multiple talent meetings have been held by WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque, stressing that he's still CCO and firmly in control of their creative direction. But that doesn't mean Mr. McMahon is staying quiet. In a report from Ringside News that was later confirmed by WON's Dave Meltzer, the Chairman of the Board has been around.
ringsidenews.com
Stephanie McMahon’s Exit Called A ‘Bad Move’ For WWE
Vince McMahon’s shocking return to WWE more or less turned the pro wrestling world on its head. In fact, fans believed that Vince McMahon becoming a part of the Board Of Directors and subsequently the Executive Chairman of WWE spelled disaster for the company. This was done prior to Stephanie McMahon suddenly resigning from her post as co-CEO of WWE. In fact, Stephanie McMahon’s exit was called a bad sign for WWE.
Florida real estate bombshell could destroy a lot of wallets
Will Florida's newly-passed condo reserves law help save lives or bring pain to homeowners' wallets? Market experts Joe Pinion and Mitch Roschelle weigh in.
George Santos raised 6 figures for alleged Ponzi scheme company: report
Rep. George Santos, R-NY, reportedly raised at least one six figure investment for a Florida company the SEC has since accused of operating as a Ponzi scheme.
US real estate market in ‘big trouble,' expert warns
Pulte Capital CEO Bill Pulte and Thor Equities CEO Joe Sitt explain why U.S. real estate is headed towards "big trouble" in 2023 and could put "a lot of things to a stop."
Lowe's CEO: Physical stores are 'biggest central competitive advantage' in retail
Lowe's CEO Marvin Ellison said that physical stores are the "biggest central competitive advantage" that retail companies can have in today's environment.
Microsoft reportedly joining other tech firms in announcing layoffs
Technology company Microsoft has plans to slash its headcount soon, according to a Tuesday report from Sky News. The cuts could reportedly impact 5% of workers.
